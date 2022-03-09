comscore From iPhone SE 2022 to new iPhone 13 colour, everything announced at Apple event
  • Home
  • Features
  • Apple iPhone SE 2022, iPad Air, new iPhone 13 colour: Everything announced at 'Peek Performance' Apple event
News

Apple iPhone SE 2022, iPad Air, new iPhone 13 colour: Everything announced at 'Peek Performance' Apple event

Features

Apple also launched Mac Studio and Mac Display at the event. The new Studio is either powered by the M1 Ultra or M1 Max.

Apple Peek Performance Event

Tim Cook announced the new iPhone SE 2022 at the event

Apple conducted its first mega event for the year 2022 and the company did not disappoint. A wide range of Apple products were announced at the ‘Peek Performance’ event. There was a product for almost every sort of Apple buyer. The “affordable” iPhone SE, the new iPad Air, new Mac Studio and the M1 Ultra chip were the highlights of the Apple launch event. There were a few more announcements pertaining to Apple TV+. Also Read - Apple introduces Mac Studio, Mac Studio Display with M1 Ultra chipset

Apple TV+

Tim Cook started the event with Apple TV+. The highlight is a host of new Apple Original shows and movies with an impressive cast. Apple also announced its partnership with Major League Baseball (MLB). Baseball games will be available for free for Apple TV+ users in some countries. Also Read - Apple launches iPhone SE 2022 in India: Here’s how much it costs

New colour for iPhone 13

Also Read - Apple TV+ to air Friday Night Baseball, other Major League Baseball content for free

At the event, Apple announced two new colours for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13. The iPhone 13 Pro will now be available with a new alpine green colour and the iPhone 13 will be available with green.

iPhone SE 2022

iPhone-SE-2022

The highlight of the Apple Peek Performance event can easily be the new iPhone. The American company has finally launched the new iPhone SE 2022. As most of the rumours had claimed, Apple opted for the same design as the 2020 iPhone SE and the iPhone 8 launched in 2017. However, the saving grace is the latest chipset.

The Apple iPhone SE 2022 is powered by the new A15 Bionic chipset. The chipset also does duty in the flagship iPhone 13 series. The new iPhone SE will get the same 12-megapixel camera lens but it will benefit from the computational photography offered by Apple.

The iPhone SE 2022 gets the same glass back that has also been used in the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. It continues to feature a home button with touch ID. Another major upgrade is the new 5G connectivity option.

In India, the new iPhone SE 2022 comes with a starting price of Rs 43,900. This might come as a shock to many as many expected it to be very affordable. The phone will be available in midnight, starlight and Product (Red) colour variants.

The storage options include 64GB, 128GB and 256GB variants. The phone will be up for pre-orders in India starting March 11 and go on sale starting March 18.

iPad Air

Following the iPhone SE, Apple launched the new iPad Air. This is by far, the highest performance the company has offered in an iPad Air. The new iPad may look the same as last year’s version but it is now powered by the M1 chip. The M1 chip also powers the MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro 2020. Apple claims that the iPad Air is twice as fast as a Windows device in the same price range.

The iPad Air gets a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with brightness up to 500nits. The display is anti-reflective. The front-facing camera has been upgraded to a 12-megapixel module which also supports Center Stage feature. The M1-powered iPad Air 2022 also gets 5G connectivity.

The Wi-Fi models of the new iPad Air are available with a starting price of Rs 54,900 and Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at Rs 68,900. The new iPad Air will be available in 64GB and 256GB configurations

M1 Ultra

Apple then went on to launch its last and the most powerful M1 chipset at the Peek Performance event. The M1 Ultra is more powerful than the M1 Max. The chipset features UltraFusion, Apple’s new packaging architecture that interconnects the die of two M1 Max chips to create a new system on a chip (SoC).

M1 Ultra can be configured with up to 128GB of high-bandwidth, low-latency RAM that can be accessed by the 20-core CPU, 64-core GPU, and 32-core Neural Engine.

Mac Studio and Mac Display

Mac Studio, Studio Display, Apple, Mac Studio M1 Ultra, Mac Studio M1 Pro, Apple Peek Performance event, Mac Studio launched, Mac Studio India launch, Mac Studio price, Mac Studio India price, Mac Studio specs, Mac Studio specifications, Mac Studio features, Mac Mini Studio price in India

Apple introduced the new Mac Studio and Mac Display at the launch event. The new Studio is either powered by the M1 Ultra or M1 Max. Apple claims that with the Mac Studio, users can do things that are not possible on any other desktop, such as rendering massive 3D environments and playing back 18 streams of ProRes video.

The Studio Display is built to complement the Mac Studio. The display pairs with any Mac. It features a 27-inch 5K Retina display, a 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage, and a six-speaker sound system with spatial audio.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 9, 2022 1:55 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Apple iPad Air

Apple iPad Air

28900

iOS 7, upgradable to iOS 7.1.2, upgradable to iOS 8.0.2
Apple A7 Dual-core 1.3 GHz Cyclone (ARM v8-based)
5 MP, 2592 x 1944 pixels, autofocus

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Everything announced at 'Peek Performance' Apple event
Features
Everything announced at 'Peek Performance' Apple event
Apple introduces Mac Studio, Mac Studio Display with M1 Ultra chipset

Laptops

Apple introduces Mac Studio, Mac Studio Display with M1 Ultra chipset

Apple launches iPhone SE 2022 in India: Here s how much it costs

Mobiles

Apple launches iPhone SE 2022 in India: Here s how much it costs

Apple iPad Air 2022 launched in India with M1 chipset: Check prices, availability

News

Apple iPad Air 2022 launched in India with M1 chipset: Check prices, availability

Apple TV+ to air Friday Night Baseball and more for free

Entertainment

Apple TV+ to air Friday Night Baseball and more for free

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple introduces Mac Studio, Mac Studio Display with M1 Ultra chipset

Apple iPad Air 2022 launched in India with M1 chipset: Check prices, availability

Breaking: US has banned semiconductor supply to Russia

HMD Global puts Nokia flagship rumours to rest

Indian EV company Zypp Electric to train 3,000 women as delivery partners

Everything announced at 'Peek Performance' Apple event

Top security features to keep your data safe on WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter and more

Reports: WhatsApp Feature Will Soon Allow Users To Conduct Polls In Groups - Watch

Apple Peak Performance event 2022: iPhone SE 3, new iPad Air and more

Motorola Moto G22 With MediaTek Helio G37 And 50MP Primary Camera Gets Launched, Checkout All Key Features, Specs And Price Here

Related Topics

Related Stories

Everything announced at 'Peek Performance' Apple event

Features

Everything announced at 'Peek Performance' Apple event
Apple introduces Mac Studio, Mac Studio Display with M1 Ultra chipset

Laptops

Apple introduces Mac Studio, Mac Studio Display with M1 Ultra chipset
Apple launches iPhone SE 2022 in India: Here s how much it costs

Mobiles

Apple launches iPhone SE 2022 in India: Here s how much it costs
Apple iPad Air 2022 launched in India with M1 chipset: Check prices, availability

News

Apple iPad Air 2022 launched in India with M1 chipset: Check prices, availability
Apple TV+ to air Friday Night Baseball and more for free

Entertainment

Apple TV+ to air Friday Night Baseball and more for free

हिंदी समाचार

iPhone 13 के नए रंग से iPad Air और iPhone SE तक, जानें Apple Event पर क्या-क्या हुआ लॉन्च

एप्पल ने पेश किया नया कंप्यूटर और मॉनिटर, लाखों रुपये पहुंच गई कीमत

एप्पल लाया अब तक सबसे दमदार iPad, मिलेगी 5G कनेक्टिविटी

Apple iPhone SE (2022) हुआ लॉन्च, पुरानी डिजाइन के साथ मिलेगा नया A15 चिप

Hero Electric बना रहा है बैटरी स्वैप करने वाले ई-स्कूटर, चार्ज करने की नहीं होगी टेन्शन

Latest Videos

Samsung is Expected to Launch Galaxy A Series in Mid-March | watch video

News

Samsung is Expected to Launch Galaxy A Series in Mid-March | watch video
Vijay Sales Women's Day Offer: Apple iPhone 13 Price Drops From Rs.79,000 To Rs.57,900, MacBook iPad And Airpods Also See A Massive Discount

News

Vijay Sales Women's Day Offer: Apple iPhone 13 Price Drops From Rs.79,000 To Rs.57,900, MacBook iPad And Airpods Also See A Massive Discount
WhatsApp chatbot to become a one-stop-destination for official documents; watch video

News

WhatsApp chatbot to become a one-stop-destination for official documents; watch video
Reports: WhatsApp Feature Will Soon Allow Users To Conduct Polls In Groups - Watch

News

Reports: WhatsApp Feature Will Soon Allow Users To Conduct Polls In Groups - Watch

News

Apple introduces Mac Studio, Mac Studio Display with M1 Ultra chipset
Laptops
Apple introduces Mac Studio, Mac Studio Display with M1 Ultra chipset
Apple iPad Air 2022 launched in India with M1 chipset: Check prices, availability

News

Apple iPad Air 2022 launched in India with M1 chipset: Check prices, availability
Breaking: US has banned semiconductor supply to Russia

News

Breaking: US has banned semiconductor supply to Russia
HMD Global puts Nokia flagship rumours to rest

Mobiles

HMD Global puts Nokia flagship rumours to rest
Indian EV company Zypp Electric to train 3,000 women as delivery partners

Electric Vehicle

Indian EV company Zypp Electric to train 3,000 women as delivery partners

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers