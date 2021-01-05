comscore FAU-G Lite will release for budget phones if users feel the need for it
FAU-G Lite will release for budget phones if users feel the need for it

Vishal Gondal, founder of nCore Games, developer of FAU-G, confirmed to BGR.in that there will be a liter version of the game if users feel the need of it.

FAU-G is all set to launch in India on January 26, the company officially announced last week. Ahead of the official release, Vishal Gondal, founder of Bengaluru based nCore Games, developer of FAU-G, confirmed to BGR.in in an exclusive telephonic conversation that there will be a liter version of the game as well, if users feel the need of it. Also Read - FAU-G India launch date confirmed

Gondal said, “we will first wait for the feedback from our users on the first version of FAU-G and then if required release a liter version of the game in the near future.” He didn’t confirm any timeline for the release. Also Read - PUBG Mobile rival FAU-G could launch in India this month: Report

The nCore Games founder confirmed that the FAU-G action game, which is set to launch later this month, will mainly target the mid and high-end smartphone segment. Based on the feedback from users, developers will release a liter version of the game in the near future for budget or entry-level smartphones. Gondal highlighted that the first version of the FAU-G game will revolve mostly around the story than the game play. Also Read - How to pre-register for FAU-G on Google Play Store

The first episode of FAU-G game will be around the Galwan Valley episode between the Indian and Chinese army. He didn’t reveal details of the next versions of the game and said that developers are currently focusing on improvising the first version of the game.

The company will release the first version of the game on January 26 followed by other versions with more and more game modes, battle royale features and more later this year. “FAU-G is not going to be like PUBG Mobile or any of the existing battle royale games. We are working on many gaming modes and also battle royale game features, which will be released in the next six to eight months through an OTA update,” Gondal highlighted.

FAU-G and PUBG Mobile are different

Time and again Gondal has highlighted that FAU-G isn’t a competitor of PUBG Mobile, which is currently banned in India due to privacy and security reasons. The government of India banned the battle royale game in the country last year alongside hundreds of other Chinese applications in the country.

For the last few months, PUBG Corporation is working hard to bring the game back to India as PUBG Mobile India but there seems to have been some delay in the re-launch of the game. The gaming company is trying hard to address the concerns raised by the Indian government at the time of banning the game in the country.

The FAU-G game will be initially released on Google Play Store later followed by Apple App Store. This suggests that during the launch the action game will be available only for Android users. The game has been available for pre-registrations for a few weeks now and Gondal claims that five to seven million users (approx) have shown interest for the action game so far.

While gaming enthusiasts call FAU-G to be India’s answer to PUBG Mobile, Gondal said he is serving a different product. “We are not a clone of any game and have an identity of our own. We are serving a different product.” Gondal also revealed that for FAU-G, user data security is crucial. “Data of all users will be stored on servers based within India and there’s no compromise on that bit,” he added.

  • Published Date: January 5, 2021 1:56 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 5, 2021 2:07 PM IST

