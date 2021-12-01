comscore Indian celebrities building fortune through tech space
News

From Priyanka Chopra to Yuvraj Singh: Indian celebrities who invested in tech companies

Features

Indian celebrities investing in tech companies include Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Yuvraj Singh and so on.

priyanka-chopra

Celebrities are always in the news for different reasons ranging from their airport looks to new movie releases to other things, there is a side that usually does not get as much publicity. Whether they are working in the entertainment industry or Cricket, or in the fashion industry, many celebrities have chosen to build their fortunes by backing startups or starting their own brands like Alia Bhatt’s Ed-a-mamma, Katrina Kaif’s Kay Beauty and so on. Many famous personalities have chosen to go ahead with tech companies. Here’s a list of some Indian celebrities who have decided to get their feet wet by investing in the tech space. Also Read - Latest Bollywood Movie to be digitally released on Amazon Prime Video in April 2020

Priyanka Chopra Jonas – Bumble

Priyanka Chopra, Bumble

Image: India.com

The actor, producer and investor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has invested in the dating app Bumble that debuted in India back in 2018. Chopra decided to invest in this particular app as the company strives to expand gender disparity in the tech space. As per her statement, “Women want love, they want friendship and they want to find a career, and that’s the uniqueness of what Bumble delivers — a digital community that encompasses all that, while empowering women to take charge of their lives.” Also Read - Wonder Woman 1984 release date extends to August amid Coronavirus Breakdown

For the uninitiated, the dating app Bumble that is available in Hinglish and Hindi for iOS and Android users in India. The app allows users to right swipe for a profile and if the action is mutual, a conversation can be initiated. However, on Bumble, only women can initiate a conversation and make the first move. If she chooses not to start a conversation within 24 hours, the connection expires.

Karan Johar, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Yuvraj Singh, Jasleen Royal- Nothing

Karan Johar, Nothing

Image: Wikipedia.com

The london-based startup, headed by former OnePlus co-founder, Carl Pei, Nothing, is now backed by filmmaker Karan Johar, fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, former cricketer Yuvraj Singh and Singer Jasleen Royal. Although the company did not reveals many details about these “strategic and private” investors, it announced that these investors were involved in the company’s $50 million Series A extension round, which was reported last month.

Deepika Padukone- Bellatrix Aerospace

Deepika Padukone, Bellatrix Aerospace

Image: Filmfare.com

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone invested in the Bengaluru-based, space tech startup, Bellatrix Aerospace. It is an aerospace manufacturer and small satellite company. The company plans to launch its own rocket named Chetak in 2023. The two-stage Chetak rocket is powered by a number of their own Aeon engines.

Back in 2020, the startup even won an award for National Startup Award 2020.

Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit- GOQii

Akshay Kumar, GOQii

Image: Pinkvilla.com

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has invested in the wearable brand GOQii, owned by Vishal Gondal. Akshay Kumar became the investor in the fitness tech company in 2019 while Madhuri Dixit Nene invested in the company back in 2014.

The brand manufactures smart wearables including smartwatches and smart fitness bands.

  • Published Date: December 1, 2021 3:46 PM IST

