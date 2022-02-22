After two long years of staying indoors owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, markets and offices have finally started to open up. This means that we are back to pre-Covid era hustle of reaching colleges and offices in the morning and home in the evening. This also means that we are back to having traffic jams and delays. Thankfully, Google Maps has ample tricks up its sleeves that can help us commute smartly. Also Read - Here's how to use google maps without internet

So folks, as we move from work-from-home to hybrid-working to the old way of working, it is time to brush up your Google Maps skills. Here are some tips and tricks that will come handy. Also Read - Tim Cook's house is completely blurred out on Google Maps, Apple Maps: Here’s why

Take a peek what’s inside

Google is great for commuting and looking for places outside, but it is also good for looking for places inside. Like a store inside a mall or a big building. You can find out what is inside a big building by finding the location in Maps, clicking on it, and then scrolling to Directory. Also Read - Here's how to share exact location using Plus Codes in Google Maps

Adding multiple locations

Usually, our commute involves travelling from one destination to another. But it can happen that you have to make a quick stop in between. For instance, you have to get a cake for your best friend’s birthday before you arrive at their house. In Google Maps, you can add multiple destinations to your commute.

What you need to do: Open Google Maps mobile app > enter your starting point and your final destination > tap the three dots in the top-right corner > Tap the Add stop option > type in the place where you want to stop in between > drag and drop to adjust the journey > tap Finished option.

Access Google Maps offline

It is true that you need internet connectivity to access Google Maps. But Google Maps has a hidden feature that lets you download a map so that you can commute in areas with patchy network or no network at all without getting lost.

What you need to do: Type the address or area where you want to travel to > swipe up on the menu at the bottom of the screen > tap the ellipsis icon > select Download offline map. Doing so will save the map on your smartphone.

Share a ride

Modern day commutation is all about sharing a ride. While cab hailing services do give users an option to share a ride, Google Maps too has an option wherein users can look for a shared ride.

What you need to do: Enter your destination > click the icon of the figure attempting to hail a cab. Now you will be presented with nearby rideshare options along with the estimated time and fare. All you need to do now is tap the Open App to book your ride.

Find your parking location

This one is really helpful. It often happens that we forget where we parked our vehicles, especially when we go out on a shopping spree. Thankfully, Google Maps has a feature that let’s you pin a parking location so that you can find your vehicle easily.

What you need to do: Drop a pin at the location where you have parked your vehicle > tap the pop-up menu > tap the three dots on the right side > tap ‘Set as Parking Location’ option.