Google I/O 2021 keynote in 5 short points: Android 12, Wear OS, and more

Google announced a lot of new stuff at the main keynote event of the I/O 2021. From advancements in Google Search to Quantum Computing to Android 12, a lot is coming our way to make our lives easier and better. If you are Google fan, you can keep an eye on BGR India for more coverage on the I/O 2021 event or check out Google's official blogs for an in-depth understanding.

However, most of the stuff is aimed at developers and that could have led to some it passive above you. Fret not, as we sum up all the key announcements that you as a consumer need to know in short 5 points. Do note that the I/O 2021 will continue to provide more information on Google services and products over the next two days.

Google I/O 2021 highlights for the common man

Swanky new Android 12

The biggest takeaway for you and me from the first keynote is Android 12. It gets a major design overhaul with the Material You theme, bold colours, and attractive widgets. Material You will be only coming to Pixel devices later this fall. There are faster animations, improved security with more control over data privacy, and improved “fair” cameras. You can download the Android 12 Beta 1 today on a Pixel device.

An Efficient Wear OS

Wear OS also got another update, promising gains in user experience and performance. Co-developed with Samsung and Fitbit, Google says that Wear OS devices will support more third-party apps, have vastly improved battery life, and world-class health features.

Smarter Google Photos

Google Photos gets a Locked Folder to keep photos from prying eyes, using a password-protected vault. These photos won’t show up anywhere on your feed. Memories (or stories in Photos) will now use AI to bring up more relevant stories from your photos collection and use AI to create live images.

Guardian-like Password Manager in Chrome

Google Chrome gets an advanced Password Manager that does more than just storing passwords, It can now notify you if your password was involved in a data breach and quickly offer ways to change it. You can also let Google Assistant quickly apply a changed password to secure your account. The feature is coming to more websites and countries soon, starting with the US.

Improved Google Maps

Maps is getting a lot of love this year. Detailed maps of cityscapes will now show pedestrian crossings and islands on streets, and Maps will now suggest pedestrian routes based on that. You can now also spot busy areas on the map with yellow highlights and use enhanced Live View. Drivers can now also get route suggestions to avoid hard braking and traffic.