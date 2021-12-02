comscore Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits
  • Home
  • Features
  • Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Check which one offers better rewards, discounts to its users
News

Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Check which one offers better rewards, discounts to its users

Features

According to the data posted by the NPCI, Digital payments apps, including Google Pay and Amazon Pay yet again the market leaders in terms of processing UPI transactions. Amazon Pay reached 68.82 Mn transactions worth INR 6,286 Cr in October 2021, whereas Google Pay recorded 1.45 Bn transactions worth INR 2.87 Lakh Cr.

Amazon Pay

(Image: Amazon Pay/ Twitter)

The Indian government keeps on promoting digital payments amid the nationwide Corona pandemic and UPI emerges as one of the most used payment processes. Unified Payment Interface or UPI is used to transfer money from the billing platform to any other bank account. It is a concept that allows multiple bank accounts to transfer money through a single mobile application. It was developed by the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI). Its control is in the hands of the Reserve Bank and Indian Banks Association. Also Read - Google News Showcase gets support for Malayalam and Bengali

Nowadays, most users take the help of online recharge for mobile recharge from small cities to metro cities. Users either get a recharge done through the online portal of telecom companies or the app of telecom operators on the phone. Apart from these, there are many third-party apps or payment services including Google Pay, Amazon Pay, PhonePe, and many others through which cashback is offered on mobile, DTH recharge, postpaid bill payment, or other bill payments. Also Read - Google For India event explained in pictures


To cast your vote for other categories click here Also Read - Google Pay Split Bill feature announced: How sharing expenses will be easier on GPay

According to the data posted by the NPCI, Digital payments apps, including Google Pay and Amazon Pay yet again the market leaders in terms of processing UPI transactions. Amazon Pay reached 68.82 Mn transactions worth INR 6,286 Cr in October 2021, whereas Google Pay recorded 1.45 Bn transactions worth INR 2.87 Lakh Cr.

According to fintech firm Razorpay’s report in 2020, Google Pay leads in harnessing a digitally inclusive economy by 48 percent, followed by Amazon Pay which was the most preferred wallet among consumers reaching 33 percent.

Google Pay benefits

This is a free mobile app available in the Google Play Store. The user does not have to pay additional ‘transaction fees’ for this. When someone uses Google Pay to make a purchase, Google doesn’t send their actual credit or debit card number to make the payment. Instead, it uses a virtual account number that does not put confidential information at risk of being leaked.

You can pay fast using any payment method saved in your Google Account to make purchases on the web, in apps, and with Google Assistant. To send money, a Google Pay user enters the payee’s phone number or email, or UPI ID. For the recipient to receive the money, his number or email address must be linked to a bank account. If the recipient also has a Google Pay account, the money goes directly to that account.

You can avail of cashback on mobile recharge or bill payment through Google’s UPI-based app Google Pay. You will get this cashback through a scratch card. In this, you can get the benefit of cashback on every recharge.

Google Pay has tied up with Setu to provide FD facilities to its customers. Initially, the Equitas Small Finance Bank FD facility was available on Google Pay. It is noteworthy that after the similar announcement of Google Pay, there have been reports that the Reserve Bank is eyeing the deal between the giant technology company and the bank as it may impact the broader financial landscape.

Amazon Pay benefits

Amazon Pay is an online payment service and which was launched by Amazon in 2016 to promote digital payment. The app helps you pay the electricity bill, mobile recharge, DTH recharge, and other types of transactions. It is very simple to use, and you just have to create an account on Amazon with the mobile number linked to your bank. Through UPI, your bank account will be linked to Amazon Pay.

Rewards are also given on recharging and adding money to the wallet of Amazon Pay, which is sometimes up to Rs 100-200.

Amazon Pay India, a unit of the giant e-commerce company Amazon, has brought a new facility for its users. With the help of which users will be able to open Fixed Deposits. Amazon Pay has tied up with investment platform Kuvera to provide wealth management services to its customers in India.

However, a similar service launched by Amazon Pay’s rival digital payment app Google Pay is under the watch of the regulator RBI.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 2, 2021 6:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits
Features
Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits
Redmi Note 10S now comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage: Check price, sale details

Mobiles

Redmi Note 10S now comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage: Check price, sale details

Here's how you can lock your Facebook profile via Desktop and Mobile app

How To

Here's how you can lock your Facebook profile via Desktop and Mobile app

Shows/movies to watch this month on OTT platforms

Photo Gallery

Shows/movies to watch this month on OTT platforms

Shows/movies to watch on OTT platforms this month: Mismatched, Inside Edge, Hawkeye and more

Photo Gallery

Shows/movies to watch on OTT platforms this month: Mismatched, Inside Edge, Hawkeye and more

Honor 60, Honor 60 Pro with curved OLED display, 66W fast charging launched: Price, specs

Mobiles

Honor 60, Honor 60 Pro with curved OLED display, 66W fast charging launched: Price, specs

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple to Launch it AR Headsets

Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits

Redmi Note 10S now comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage: Check price, sale details

Here's how you can lock your Facebook profile via Desktop and Mobile app

Honor 60, Honor 60 Pro with curved OLED display, 66W fast charging launched: Price, specs

Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits

This National Pollution Prevention Day, here are top tips to consider before buying an air purifier

Cryptocurrency Regulation Bill: How worried are Indian investors?

Indian celebrities building fortune through tech space

Redmi Note 11T 5G vs Realme 8s 5G: Which one is a better option?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits

Features

Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits
Google News Showcase gets support for Malayalam and Bengali

News

Google News Showcase gets support for Malayalam and Bengali
Google Pay Split Bill feature announced

Apps

Google Pay Split Bill feature announced
Want to link your bank account on PhonePe? Here's how to do it

How To

Want to link your bank account on PhonePe? Here's how to do it
How to add bank account on Google Pay

How To

How to add bank account on Google Pay

हिंदी समाचार

टेस्ला ने पेश किया बच्चों के लिए Cyberquad ATV, साइबरट्रक जैसी है डिजाइन

[100% Working] फ्री फायर के इन रिडीम कोड्स में मिलेंगे कई धांसू रिवॉर्ड

वीवो ला रहा108MP बैक और 50MP डुअल सेल्फी कैमरे वाला धांसू स्मार्टफोन

OnePlus RT की इंडिया प्राइस हुई लीक, 34,999 रुपये से हो सकता है शुरू

अब WhatsApp से भी बुक कर पाएंगे Uber राइड, बस करना होगा मैसेज

Latest Videos

Apple Launching its First AR Headsets by 2022 | BGR India

News

Apple Launching its First AR Headsets by 2022 | BGR India
Reliance Jio may launch Jio TV and Jio Tablet early next year | Know Jio TV expected features

News

Reliance Jio may launch Jio TV and Jio Tablet early next year | Know Jio TV expected features
Samsung Launches 35W Power Adapter Duo in India

News

Samsung Launches 35W Power Adapter Duo in India
Xiaomi 12 Ultra and 12 Ultra Enhanced Features Leak | 50MP Camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset

News

Xiaomi 12 Ultra and 12 Ultra Enhanced Features Leak | 50MP Camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset

News

Apple to Launch it AR Headsets
News
Apple to Launch it AR Headsets
Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits

Features

Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits
Redmi Note 10S now comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage: Check price, sale details

Mobiles

Redmi Note 10S now comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage: Check price, sale details
Here's how you can lock your Facebook profile via Desktop and Mobile app

How To

Here's how you can lock your Facebook profile via Desktop and Mobile app
Honor 60, Honor 60 Pro with curved OLED display, 66W fast charging launched: Price, specs

Mobiles

Honor 60, Honor 60 Pro with curved OLED display, 66W fast charging launched: Price, specs

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers