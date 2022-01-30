comscore How is touch sampling rate different from refresh rate in smartphones?
  • Home
  • Features
  • Explained: Difference between touch sampling rate and refresh rate in smartphones
News

Explained: Difference between touch sampling rate and refresh rate in smartphones

Features

High touch sampling rate and screen refresh rate help in improving the overall user experience. While focus on the display, the other focuses on user input.

Mobile Gaming

Image: Pixabay

Smartphones are getting smarter with every new device that is released. While we do see a faster processor, a bigger battery and a more efficient camera system on premium smartphones these days, we also see displays getting better with a higher screen refresh rate and touch sampling rate. Also Read - New Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 leaks reveal everything about Samsung’s upcoming devices

Smartphones such as the iQoo Z5, Asus ROG Phone 5, Samsung Galaxy M52, Mi 11x, Mi 11x Pro, OnePlus 9 series and the Realme GT 5G series have made a strong case of how a device with higher screen refresh rate can improve overall user experience, particularly while playing games with high-intensity graphics. Also Read - Samsung beats Apple, ships 272 million smartphones in 2021 globally

While a lot has been said about the screen refresh rate, an equally important parameter – touch sampling rate – often gets less attention. In reality, both these parameters help in improving the overall experience of a user. Also Read - Explained: Why phones with removable batteries are never coming back

So what is the screen refresh rate in a smartphone?

Screen refresh rate is fairly easy to understand. Let’s start with the definition. Screen refresh rate is the number of times a display of any device – a smartphone, a TV, a laptop or a tablet – refreshes itself in one second. Or in other words how quickly does a screen update itself.

Most smartphones these days have a screen refresh rate of 60Hz. This means that the display of a smartphone with a 60Hz screen refresh rate will refresh 60 times in a second or 60 frames per second. Or in other words, there will be a gap of 16.6 millisecond between two refresh cycles.

But mid-budget and premium smartphones these days are offering a screen refresh rate of 90Hz and even 120Hz. This means that the display in case of such smartphones will load 90 frames per second or 120Hz frames per second and there will be less time gap between two refresh cycles.

But why is this important?

The answer is quite simple. The higher the screen refresh rate, the more fluid is the overall visual experience. This means that the graphics, animations and transitions will seem more fluid and seamless. It will also improve the experience while switching from one app to another.

Then what is the touch sampling rate in a smartphone?

Touch sampling rate, on the other hand, is the frequency of a screen to register a touch by a user or in other words it is the number of times a screen can sense a user touch input in a second. So for instance a screen has a touch sampling rate of 60Hz, it will look for the user’s touch input only 60 times in a second. Or it will look for a user’s input after a gap of 16.6ms.

Now-a-days, some smartphones such as the Poco F3 GT offer a touch sampling rate of 480Hz. This means that the screen will look for user input 480 times in a second – which is incredibly fast.

Why is this important?

It’s because higher is the touch sampling rate, less is time taken by the display to take your input and convert it into a corresponding action on screen. Or in other words, the screen will register your touch and perform an action without any delay.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 30, 2022 3:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How is touch sampling rate different from refresh rate in smartphones?
Features
How is touch sampling rate different from refresh rate in smartphones?
HP s new 11-inch tablet comes with a rotating camera

Laptops

HP s new 11-inch tablet comes with a rotating camera

Smartphone for detecting Covid-19? It could be possible soon

News

Smartphone for detecting Covid-19? It could be possible soon

Here s how much OnePlus Nord 2T is likely to cost in India

Mobiles

Here s how much OnePlus Nord 2T is likely to cost in India

Google may offer limited space for WhatsApp backups

Apps

Google may offer limited space for WhatsApp backups

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

HP s new 11-inch tablet comes with a rotating camera

Smartphone for detecting Covid-19? It could be possible soon

Google may offer limited space for WhatsApp backups

Airtel denies conflict of interest in Google deal

New Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 leaks leave nothing for imagination

How is touch sampling rate different from refresh rate in smartphones?

India bought Pegasus spyware as a part of a defense deal with Israel in 2017

Why phones with removable batteries are never coming back

Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10T: What s new?

Micromax IN Note 2 alternatives that you might want to consider buying

Related Topics

Related Stories

How is touch sampling rate different from refresh rate in smartphones?

Features

How is touch sampling rate different from refresh rate in smartphones?
New Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 leaks leave nothing for imagination

Mobiles

New Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 leaks leave nothing for imagination
Samsung led global market in 2021 shipping 272 million smartphones

News

Samsung led global market in 2021 shipping 272 million smartphones
Best Dual Selfie Camera Phone in India

Top Products

Best Dual Selfie Camera Phone in India
Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro Plus might launch in India in February: Check specifications, price, features

Mobiles

Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro Plus might launch in India in February: Check specifications, price, features

हिंदी समाचार

Garena Free Fire में इस तरह मिलेगा फ्री Skyler कैरेक्टर और Beaston पेट

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes (30 January): जानें कहां और कैसे इस्तेमाल करने हैं कोड्स

अब स्मार्टफोन के कैमरे से होगा Covid-19 टेस्ट? वैज्ञानिकों ने ढूंढा नया तरीका

फ्री फायर में आज इनाम की भरमार, इमोट से लेकर पेट तक मिलेगा फ्री

Garena Free Fire ने नए साल में बैन किए 26 लाख अकाउंट्स, जानें वजह

Latest Videos

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM
Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup

News

Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup
Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features

News

Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features
Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

HP s new 11-inch tablet comes with a rotating camera
Laptops
HP s new 11-inch tablet comes with a rotating camera
Smartphone for detecting Covid-19? It could be possible soon

News

Smartphone for detecting Covid-19? It could be possible soon
Google may offer limited space for WhatsApp backups

Apps

Google may offer limited space for WhatsApp backups
Airtel denies conflict of interest in Google deal

Telecom

Airtel denies conflict of interest in Google deal
New Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 leaks leave nothing for imagination

Mobiles

New Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 leaks leave nothing for imagination

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers