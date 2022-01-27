comscore Why phones with removable batteries are never coming back
  • Home
  • Features
  • Explained: Why phones with removable batteries are never coming back
News

Explained: Why phones with removable batteries are never coming back

Features

One reason why the trend has permeated generation after generation is the waterproofing. Non-removable batteries help in making smartphones waterproof.

Removable battery

Image: Pixabay

In the good-old days smartphones had headphone jacks, memory card slots and removable batteries that could be swapped in and out of smartphones within seconds. But that began to change when Apple launched its first smartphone – the Apple iPhone – in 2007. The first iPhone was unique in many ways. It was the first mobile phone to get a capacitive touchscreen display and combine a media player, a phone and a web browser on a touchscreen display. It was also the first smartphone to come without a removable battery. Also Read - Apple could finally be working on a game console, after 24 years of discontinuing its original console

Close to a decade later, Samsung introduced removable batteries in its flagship Galaxy S-series smartphones with the Galaxy S5 (launched in 2015) being the last of Samsung’s premium smartphones to come with a removable battery. Though LG threw shade at the company at the time, it replaced removable batteries with non-removable ones a year later with the LG G5 and the LG V20 being the last smartphones from the company (and in the industry) to come with a removable battery. Also Read - Apple to make contactless payments more seamless using NFC-like functionality

Now, this change of design might seem like another case of Android phones copying iPhones, after all there are ample instances where this blatant copying of features has happened (remember the case of notches, missing headphone jacks and chargers?), but it isn’t. Also Read - Shazam is giving 5 months of Apple Music subscription for free: How to get it

There are several reasons as to why smartphone makers have ditched removable batteries completely. And none of them include copying the iPhone.

Want premium design?

Removable batteries are good. They certainly make it easier to get extra juice when the time is limited. But they also come with a critical limitation – they are big and bulky and they don’t allow companies to make smartphones with more premium design.

Picture a Samsung Galaxy S5 alongside a Galaxy S20 – if features weren’t a constraint, which one would you pick based on looks? My guess is the latter.

The glass and metal bodies that premium smartphones – even the budget ones now-a-days – sport won’t be possible with removable batteries. Even if companies do give it a try, the phone would be vastly compromised. Phones with non-removable batteries or or the ones where the batteries are sealed off are slimmer and they make up for better aesthetics.

As far as the case of charging is concerned, battery tech has advanced vastly in the past couple of years and fast charging technology has made it possible for smartphones to charge within minutes instead of hours.

How about waterproof phones?

Another reason why the trend has permeated generation after generation is the waterproofing. These days, smartphones are judged based on IP-rating, which defines the depth and the time for which a smartphone can withstand water without damaging its internal circuitry. One of the reasons this has been possible has been owing to the use of non-removable batteries in smartphones.

Using non-removable batteries enables smartphone makers to seal off the back panel of the phones completely, which in turn makes the devices a tad bit more water resistant.

Making room for more

Let’s be honest about one thing – batteries hog up a lot of space in already tightly packed devices. Unlike a non-removable battery, a removable battery needs to be protected from everyday wear and tear using extra layers of protection. This added protection uses precious space that can be used for adding new components for added functionality or for making smartphones a bit slimmer.

Batteries can have shapes

If you have seen the insides of a smartphone with a non-removable battery, you would remember that the batteries that they house mostly have a rectangular shape, square at the most. But having non-removable batteries have allowed smartphone makers to experiment with battery design such that they are able to make the best use of the space available to them.

For instance, the iPhone X has an L-shaped dual battery while the LG G2 came with a battery with a ‘step design.’

Motivation to get a new phone

A lot of smartphone users stick to their old phones for as long as they are working fine. And removable batteries made it easier for people to continue using their old phones by allowing them to swap out their old and degrading batteries for a new one. It also helped that users could use batteries by third-party vendors. This would have been great for users but not for companies as it would prevent people from upgrading their phones.

Like all types of batteries, Li-ion and Li polymer batteries that are used in smartphones these days do degrade over time, which vastly affects the overall performance of a smartphone. So, it becomes necessary for users to upgrade their phones after a decent run.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 27, 2022 8:00 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple could finally be working on a game console, after 24 years of discontinuing its original console
Gaming
Apple could finally be working on a game console, after 24 years of discontinuing its original console
Why phones with removable batteries are never coming back

Features

Why phones with removable batteries are never coming back

Best racing games on Android in 2022: Stylised arcade to fast pace racing sims

Photo Gallery

Best racing games on Android in 2022: Stylised arcade to fast pace racing sims

Best racing games on Android in 2022: Stylised arcade to fast pace racing sims

Photo Gallery

Best racing games on Android in 2022: Stylised arcade to fast pace racing sims

Xiaomi launches new Service+ application for repair requests, online assistance

News

Xiaomi launches new Service+ application for repair requests, online assistance

PUBG New State Lunar New Year Celebration is now live: Here's how to get all rewards

Gaming

PUBG New State Lunar New Year Celebration is now live: Here's how to get all rewards

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple could finally be working on a game console, after 24 years of discontinuing its original console

Xiaomi launches new Service+ application for repair requests, online assistance

PUBG New State Lunar New Year Celebration is now live: Here's how to get all rewards

Here's how to share exact location using Plus Codes in Google Maps

Beware! Scammers target users who watch porn videos content online

Why phones with removable batteries are never coming back

Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10T: What s new?

Micromax IN Note 2 alternatives that you might want to consider buying

What is a supercomputer and where is it used?

Have an old CD or DVD lying around? Try this DIY hologram projector

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple could finally be working on a game console, after 24 years of discontinuing its original console

Gaming

Apple could finally be working on a game console, after 24 years of discontinuing its original console
Why phones with removable batteries are never coming back

Features

Why phones with removable batteries are never coming back
Contactless payments feature coming to iPhones soon

News

Contactless payments feature coming to iPhones soon
How to get 5 months of Apple Music for free via Shazam

How To

How to get 5 months of Apple Music for free via Shazam
Apple s iOS 15.3 fixes Safari bug that leaks browsing history

News

Apple s iOS 15.3 fixes Safari bug that leaks browsing history

हिंदी समाचार

Battlegrounds Mobile India से हटा दिए गए ये दो इवेंट, जानें बचे हुए टोकन को कब तक कर सकते हैं एक्सचेंज

Tata Sky बना Tata Play, DTH के साथ मिलेगा Netflix का एक्सेस

PUBG: Battlegrounds का Epic Fails Event, बस शेयर करें गेम के मजेदार पल और पाएं रिवॉर्ड

WhatsApp में जल्द आएंगे ये 3 बड़े फीचर्स, हैकर्स से बचने और चैट ट्रांसफर करने में मिलेगी मदद

Delhi Police ने लॉन्च किया e-FIR ऐप, अब इस तरह चोरी होने पर घर से ही दर्ज करा पाएंगे FIR

Latest Videos

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM
Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup

News

Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup
Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features

News

Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features
Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Apple could finally be working on a game console, after 24 years of discontinuing its original console
Gaming
Apple could finally be working on a game console, after 24 years of discontinuing its original console
Xiaomi launches new Service+ application for repair requests, online assistance

News

Xiaomi launches new Service+ application for repair requests, online assistance
PUBG New State Lunar New Year Celebration is now live: Here's how to get all rewards

Gaming

PUBG New State Lunar New Year Celebration is now live: Here's how to get all rewards
Here's how to share exact location using Plus Codes in Google Maps

How To

Here's how to share exact location using Plus Codes in Google Maps
Beware! Scammers target users who watch porn videos content online

News

Beware! Scammers target users who watch porn videos content online

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers