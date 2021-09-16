Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro were recently teased by the tech giant that confirmed most of the details that was hovering around the internet for the past few months. This year Pixel flagship series will get major cosmetic changes and will be Google’s first to ship with the in-house Tensor chip. Here’s a summary of what has been confirmed and what rumour has been gossiping about the new Google Pixel 6 series so far. Also Read - Epic Games vs Apple: Court wants Apple to allow developers use alternative payment methods

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro: New design, brand-new chipset

The Pixel 6 lineup will get a new look this year. While Google implemented a basic design on the previous iteration, the 2021 Pixel series will get a significant upgrade. The tech giant already spilled beans on the Pixel 6, 6 Pro cosmetic changes. The teaser shared on social media corroborated the leaked renders shared by tipster Jon Prosser months back. The Pixel 6 range will have tall form factor, sleek profile, and horizontal rear camera module stretched across the entire phone. The module divides the rear panel in two sections both with different colour accent. The regular model will get pastel shades of green, red and black, while the Pro will have 'metallic hues' of black, gold, and gray.

Moving to the internal hardware, the 2021 Pixel series will be Google’s first to equip the in-house Tensor chipset. Previous reports suggested that the so called GS101 chips will feature a “three cluster setup with a TPU (Tensor Processing Unit)” for machine learning applications. Google cite that the new processor will bring notable improvements to speech recognition and photography (via CNET). It is said to have “data-center-level” speech recognition. The new Google chip could be paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB storage.

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro: Camera, other features

Google Pixel phones are best known for camera prowess and this year won’t be any different either. Reports indicate that both Pixel 2021 models might use Samsung’s 50-megapixel GN1 sensor and accompanied by a 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 ultrawide lens and a Sony IMX586 4x telephoto lens. The front camera might be upgraded to 12-megapixel from 8-megapixel seen in the previous iteration. The Pro version is said to feature baby mode and motion deblur.

As far as rest of the specs are concerned, rumour mill suggest the Pixel duo might get under-display fingerprint scanner and 120Hz panel. The devices are said to have Apple Air Tags like UWB (ultra-wideband) support that will enable tracking the location of nearby objects. The UWB hardware is provided by American semiconductor company Qorvo, as per reports.

Further, the Pixel 6 Pro is said to come with reverse wireless charging feature which will be called ‘Battery Share.’ The phones are also rumoured to get ‘Smooth Display’ dynamic refresh rate feature that will shift refresh rate based on the content played on the devices. The Pro model could pack a 5,000mAh battery that will support 33W fast charge. The battery capacity of the vanilla variant hasn’t been revealed yet.

On the software front, both Pixel phones will run Google’s latest Android 12 OS that feature Material You design. The devices could come with WiFi 6E support.

Google Pixel 6 series: Release date (expected)

If Google follows its usual launch timeline then we might witness Pixel 6 series debut in October. Reports predict that the phones might be unwrapped on October 19, although the tech company is yet to make any confirmation, and with chip crunch, chances are that the release might get delayed till November. As for the price, Pixel 6 series is expected to cost expensive than its older siblings. And much like Apple, Google won’t bundle a charger with the Pixel phones.