comscore Explained: Why 5G rollout is causing flight cancellations of Air India, Emirates
  • Home
  • Features
  • Explained: Why 5G rollout is causing flight cancellations of Air India, Emirates
News

Explained: Why 5G rollout is causing flight cancellations of Air India, Emirates

Features

In the latest update, airlines such as Air India, Emirates, All Nippon Airways, Japan Airlines, among others have cancelled flights to the United States starting Wednesday.

air india

Several international airlines have raised concerns around the 5G rollout in the last few months. In the latest update, airlines including Air India, Emirates, All Nippon Airways, Japan Airlines, among others announced flights cancellation to the United States starting Wednesday, January 19. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE (2022) to get the same old 2017 design, but with 5G: Report

Chief executives of major US passenger and cargo airlines have warned of a “catastrophic” aviation crisis after AT&T and Verizon planned to deploy new 5G services. Airlines have estimated 1,000 flight disruptions per day due to the possible interference with radar altimeters, which pilots use to land in low visibility situations. Also Read - CES 2022: TCL showcases multiple new products including AR/VR glasses, laptop, mini LED TVs and more

5G vs airlines

As per Reuters, airlines believe that the new C band 5G service could “render a significant number of aircraft unusable, causing chaos for US flights and potentially stranding tens of thousands of Americans overseas.” Also Read - India starts testing 5G technology in Gujarat’s Ajol village

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has also warned that the new 5G technology could interfere with aircraft instruments such as altimeters, which operate in the 4.2-4.4 GHz range. The concern is that the auctioned frequencies are quite close to this range. Airlines have warned the 5G service could disrupt around 4 percent of daily flights.

Last month, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said that the FAA’s 5G directives could restrict the use of radio altimeters in around 40 biggest US airports. On the contrary, telecom giants, Verizon and AT&T have said that C band 5G has been deployed seamlessly without any aviation interference issues.

emirates

Flights to the US cancelled

In the latest update, several international airlines have announced to cancel flights to the United States. These airlines include — Emirates, Air India, All Nippon Airways, Japan Airlines, and a few others.

Emirates announced to suspend flights to nine US airports, including Boston, Chicago O’Hare, Dallas Fort Worth, George Bush Intercontinental in Houston, Miami, Newark, Orlando, San Francisco, and Seattle. The airline confirmed continued operation into New York’s John F. Kennedy airport, the Los Angeles airport and Washington Dulles.

“We are working closely with aircraft manufacturers and the relevant authorities to alleviate operational concerns, and we hope to resume our US services as soon as possible,” Emirates said in an official statement.

Air India also said to suspend services between Delhi Airport and few US airports such as San Francisco, Chicago, and JFK. The airline also announced the suspension of flights from Mumbai to Newark. Air India will continue to fly into Washington D.C.’s Dulles International Airport.

ANA and Japan Airlines have also announced cancellation of flights to the US scheduled to use Boeing 777 aircraft. These airlines confirmed to continue to operate flights using Boeing 787.

5G

Image: Pexels

Delta Air Lines also said that it has plans of weather-related cancellations over the new 5G service rolled out in the vicinity of dozens of US airports. The airline said in an official statement, “telecom companies agreed Tuesday to limit the scope of Wednesday’s planned 5G deployment and will delay implementation around certain U.S. airports. While this is a positive development toward preventing widespread disruptions to flight operations, some flight restrictions may remain”.

What telecom operators say

Both AT&T and Verizon recently said that they will delay activating 5G on some towers around a few US airports. The rollout was scheduled for Wednesday.

Commenting on the matter, Megan Ketterer, AT&T Spokesperson said, “we are frustrated by the FAA’s inability to do what nearly 40 countries have done, which is to safely deploy 5G technology without disrupting aviation services, and we urge it do so in a timely manner”.

The Biden government welcomed the delay in installation and said that the “agreement will avoid potentially devastating disruptions to passenger travel, cargo operations, and our economic recovery, while allowing more than 90 percent of wireless tower deployment to occur as scheduled.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 19, 2022 2:37 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 19, 2022 3:02 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Explained: Why 5G rollout is causing flight cancellations of Air India, Emirates
Features
Explained: Why 5G rollout is causing flight cancellations of Air India, Emirates
No E3 in 2022. World's largest gaming expo reportedly cancelled due to surge in COVID cases

Gaming

No E3 in 2022. World's largest gaming expo reportedly cancelled due to surge in COVID cases

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Get up to 40 percent discount on home theatres from Sony, Bose, Harman Kardon, more

Deals

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Get up to 40 percent discount on home theatres from Sony, Bose, Harman Kardon, more

Tesla owner faces risk of being jailed for an accident while driving on autopilot

Electric Vehicle

Tesla owner faces risk of being jailed for an accident while driving on autopilot

YouTube might stop making original content: Here's why

Entertainment

YouTube might stop making original content: Here's why

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

No E3 in 2022. World's largest gaming expo reportedly cancelled due to surge in COVID cases

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Get up to 40 percent discount on home theatres from Sony, Bose, Harman Kardon, more

Tesla owner faces risk of being jailed for an accident while driving on autopilot

Xiaomi launches 11T Pro Hyperphone in India

Looking for best deals on women grooming devices? Here are top deals on Hair stylers, trimmer, hairdryer, more

Explained: Why 5G rollout is causing flight cancellations of Air India, Emirates

Here are our initial thoughts about OnePlus 9RT

Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here s the reason why

How much does it cost to change your normal car into a legally-driven electric car?

LCD vs LED vs OLED vs QLED: How to choose the right smart TV for your home

Related Topics

Related Stories

Explained: Why 5G rollout is causing flight cancellations of Air India, Emirates

Features

Explained: Why 5G rollout is causing flight cancellations of Air India, Emirates
Moto G71 5G with a 50MP triple rear camera setup to go on first sale today on Flipkart

Deals

Moto G71 5G with a 50MP triple rear camera setup to go on first sale today on Flipkart
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G to launch in India soon: Report

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G to launch in India soon: Report
Xiaomi 11i 5G Hypercharge review: Charges really fast

Reviews

Xiaomi 11i 5G Hypercharge review: Charges really fast
Best mobile phone offers on Amazon, Flipkart to grab right now

Deals

Best mobile phone offers on Amazon, Flipkart to grab right now

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 9 और Realme 9 Pro भारत में जल्द होंगे लॉन्च, कीमत होगी 15000 रुपये से अधिक

तेजी से बढ़ रहे हैं साइबरक्राइम, कंपनियों को करोड़ों का नुकसान पहुंचा रहे रैंसमवेयर

WhatsApp में आने वाला है जबरदस्त फीचर, फोटो और वीडियो को एडिट करने के लिए मिलेंगी 2 नई पेंसिल

भारत सरकार ने शुरू किया Digital Government Mission का काम, अब लोगों को आसानी से मिलेगा सभी सेवाओं का लाभ

Oppo Find X5 Series में मिलेगी OnePlus 10 Pro की तरह 80W फास्ट चार्जिंग, जानें सभी फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Motorola Moto G31: Best buy at Rs 12,999? | 10 Talking Points

Reviews

Motorola Moto G31: Best buy at Rs 12,999? | 10 Talking Points
2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto

News

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto
Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco

News

Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco
OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14

News

OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14

News

No E3 in 2022. World's largest gaming expo reportedly cancelled due to surge in COVID cases
Gaming
No E3 in 2022. World's largest gaming expo reportedly cancelled due to surge in COVID cases
Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Get up to 40 percent discount on home theatres from Sony, Bose, Harman Kardon, more

Deals

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Get up to 40 percent discount on home theatres from Sony, Bose, Harman Kardon, more
Tesla owner faces risk of being jailed for an accident while driving on autopilot

Electric Vehicle

Tesla owner faces risk of being jailed for an accident while driving on autopilot
Xiaomi launches 11T Pro Hyperphone in India

Mobiles

Xiaomi launches 11T Pro Hyperphone in India
Looking for best deals on women grooming devices? Here are top deals on Hair stylers, trimmer, hairdryer, more

Deals

Looking for best deals on women grooming devices? Here are top deals on Hair stylers, trimmer, hairdryer, more

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers