comscore Explained: Can Twitter get banned in India?
News

Explained: Can Twitter get banned in India?

Features

Twitter has lost the legal protection granted under Section 79 of the IT Act. What does this mean for users? Why are #banTwitter and #TwitterIndiaBan trending? Can Twitter get banned in India? We explain

twitter

A lot has been happening in the last few months when it comes around to Twitter and the new IT rules of the country, which came into effect last month. The latest update in the Twitter vs Indian government battle comes earlier on Wednesday, which reveals that the microblogging site has lost the legal protection granted under Section 79 of the IT Act. Also Read - Twitter vs government: Twitter India loses legal protection for not complying with IT rules on time

Soon after the announcement was made, hashtags like #banTwitter, #TwitterIndiaBan, and some others started to trend, interestingly on Twitter. Such irony! Also Read - Twitter friends/followers seeking your unwanted attention could be Unmentioned 

Some of the biggest questions to answer now are: why are these hashtags trending on Twitter? Why do users want Twitter to be banned in India? What does losing a legal shield means for users? Let’s explain. Also Read - Twitter vs Koo: Nigeria government joins India's Koo app after Twitter’s ban in the country

Twitter to get banned in India? Fact check

There are no official words on Twitter getting banned in India yet, but it seems users do want the ban to be implemented. We say this considering hashtag like #banTwitter, #TwitterIndiaBan, among others are trending on the microblogging site.

The Indian government has been warning Twitter to comply with new IT rules since the last few months, but the social media platform has been delaying the process. Other social platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Snapchat, Google, among others have all complied with the new IT rules and guidelines. The last warning given to Twitter by the Indian officials was on June 5, but the microblogging site still failed to comply with the new social rules. This led the social media platform to loss the legal shield in India.

Earlier today, IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad bashed Twitter in a series of tweets for not complying with the new IT rules despite repeated warnings. Prasad said that when “Indian companies be it pharma, IT or others that go to do business in USA or in other foreign countries, voluntarily follow the local laws. Then why are platforms like Twitter showing reluctance in following Indian laws designed to give voice to the victims of abuse and misuse?”

“If any foreign entity believes that they can portray itself as the flag bearer of free speech in India to excuse itself from complying with the law of the land, such attempts are misplaced,” Prasad added.

Twitter, COVID-19

Image: Pexels

Twitter loses legal protection in India: What it means for users?

Losing the legal protection means that Twitter will now be accountable for content published on its platform and can no longer claim protection under the “safe harbour clause” like other social media platforms.

In simple terms, if there are any charges against Twitter for alleged unlawful content it would be treated as a publisher and not an intermediary. By losing the legal protection, the microblogging site will now be liable for consequences as per the IT Act and other penal laws of India just like other publishers.

Twitter Blue, Twitter Blue India, Twitter Blue price, Twitter Blue price in India, Twitter Blue features, Twitter Blue benefits, Twitter Blue app, Twitter Blue service, Twitter Blue paid

Government sources have informed that Twitter has “lost the coveted ‘safe harbour’ immunity in India over its failure to appoint statutory officers on the company’s role in India with the new IT rules. Due to this, top executives, including the country managing director, could face police questioning and criminal liability under IPC over ‘unlawful’ and ‘inflammatory’ content posted on the platform by any user.”

The microblogging site, on Tuesday, said that it has appointed an “interim” chief compliance officer but is yet to share the required details with the IT ministry but will do the required soon. “We are keeping the IT Ministry apprised of the progress at every step of the process. An interim chief compliance officer has been retained and details will be shared with the Ministry directly soon. Twitter continues to make every effort to comply with the new Guidelines,” Twitter spokesperson said.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 16, 2021 2:08 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 16, 2021 2:39 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Explained: Can Twitter get banned in India?
Features
Explained: Can Twitter get banned in India?
Best wearable gift ideas under Rs 5,000 for Father's Day 2021

