comscore FAUG mobile game 2021 Tips and Tricks | FAUG Guide | How to play FAUG game | Best weapons list
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • FAU-G mobile game: How to play FAU-G, tips and tricks to keep in mind
News

FAU-G mobile game: How to play FAU-G, tips and tricks to keep in mind

Gaming

FAU-G tips and tricks: To make things easy for you and also help win the game here's a complete guide on how to play FAU-G and win. Take a look.

fau-g launched, released in india, how to play, how to download, fau-g tips and tricks

Image: BGR India

FAU-G mobile game is available on the Google Play store. If you have been waiting for this “so-called” PUBG Mobile alternative for a long time, head over to the Play Store using your Android smartphone. Ensure to connect your mobile device to a stable WiFi connection before installing the game. The game has already been rated 4.6 on the Play store. iPhone users will need to wait for longer to get access to this action game. We at BGR India received early access to the FAU-G also known as Fearless and United Guards and tried the action game before anyone in the country. Also Read - FAU-G reaches 1 million downloads just a day after its launch

Many of you must have already downloaded and started playing the game on your mobile device. While some of you may have already crossed level one, there are a few who are facing difficulties. To make things easy and also help you win the match, here’s a complete guide on how to start playing the FAU-G mobile game. Take a look here. Also Read - FAU-G top 5 things to know: How to download, modes, languages support and more

How to download FAU-G

It’s easy. Take an Android smartphone, type FAU-G or FAUG in the search bar of Play store and you will be able to see the official game right at the top. There are several fake ones available as well, so beware. Note that the FAU-G game has been developed by a Bengaluru-based called nCore Games so make sure you check the developer details properly before installing the game on your mobile phone. Also Read - Today's Tech News: FAU-G India launch, Jio suspends internet services in Delhi NCR

fau-g launched

Image: BGR India

FAU-G: How to get started

The process is really easy. You don’t need to enter any details of your own. Just install the app and open it on your mobile device. The game will take some time to connect to the servers, so, have some patience there. Once the servers are reached, the FAU-G trailer will be played, you have the option to skip it. You will then able to see the player right on your phone screen, next click on the Play option to start the game. Before entering the main game, there will be a training round where you will be lessened about the functionalities and how to play the game and what to do to win by crossing the levels.

How to play FAU-G game

This one is pretty similar to any other action game available on Play store. The storyline here is that of the Galwan Valley episode that occurred between the Indian and Chinese army at the border last year. Soon after which the Indian government banned hundreds of Chinese applications including the popular TikTok, PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Lite, among others. In the game, you will be the Indian army soldier and need to fight the opponent (the Chinese army in this case) to reach the border line.

All you will need to do is keep running with the controls given and defeat the Chinese army coming your way and move ahead. There’s a controller on the left of the screen, you can move around using it. There’s no way you can jump or anything right now. Probably there will be upgraded later via updates.

When a Chinese army soldier comes your way you will need to fight with him by continuously tapping the fist icon. You can also save yourself by tapping on the shield icon on the right side of the screen. The game screen also displays your health in green, the time remaining to finish the target, and the levels. This episode is of four levels.

FAU-G: How to improve health

There are bonfires in some intervals. To get fitter and improve your health you will just need to sit next to the bonfire. To improve health, run towards the bonfire, click on the tent icon displayed on the right side of the screen, and that’s about it. Notably, once you sit next to the bonfire the time will run faster. So, ensure to save health as much as possible.

How to win FAUG game

Image: BGR India

FAU-G tips and tricks: How to get weapons

The only way to get weapons is by killing the Chinese army and taking their weapons to use later to fight. Once you are able to successfully kill an opponent you can collect his weapon and use it to defeat the rival when required.

Tips to win the FAU-G game

I had to try over 10 times to finally win the game. You will need to be strategic, plan your move accordingly. The more close you get to the end line, the more difficult the game gets. At a time there will be more than five Chinese army men and you will need to defeat them to move ahead in the level.

#Tip 1: You must keep your health recovered at all times.

#Tip 2: You must know your surrounding properly.

#Tip 3: Check the opponents from distance first and be prepared to fight the battle.

#Tip 4: Use a weapon only when the opponent has a weapon too. Otherwise, the fist fight is a better option.

fearless and united guards

Image: BGR India

#Tip 5: Beware of opponents attacking from behind. Keep tapping the fist icon on the right side of the screen constantly when the Chinese army is around you.

