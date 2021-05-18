Google will be holding its annual developer conference I/O 2021 at 10:30 PM IST virtually, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This is where we will get to see the company reveal details about its future plans and hardware products. Apart from this, we also expect the company to release the first public beta of its upcoming Android 12 operating system during the event. Also Read - Google I/O 2021 Live Streaming: How to watch Keynote, What to expect

To recall, the company has already released three developer previews of Android 12, which have already confirmed a number of features that we will get to see inside of the upcoming operating system. Here we will be taking a look at all of the confirmed features that we will get with Android 12. Also Read - Google Photos free storage ends on June 1: What should Android and iPhone users do after that?

Android 12: Compatible devices

Android 12 operating system will first be made available to Google Pixel devices. These devices would include the following: Also Read - Android 12 leak hints at a major design revamp, better privacy features and more

Pixel 3

Pixel 3 XL

Pixel 3a

Pixel 3a XL

Pixel 4

Pixel 4 XL

Pixel 4a

Pixel 4a 5G

Pixel 5

Android 12: Confirmed features

Android Runtime (ART) will be added to Project Mainline with Android 12, which will negate the need for full system updates for small tweaks. With this Google will directly be able to push out small Android updates directly from the Play Store.

Android 12 will let its users to use the Nearby Share feature to transmit Wi-Fi credentials to whomever they want. This will make Wi-Fi sharing much easier compared to Android 11.

The new operating system will allow users to add text, emojis and stickers to their screenshots while taking them.

One of the major advancements would be the wallpaper based theming system, which will adopt the predominant shade of your wallpaper and apply it to all of the UI elements.

With Android 12, Google will bring support for the AVIF image format, which promises improved image quality compared to JPEG without the penalty of larger file sizes.

A new video transcoding layer will be added for apps that do not support HEVC to request the operating system to transcode it in the AVC file format. However, do note that this feature does take time to transcode files and might work extremely slowly on budget devices.

Android 12 will bring a haptic audio effect, which will provide users with haptic vibrations derived from audio cues.

The operating system will bring support for SameSite cookie behaviours to WebView, this will help developers declare if a cookie should be limited to a specific website or throughout apps. This will make uasbility of the device much easier.

A new API will allow users to insert and move media through the keyboard, clipboard, and drag and drop. Supported formats will include plain and styled text to markup, images, videos, audio files and more.

Android 12 operating system will come with a redesigned notification system to improve aesthetics, usability and functionality. With this update, the company wants notification taps to take users directly to the app itself.

The company has also integrated a one-handed mode similar to iOS. To access it you can simply swipe down anywhere at the bottom of the display, thus bringing down the top half-or-so of the display downwards.

With the update you will get to see more widget categories at once, making it easier to find the widget much easier.

Android 12 will bring in the Unused apps feature which will allow you to take away all permissions and clear temporary files and cache of an unused app. Thus helping users save a bit of storage space on their devices.