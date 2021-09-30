Gmail, YouTube, Google Maps stop working on these Android phones: Check the list, what to do now

Google releases a new Android version every year and with that it discontnues the older or outdated versions. The latest Google update withdraws support for apps like YouTube, Gmail, Maps, and more from some old Android devices globally. Also Read - India's CCI must introduce anti-competitive practices for global tech giants, allow Indian businesses to flourish

The reason behind banning access to some of these popular Google apps is that these devices run on older software versions. Basically, Android mobiles running on outdated operating systems will no longer be able to use these Google apps.

The list of banned Google apps includes Gmail, YouTube, Google Maps, Google Calendar, Google Drive, and a few others. The tech giant previously notified all Android users who use smartphones running on older software versions. The ban has been implemented starting earlier this week.

Banned Google apps

Gmail

YouTube

Google Maps

Google Play Store

Google Calendar

Check if you are affected

In an official statement, Google said that all Android smartphones running version 2.3.7 or lower will not be able to use the Google suite of apps beginning September 27. Check the full list of phones impacted by the ban:

— Sony Xperia Advance

— Lenovo K800

— Sony Xperia Go

— Vodafone Smart II

— Samsung Galaxy S2

— Sony Xperia P

— LG Spectrum

— Sony Xperia S

— LG Prada 3.0

— HTC Velocity

— HTC Evo 4G

— Motorola Fire

— Motorola XT532.

Reason behind the ban

Stating the reason behind the withdraing access to these apps, the tech giant said that the ban has been put keeping in mind the safety of Android users. The company said in an official statement that “as a part of our efforts we have been taking lately to keep our users safe, Google will not allow sign-in on Android devices that run Android 2.3.7 or other lower versions starting from September 27.”

“Users may get errors when they try to access Google products and services like Gmail, YouTube and Maps,” the tech giant added.

What to do now?

If you use any of the aforementioned Android phones, Google apps like Gmail, YouTube, Maps, among others may be inaccessible on your device right now. Google urged these Android smartphone users to upgrade their devices to at least Android 3.0 or above versions to continue using its apps.

Users who haven’t upgraded their device to the latest can no longer access the Google suite of apps. If your phone is years old, we suggest you to get a new smartphone to be able to access all the latest Google apps and other social platforms.