Photo Gallery

Best wearable gift ideas under Rs 5,000 for Father's Day 2021

Best wearable gift ideas under Rs 5,000 for Father's Day 2021

Photo Gallery

Best wearable gift ideas under Rs 5,000 for Father's Day 2021

Windows 11 leaked online, reveals Windows 10X OS like visual changes

News

Windows 11 leaked online, reveals Windows 10X OS like visual changes

Twitter vs government: Twitter India loses legal protection for not complying with IT rules on time

News

Twitter vs government: Twitter India loses legal protection for not complying with IT rules on time

5 best Father s Day gift ideas under Rs 2000 for your tech savvy dad

Photo Gallery

5 best Father s Day gift ideas under Rs 2000 for your tech savvy dad

5 best Father’s Day gift ideas under Rs 2,000 for your tech savvy dad

Photo Gallery

5 best Father’s Day gift ideas under Rs 2,000 for your tech savvy dad

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple sells more iPads in early 2021 than ever, grows along with Samsung

Windows 11 leaked online, reveals Windows 10X OS like visual changes

Twitter vs government: Twitter India loses legal protection for not complying with IT rules on time

OnePlus Nord N200 is the cheapest 5G phone from the company, price stands under Rs 20,000

Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels go live in 170 countries

Explained: Can Twitter get banned in India?

All You Need to Know About Clubhouse: How it Works And Features

How To Download Aadhaar Card Online // Easiest way to download Aadhaar Card Soft Copy

Forza Horizon 5 Easter Eggs that you may have missed in launch trailer

OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs Motorola Moto G 5G: Which one is a better choice?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Explained: Can Twitter get banned in India?

Features

Explained: Can Twitter get banned in India?
Twitter vs government: Twitter India loses legal protection for not complying with IT rules on time

News

Twitter vs government: Twitter India loses legal protection for not complying with IT rules on time
Twitter followers seeking your unwanted attention could be Unmentioned

Apps

Twitter followers seeking your unwanted attention could be Unmentioned
Twitter ban: Nigeria government joins India's Koo app after Twitter s ban in the country

News

Twitter ban: Nigeria government joins India's Koo app after Twitter s ban in the country
Twitter seeks more time to comply with new rules after one last notice

News

Twitter seeks more time to comply with new rules after one last notice

हिंदी समाचार

Call of Duty: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War को मिलेगा नया सीजन; जुड़ेंगे नए वेपन, मोड और मैप

Google ने Android स्मार्टफोन्स के लिए रोल आउट किए नए फीचर, ऐप्स हो जाएंगे और भी स्मार्ट

Battlegrounds Mobile India खेलने के लिए देना होगा मोबाइल नंबर, जानिए क्या है पूरी 'कहानी'

Free Fire City Open Delhi Finals की विजेता टीम और ईनाम समेत सब कुछ यहां से जानें

Free Fire में ऐसे करें दोस्तों को चैलेंज, जानें Room Cards और Custom Rooms की पूरी डिटेल्स

Latest Videos

All You Need to Know About Clubhouse: How it Works And Features

Features

All You Need to Know About Clubhouse: How it Works And Features
OnePlus Nord CE 5G review: Good display, performance at an affordable price

Reviews

OnePlus Nord CE 5G review: Good display, performance at an affordable price
How To Download Aadhaar Card Online // Easiest way to download Aadhaar Card Soft Copy

Features

How To Download Aadhaar Card Online // Easiest way to download Aadhaar Card Soft Copy
OnePlus TV U1S First Look: Key specs, price of the new 4K TV

News

OnePlus TV U1S First Look: Key specs, price of the new 4K TV

News

Apple sells more iPads in early 2021 than ever, grows along with Samsung
News
Apple sells more iPads in early 2021 than ever, grows along with Samsung
Windows 11 leaked online, reveals Windows 10X OS like visual changes

News

Windows 11 leaked online, reveals Windows 10X OS like visual changes
Twitter vs government: Twitter India loses legal protection for not complying with IT rules on time

News

Twitter vs government: Twitter India loses legal protection for not complying with IT rules on time
OnePlus Nord N200 is the cheapest 5G phone from the company, price stands under Rs 20,000

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord N200 is the cheapest 5G phone from the company, price stands under Rs 20,000
Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels go live in 170 countries

Apps

Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels go live in 170 countries

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Best Sellers