Apple conducted its first mega event for the year 2022 and the company did not disappoint. A wide range of Apple products were announced at the ‘Peek Performance’ event. There was a product for almost every sort of Apple buyer. The “affordable” iPhone SE, the new iPad Air, new Mac Studio and the M1 Ultra chip were the highlights of the Apple launch event. There were a few more announcements pertaining to Apple TV+. Also Read - Apple introduces Mac Studio, Mac Studio Display with M1 Ultra chipset

Apple TV+

Tim Cook started the event with Apple TV+. The highlight is a host of new Apple Original shows and movies with an impressive cast. Apple also announced its partnership with Major League Baseball (MLB). Baseball games will be available for free for Apple TV+ users in some countries. Also Read - Apple launches iPhone SE 2022 in India: Here’s how much it costs

New colour for iPhone 13

Also Read - Apple TV+ to air Friday Night Baseball, other Major League Baseball content for free

At the event, Apple announced two new colours for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13. The iPhone 13 Pro will now be available with a new alpine green colour and the iPhone 13 will be available with green.

iPhone SE 2022

The highlight of the Apple Peek Performance event can easily be the new iPhone. The American company has finally launched the new iPhone SE 2022. As most of the rumours had claimed, Apple opted for the same design as the 2020 iPhone SE and the iPhone 8 launched in 2017. However, the saving grace is the latest chipset.

The Apple iPhone SE 2022 is powered by the new A15 Bionic chipset. The chipset also does duty in the flagship iPhone 13 series. The new iPhone SE will get the same 12-megapixel camera lens but it will benefit from the computational photography offered by Apple.

The iPhone SE 2022 gets the same glass back that has also been used in the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. It continues to feature a home button with touch ID. Another major upgrade is the new 5G connectivity option.

In India, the new iPhone SE 2022 comes with a starting price of Rs 43,900. This might come as a shock to many as many expected it to be very affordable. The phone will be available in midnight, starlight and Product (Red) colour variants.

The storage options include 64GB, 128GB and 256GB variants. The phone will be up for pre-orders in India starting March 11 and go on sale starting March 18.

iPad Air

Following the iPhone SE, Apple launched the new iPad Air. This is by far, the highest performance the company has offered in an iPad Air. The new iPad may look the same as last year’s version but it is now powered by the M1 chip. The M1 chip also powers the MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro 2020. Apple claims that the iPad Air is twice as fast as a Windows device in the same price range.

The iPad Air gets a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with brightness up to 500nits. The display is anti-reflective. The front-facing camera has been upgraded to a 12-megapixel module which also supports Center Stage feature. The M1-powered iPad Air 2022 also gets 5G connectivity.

The Wi-Fi models of the new iPad Air are available with a starting price of Rs 54,900 and Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at Rs 68,900. The new iPad Air will be available in 64GB and 256GB configurations

M1 Ultra

Apple then went on to launch its last and the most powerful M1 chipset at the Peek Performance event. The M1 Ultra is more powerful than the M1 Max. The chipset features UltraFusion, Apple’s new packaging architecture that interconnects the die of two M1 Max chips to create a new system on a chip (SoC).

M1 Ultra can be configured with up to 128GB of high-bandwidth, low-latency RAM that can be accessed by the 20-core CPU, 64-core GPU, and 32-core Neural Engine.

Mac Studio and Mac Display

Apple introduced the new Mac Studio and Mac Display at the launch event. The new Studio is either powered by the M1 Ultra or M1 Max. Apple claims that with the Mac Studio, users can do things that are not possible on any other desktop, such as rendering massive 3D environments and playing back 18 streams of ProRes video.

The Studio Display is built to complement the Mac Studio. The display pairs with any Mac. It features a 27-inch 5K Retina display, a 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage, and a six-speaker sound system with spatial audio.