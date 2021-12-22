comscore Your online transactions will see a big change from January 1: 10 points you should know
  • Home
  • Features
  • Explained: Here’s how your online transactions will change from January 1
News

Explained: Here’s how your online transactions will change from January 1

Features

As per the new rules, customers will need to enter their debit and credit card details at every checkout as their card details will no longer be saved on these platforms. However, one way to avoid the hassle of adding card details at every transaction will be solved through tokenisation.

credit card

Image: Flickr

Last year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued guidelines restricting merchants from storing customers’ card details on their platform. The idea was to offer a safe and secure shopping experience. In line with the same, the RBI in September announced new guidelines for customers conducting online transactions on any e-commerce platform. Also Read - CES 2022: Amazon, Twitter, Meta scrap plans amid growing Covid-19 cases

As per the new rules, customers will need to enter their debit and credit card details at every checkout as their card details will no longer be saved on these platforms. However, one way to avoid the hassle of adding card details at every transaction will be solved through tokenisation. Also Read - Amazon leads global smart speaker, smart display market followed by Google: Report

The new RBI rules state that “the tokenisation of card data shall be done with explicit customer consent requiring Additional Factor of Authentication (AFA).” In simple words, Tokenisation is a unique algorithm-generated code or token for your card details. Token will allow customers to make easy payments on these platforms without exposing the card details. Also Read - Looking for a Christmas gift? Here are our top picks if budget is no bar

Let’s take a quick look at how online transactions will change from January 1, 2022.

How online transactions are going to change: 10 points

-From January 1, 2022, customers will not be able to save card details on any of the e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy, Zomato, or any other.

-To make online transactions, customers will need to enter their card details every time they place an order.

-To avoid the hassle of entering the card details in every order, customers can tokenise their cards. To use this facility, you will need to provide consent to the e-commerce platform to tokenise your card details. Once you provide the approval, e-commerce platforms will ask the card network to encrypt details with additional factor authentication.

-Once the e-commerce platform receives the encrypted details, customers will be able to store that card for future online transactions.

-It must be noted that for now only Mastercard and Visa cards can be tokenised. As per reports, other financial services should also be able to introduce tokenisation.

-The new RBI guidelines should be applied for both credit and debit cards.

-The new rules are only for domestic transactions and not international transactions.

-If you are wondering, customers will not need to pay any extra charges for tokenisation of cards.

-Once the token is created, e-commerce platforms will show the last four digits of tokenised cards, bank name, and card network name. This will allow customers to identify them to easily identify them.

-It must be noted that tokenisation of cards is not mandatory and customers can choose to enter card details every time they make an online transaction.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 22, 2021 7:39 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme 9i might come with support for 65W fast charging
Mobiles
Realme 9i might come with support for 65W fast charging
Hero Electric partners with new NBFC to provide EV buyers with financing options

Electric Vehicle

Hero Electric partners with new NBFC to provide EV buyers with financing options

HP starts production of 'Made in India' PC products

Laptops

HP starts production of 'Made in India' PC products

Free Fire active codes today, December 22: How to get codes, win exclusive items for free

Gaming

Free Fire active codes today, December 22: How to get codes, win exclusive items for free

Income Tax department conducts raids at OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo India offices: Report

News

Income Tax department conducts raids at OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo India offices: Report

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Date Out

Hero Electric partners with new NBFC to provide EV buyers with financing options

HP starts production of 'Made in India' PC products

Income Tax department conducts raids at OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo India offices: Report

Google Stadia to get five new games to mark New Year 2022

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Scanner Go App users and features

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched

How to save on Netflix, Disney+ Hotastar and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions

Omicron effect: How tech companies are preparing for the new COVID variant

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazon, Twitter, Meta scrap CES 2022 plans amid growing Covid-19 cases

News

Amazon, Twitter, Meta scrap CES 2022 plans amid growing Covid-19 cases
Amazon leads global smart speaker market followed by Google: Report

News

Amazon leads global smart speaker market followed by Google: Report
Apple to take on Amazon Echo Show 15 with a 15-inch iPad

Laptops

Apple to take on Amazon Echo Show 15 with a 15-inch iPad
Here's all you should know before investing in a streaming service

Opinions

Here's all you should know before investing in a streaming service
These are the 10 best kitchen chimneys in India that will keep the fumes out and your kitchen clean

Brand Solution

These are the 10 best kitchen chimneys in India that will keep the fumes out and your kitchen clean

हिंदी समाचार

इस चीनी वेबसाइट ने Google को छोड़ा पीछे, बनी 2021 की सबसे लोकप्रिय साइट

Airtel लाया 666 रुपये का नया प्रीपेड प्लान, रोज 1.5GB डेटा और फ्री कॉलिंग के साथ मिलेंगे ढेरों फायदे

फ्री फायर के आज के एक्टिव रिडीम कोड्स, फ्री में मिलेंगे कई धांसू आइटम

120W फास्ट चार्जिंग वाले Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge की इंडिया लॉन्च डेट हुई अनाउंस, जानें सभी फीचर्स

आयकर विभाग के निशाने पर चीनी स्मार्टफोन कंपनियां, कई शहरों में हो रही जांच

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Date Out | Know All about the specs and Prices | BGR India

News

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Date Out | Know All about the specs and Prices | BGR India
Amazon’s Gifting Days Sale 2021 | Buy Smartphone accessories at ₹99/- Only | BGR India

News

Amazon’s Gifting Days Sale 2021 | Buy Smartphone accessories at ₹99/- Only | BGR India
How to reply to specific message on Instagram DM | How to reply on Instagram Message

News

How to reply to specific message on Instagram DM | How to reply on Instagram Message
Scanner Go App | Best Scanner App ? Lets Find out | BGR India

Features

Scanner Go App | Best Scanner App ? Lets Find out | BGR India

News

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Date Out
News
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Date Out
Hero Electric partners with new NBFC to provide EV buyers with financing options

Electric Vehicle

Hero Electric partners with new NBFC to provide EV buyers with financing options
HP starts production of 'Made in India' PC products

Laptops

HP starts production of 'Made in India' PC products
Income Tax department conducts raids at OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo India offices: Report

News

Income Tax department conducts raids at OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo India offices: Report
Google Stadia to get five new games to mark New Year 2022

Gaming

Google Stadia to get five new games to mark New Year 2022

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers