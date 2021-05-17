Google I/O 2021: Timing, live stream, what to expect, and more

Google I/O, the annual developer conference keynote kicks off on May 18 i.e., today. While last year’s Android annual event was canceled due to the pandemic crisis, the Mountain View tech giant has opted for an online-only event this time. As usual Google/Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and other executives are expected to take the stage and show off Google products for this year. While most of us are anticipating the tech giant to unveil its latest Pixel phone lineup, renowned leaksters have share details of what to expect from the Google I/O 2021 event that will commence on May 18 and continue till May 20. Here are the details. Also Read - Android 12 leak hints at a major design revamp, better privacy features and more

Google I/O 2021 event timing, how to watch livestream

Google I/O 2021 annual hardware event will commence on May 18 at 1 PM ET (10:30 PM IST). The virtual-only event will be live-streamed on Google’s official YouTube channel. The keynotes can be live-streamed via the channel, however, to check Q&A, AMAs, workshop, and others sessions, users’ will have to register on the Google I/O site by either signing their Google Account or by creating a new one. Also Read - Latest Android 12 leak shows tons of never seen before features; here's a look

Google I/O 2021 event what to expect: Android 12, Pixel 5a, Whitechapel custom processor, and more

Android 12 update

Details about the latest Android 12 OS have been making rounds on the internet over the past few weeks. Tipster Jon Prosser recently shared a video of what seems to be slides of the Android 12 presentation. The video shares a glimpse of some of the interesting aspects that may arrive on the latest OS version. The slide shows a new user interface for Android 12, and a new colour-changing UI that will shift to match with the wallpaper. The video also showed a new media widget, stacked notifications, an analog clock widget, a brightness, and snooze toggle. The Android 12 OS is expected to get a new privacy UI that will alert when the camera, microphone, or location is in use. Google is also said to redesign the volume slider and add a battery saver toggle.

Previous leaks of Android 12 revealed clipboard access prompt, and stacked widgets quite similar to the Smart Stacks introduced in Apple iOS 14. Prosser’s video further corroborated the previously leaked details that suggested a new keyboard design, and a new lock screen with a larger clock. In addition, XDA Developers had earlier revealed new themes and a conversation widget for Android 12. As per the folks at XDA, the Android 12 might get scrolling screenshot improvements, WiFi and internet tweaks, new emojis, quick setting tile for ‘Device Controls,’ new volume panel UI, and app drawer opening animation. If the leaked details turn out to be true, the Android 12 could have the biggest cosmetic changes compared to the previous iterations.

Pixel 5a

Google is widely anticipated to unveil Pixel 5a, the Pixel 4a successor, at the hardware event this week. If we go by the reports, the Pixel 5a won’t look much different as compared to the previous model. The phone is said to feature slim bezels with a thick chin, a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The phone will likely feature a 6.2-inch FHD+ OLED display and include a 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers. The Pixel 5a is tipped to sport a dual-camera setup and get a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Other details are scarce right now, but the phone is expected to arrive with Google’s latest software OS.

Google Whitechapel custom processor

Google has since last year been rumoured to be working on its custom processor called ‘Whitechapel.’ The new silicon chipset is said to have been built in partnership with Samsung. XDA Developers report suggests that the GS101 chips or Whitechapel SoC will feature a “three cluster setup with a TPU (Tensor Processing Unit)” for machine learning applications. 9to5Google reported that we might witness the new chip on board two Pixel devices likely the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro that are expected to launch this fall.

Pixel Buds A series

Besides Pixel 5a, Google likely has new Pixel Buds true wireless headphones in-store as well. The supposed Google Pixel Buds A series announcement was tweeted earlier this month, however, the company swiftly removed the post from the Android Twitter account. The tweet showed a pebble-shaped charging case with dome-shaped earbuds in a white colour coat. While the tweet revealed the existence of new Pixel Buds, it didn’t reveal much detail about the earbuds, except for it will offer an updated Fast Pair experience on Android.

Other surprises

In addition to the hardware, software, and product announcements, Google is expected to surprise the audience with a few other ‘product secrets’ including a new Google Chromecast, new Assistant voices, and Google Duplex demo.