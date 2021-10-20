Google launches its most-awaited Pixel 6 series last night. The smartphone series include the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. The smartphones have been released in the US with a price starting at $599, which roughly translates to Rs 45,000. This makes it much cheaper than Apple’s recently launched iPhone 13 mini. The iPhone comes at a price starting at $699 in the US. Also Read - Android 12 rolling out for Pixels: How to download, check if your Android phone is compatible

In India, the iPhone 13 mini starts at Rs 69,900 while as for Pixel 6, there are no details on its release in the country yet. Now that the Pixel 6 is finally official, let's take a quick look at how the new Google device compares with Apple's latest iPhone 13 mini.

Pixel 6 vs iPhone 13 mini: Display

The newly launched Pixel 6 comes packed with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a screen resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels, a 90Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top. The Pixel’s screen offers an aspect ratio of 20:9 aspect ratio. In comparison, the iPhone 13 mini offers a much smaller display that measures around 5.4-inches. The iPhone features a Super Retina XDR display with a screen resolution of 2340×1080 pixels at 476 ppi.

Pixel 6 vs iPhone 13 mini: Design

This is the most advanced Pixel that Google has ever launched – both in terms of specifications as well as the design. The Pixel 6 looks very different from any smartphone available in the market. The phone includes a matte black metal band on the back panel, which incorporates the camera sensors on it. On the front, the Pixel 6 features a punch-hole screen design. The phone comes in several vibrant colours including — Kinda Coral, Sorta Seafoam, and Stormy Black.

The iPhone 13 mini looks quite similar to the iPhone 12 series with a flat design. There are some minor differences as well, in terms of camera module and the notch. For the first time after the release of the iPhone X, Apple decided to cut that wide notch and offer a larger screen space. The iPhone 13 mini comes in five distinct colours including (PRODUCT) RED, Starlight, Midnight, Blue and Pink.

Pixel 6 vs iPhone 13 mini: Hardware

Both the iPhone 13 mini and the Pixel 6 are powered by their in-house chipsets. The Pixel 6 comes powered by Google’s newly announced Tensor chipset paired with along with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There’s a 128GB storage version as well. The iPhone 13 mini comes packed with Apple’s latest A15 Bionic chipset, which the company claims offers much faster performance than ever before. Google also claims that the newly launched Pixel 6 series is the most powerful Pixels ever.

Pixel 6 vs iPhone 13 mini: Software

The new Pixel 6 series has been launched with Android 12 out of the box. Meanwhile, Google has announced to roll out of Android 12 for all compatible Pixel devices. The iPhone 13 mini runs on iOS 15 out of the box. The latest iOS software was first announced at Apple’s WWDC event earlier this year.

Pixel 6 vs iPhone 13 mini: Camera

The Pixel 6 comes packed with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.85 wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The smartphone consists of several camera features including laser detect autofocus (LDAF) and optical image stabilisation (OIS). For selfies and video calls, the Pixel 6 includes an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

The iPhone 13 mini also includes a dual camera system consisting of a 12-megapixel wide +12-ultrawide megapixel camera system. Some of the camera features the iPhone includes are — 2x optical zoom out, Digital zoom up to 5x, Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control, Sensor‑shift optical image stabilisation and more.

Pixel 6 vs iPhone 13 mini: Battery

The Pixel 6 comes packed with a 4,614mAh battery paired with support for 30W wired fast charging and 21W wireless fast charging. Apple never reveals its iPhone’s battery capacity, but reports suggest that the iPhone 13 mini comes packed with a 2406mAh battery. We reviewed the iPhone 13 and during the review period, the phone offered a battery back of around 1.5 days on a single charge.

Pixel 6 vs iPhone 13 mini: Price

Google has revealed the starting price of the Pixel 6 in the US. The phone starts at a price of $599, which roughly translates to Rs 45,000. In comparison, the iPhone 13 mini starts at $699 for the 128GB storage model. The other two models with of the iPhone with 256GB and 512GB storage come at $799 and $999, respectively.