#Tip 6: Keep track of bonfires around you as they can be required at any point to recover health.

#Tip 7: Keep track of the health line and also the time.

The more we play the game, the more useful FAU-G tips we will bring to you. Meanwhile, so share with us what you like or dislike about the game.

FAU-G: How to manage graphics, sensitivity

To change these settings you will just need to open the app on your mobile device, click on the settings menu and manage graphics, sensitivity, and volume from there. It should be noted that this version of the game works best with mid-range and high-end mobile phones. The company previously confirmed to BGR India that there could be an FAU-G Lite version if required in the future.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 27, 2021 11:30 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 27, 2021 11:31 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

FAU-G gains more than 1 million downloads within a day after launch
Gaming
FAU-G gains more than 1 million downloads within a day after launch
Apple Watch Black Utility Collection limited edition watch launched

Wearables

Apple Watch Black Utility Collection limited edition watch launched

Google Chrome OS 88 released: Here's what's new

News

Google Chrome OS 88 released: Here's what's new

FAU-G launch: Top 5 things to know

Gaming

FAU-G launch: Top 5 things to know

Twitter suspends over 300 accounts for breaking rules during tractor rally

News

Twitter suspends over 300 accounts for breaking rules during tractor rally

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Google Chrome OS 88 released: Here's what's new

Twitter suspends over 300 accounts for breaking rules during tractor rally

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro could miss out on periscope zoom cameras this year

Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro confirmed to arrive on February 4: Know details

Apple iOS 14.4 for iPhone, iPad unveiled: Here's how to install

FAU-G tips and tricks: How to play and win the match

FAU-G first impressions: Is it a Indian PUBG Mobile rival?

Top 5 things to check for while buying a second-hand smartphone

How to send Happy Republic Day 2021 wishes WhatsApp Stickers

Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro roundup: India upgrades, prices, and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

FAU-G gains more than 1 million downloads within a day after launch

Gaming

FAU-G gains more than 1 million downloads within a day after launch
FAU-G launch: Top 5 things to know

Gaming

FAU-G launch: Top 5 things to know
FAU-G releases in English, Hindi and Tamil; more language support coming

Gaming

FAU-G releases in English, Hindi and Tamil; more language support coming
How to download FAU-G mobile game on Android phone, iPhone

How To

How to download FAU-G mobile game on Android phone, iPhone
FAU-G tips and tricks: How to play and win the match

Features

FAU-G tips and tricks: How to play and win the match

हिंदी समाचार

Realme X7 5G और Realme X7 Pro 5G भारत में 4 फरवरी को होंगे लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स की डिटेल

FAUG Game को मिला जबरदस्त रिस्पॉन्स, मात्र एक दिन में हुआ इतना ज्यादा डाउनलोड

Motorola Edge S स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, इसमें है 64MP कैमरा और 5000mAh की बैटरी

108MP कैमरे वाले Xiaomi Mi 10 का एक और सस्ता वेरिएंट जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

Facebook Data Leak : Telegram पर बेचे जा रहे हैं 50 करोड़ फेसबुक यूजर के मोबाइल नंबर

Latest Videos

OnePlus Band review: Is it better than Xiaomi Mi Band 5?

Reviews

OnePlus Band review: Is it better than Xiaomi Mi Band 5?
FAU-G India launch on 26 January: Here's all that you need to know

News

FAU-G India launch on 26 January: Here's all that you need to know
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: A refreshing design worthy of a flaghsip

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: A refreshing design worthy of a flaghsip
How to Delete your WhatsApp Account!

Features

How to Delete your WhatsApp Account!

News

Google Chrome OS 88 released: Here's what's new
News
Google Chrome OS 88 released: Here's what's new
Twitter suspends over 300 accounts for breaking rules during tractor rally

News

Twitter suspends over 300 accounts for breaking rules during tractor rally
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro could miss out on periscope zoom cameras this year

Mobiles

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro could miss out on periscope zoom cameras this year
Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro confirmed to arrive on February 4: Know details

News

Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro confirmed to arrive on February 4: Know details
Apple iOS 14.4 for iPhone, iPad unveiled: Here's how to install

News

Apple iOS 14.4 for iPhone, iPad unveiled: Here's how to install

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers