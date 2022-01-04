comscore Explained: What is the Bulli Bai app controversy all about?
  • Home
  • Features
  • Explained: What is the Bulli Bai app controversy all about?
News

Explained: What is the Bulli Bai app controversy all about?

Features

Here’s what the Bulli Bai app is all about and why Indian Muslim women were put up on auction on the online platform.

mobikwik data leak

During the New Year weekend, photos of several women (especially Muslim) with the caption “Your Bulli Bai of the day is….” must have flooded your Twitter timeline. If you are wondering what those photos and hashtags such as #BulliBai #BulliDeals, #SulliDeals are all about, we got you covered here. Also Read - ‘Your Bulli Bai of the day is ….’: Woman shares how she was put on sale online

Here’s what the Bulli Bai app is all about and why Indian Muslim women were put up on auction on the online platform. Also Read - Indian Medical Association's Twitter account hacked: Hundreds of fake tweets sent to Elon Musk, Tesla

Read: Woman shares how she was put on sale online Also Read - CES 2022 to close on January 7 amid growing Covid concerns

What is the Bulli Bai app controversy?

-Bulli Bai is an app developed by a group of Indians (most of them yet to be identified) from across the country to trick people and make financial gains.

-The idea behind the app is to put Indian women (mostly Muslims) up for auction and earn money in return.

-If you are wondering, these are fake auctions created by cybercriminals to trick users into thinking that they have got the woman in exchange of money. Fortunately, no such real auction incident has been reported yet.

-In incidents like Bulli Bai, cybercriminals pick photos of popular women, celebs, influencers, journalists, and so on, from the internet and use them for their financial gains.

-These online scammers steal photos of these women from their social media account and list them on the platform. So, this makes it mandatory for women (unfortunately) to always lock their profile or make their profile private.

-Soon after several posts from the Bulli Bai app were circulated on Twitter, the government directed the social media platform to remove such derogatory posts with immediate effect.

-Currently, two students, one from Mumbai and one from Bengaluru, have been taken into custody in the Bulli Bai app case. Additionally, earlier today, a woman from Uttarakhand was also detained in the case.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time that an incident like this has taken place. A similar incident occurred last year called Sulli Deals, which stirred the internet. In the Sulli Deals controversy too, photos of Indian Muslim women were put up on auction.

While the Bulli Bai app controversy has taken a political twist, there is much more to it. Such incidents imply how unsafe women regardless of their religion are on the internet these days.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 4, 2022 7:29 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Another day, another celeb joins NFT club, Eminem spends nearly $50,000 on Bored Ape NFT
News
Another day, another celeb joins NFT club, Eminem spends nearly $50,000 on Bored Ape NFT
Explained: What is the Bulli Bai app controversy all about?

Features

Explained: What is the Bulli Bai app controversy all about?

BlackBerry: The last nail in the coffin

Features

BlackBerry: The last nail in the coffin

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G first look: A tweaked Galaxy S21

Photo Gallery

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G first look: A tweaked Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G first look: A tweaked Galaxy S21

Photo Gallery

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G first look: A tweaked Galaxy S21

Looking to buy a smartphone under Rs 15,000? Here are our top pick

Photo Gallery

Looking to buy a smartphone under Rs 15,000? Here are our top pick

Looking to buy a smartphone under Rs 15,000? Here are our top pick

Photo Gallery

Looking to buy a smartphone under Rs 15,000? Here are our top pick

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple market value reaches above $3 trillion | Thanks to top-selling iPhone and MacBook products

Another day, another celeb joins NFT club, Eminem spends nearly $50,000 on Bored Ape NFT

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G first look: A tweaked Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G first look: A tweaked Galaxy S21

Bad news for Apple as Foxconn India plant unlikely to reopen before January 7

Explained: What is the Bulli Bai app controversy all about?

BlackBerry: The last nail in the coffin

Can smartphones actually cause fire at a petrol pump?

Did Ola only sell the S1 Pro in the first phase of sales?

Your Bulli Bai of the day is . : Woman shares how she was put on sale online

Related Topics

Related Stories

Explained: What is the Bulli Bai app controversy all about?

Features

Explained: What is the Bulli Bai app controversy all about?
Your Bulli Bai of the day is . : Woman shares how she was put on sale online

Features

Your Bulli Bai of the day is . : Woman shares how she was put on sale online
IMA's official Twitter account hacked: Name changed to 'Elon Musk'

News

IMA's official Twitter account hacked: Name changed to 'Elon Musk'
CES 2022 to close on January 7 amid growing Covid concerns

News

CES 2022 to close on January 7 amid growing Covid concerns
From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Features

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

हिंदी समाचार

रियमली का सबसे प्रीमियम स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, मिलेंगे धांसू फीचर्स

फ्री फायर के ये रिडीम कोड दिलाएंगे कई एक्सक्लूसिव आइटम, जानें कैसे करें क्लेम

Krafton ने BGMI के हजारों अकाउंट फिर से किए बैन, प्लेयर्स कर रहे थे चीटिंग

2022 में उपलब्ध Free Fire के पांच शानदार Bundles, रंग-बिरंगे और खूबसूरत लुक से लैस

Passport के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन करना है आसान, बस फॉलो करें ये स्टेप्स

Latest Videos

Apple market value reaches above $3 trillion | Thanks to top-selling iPhone and MacBook products

News

Apple market value reaches above $3 trillion | Thanks to top-selling iPhone and MacBook products
OnePlus 10 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Vivo X80 Pro: Top Smartphones That May Create Buzz in 2022

News

OnePlus 10 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Vivo X80 Pro: Top Smartphones That May Create Buzz in 2022
Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India

Features

Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India
Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Jaguar I-Pace, EV's that we saw in 2021 and Mercedes Benz EQS, Hyundai Ionic 5 and More will see in 2022

Features

Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Jaguar I-Pace, EV's that we saw in 2021 and Mercedes Benz EQS, Hyundai Ionic 5 and More will see in 2022

News

Apple market value reaches above $3 trillion | Thanks to top-selling iPhone and MacBook products
News
Apple market value reaches above $3 trillion | Thanks to top-selling iPhone and MacBook products
Another day, another celeb joins NFT club, Eminem spends nearly $50,000 on Bored Ape NFT

News

Another day, another celeb joins NFT club, Eminem spends nearly $50,000 on Bored Ape NFT
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G first look: A tweaked Galaxy S21

Photo Gallery

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G first look: A tweaked Galaxy S21
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G first look: A tweaked Galaxy S21

Photo Gallery

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G first look: A tweaked Galaxy S21
Bad news for Apple as Foxconn India plant unlikely to reopen before January 7

News

Bad news for Apple as Foxconn India plant unlikely to reopen before January 7

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers