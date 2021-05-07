comscore Google Pixel 6 rumour roundup: Specs, display, Whitechapel SoC, everything we know so far
  • Home
  • Features
  • Google Pixel 6 rumour roundup: Specs, display, Whitechapel SoC, everything we know so far
News

Google Pixel 6 rumour roundup: Specs, display, Whitechapel SoC, everything we know so far

Features

Google Pixel 6 is tipped to be the first smartphone to equip the in-house Whitechapel processor, rumours suggest that it could have UWB connectivity.

google-pixel

Representative Image

Google’s Pixel devices are ideally showcased in the latter half of the year. While the previous iterations excelled in the camera department, this time around the Mountain View company seems to be experimenting with another segment with the new Pixel smartphones. Rumour mill heavily suggest that the upcoming Google Pixel 6 would be the first smartphone to feature a Google-designed Silicon processor. The rumoured GS01 chipset is said to be crafted in partnership with Samsung. Apparently, it’s not just Pixel 6 that will likely get showcased, as per reports, a supposed slightly cheap variant Pixel 5a is also said to be in pipeline. That said, there are plenty of rumours hovering around the new Pixel devices and in this article, we will be covering everything we have heard so far about the upcoming Pixel 6 phone. Also Read - Google Pixel 6 to come with new design, front camera changes, Pixel 5a launch date leaked

Google Pixel 6 release date, price (expected)

Rumour mill hasn’t spared details on the upcoming Google Pixel 6 release date, however, if Google is to follow the usual launch cycle, then we might witness the Pixel smartphone debut in October 2021. As for the pricing, the Pixel 5 was launched at $699 (roughly Rs 51,500), and reports predict that Google might likely stick with the former flagship’s pricing.

Google Pixel 6 hardware (rumoured)

As mentioned earlier, Google is said to be working on its own system-on-chip which is placed under the moniker Whitechapel. As per reports, the tech giant is said to have partnered with Samsung to develop the new silicon processor. The upcoming system-on-chip will likely offer a similar performance to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series. XDA Developers suggest that the GS101 chips or Whitechapel SoC will feature a “three cluster setup with a TPU (Tensor Processing Unit)” for machine learning applications. Meanwhile, 9to5Google reports that Google is working on two phones that will equip the Arm-based GS101, presumably the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G successor.

Google Pixel 6 camera (rumoured)

Google Pixel devices are well-known for their camera prowess and this year we expect no different. While the rumour mill hasn’t revealed details on camera configuration, the only thing that is being tipped is that the front camera to support 4K video recording. It isn’t clear whether Google will retain the telephoto lens or replace it with an ultra-wide lens on the Pixel 6. However, rumour indicates that the upcoming Pixel device might get an under-display front camera.

Google Pixel 6 design (rumoured)

Google had long been testing different design aesthetics, and we expect Pixel 6 to come with cosmetic changes too. The Pixel 5 incorporated ‘bio-resin plastic’ that allowed wireless charging, and reports suggest that the Pixel 6 might carry a similar design element. While most brands these days have opted for bullet-like camera design, whether Google joins the bandwagon or sticks to the old layout. We expect to get more details in this regard as we inch closer to fall.

Google Pixel 6 other specs, features

As for the rest of the specs, the Android 12 developer beta had earlier revealed that the phone might get an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone could have ultra-wideband technology (UWB) which is a short-range communications function that enables nearby devices to talk to each other and is useful for location tracking. In a recent Android 12 developer preview, XDA Developers spotted ‘Silky home’ functionality that looks more like Samsung’s One UI. As per the report, the system setting UI is said to change to one-handed use while enabling the functionality. Details regarding RAM, battery backup are scarce as of now, but we expect the rumour mill to be generous enough to share key insights about the new Google Pixel smartphones in the coming days.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 7, 2021 1:25 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to enable/disable dark mode on WhatsApp app, Web
How To
How to enable/disable dark mode on WhatsApp app, Web
Top 5 Android custom launchers to download and try in 2021

Features

Top 5 Android custom launchers to download and try in 2021

Epic Games starts questioning Apple, gets pulled up by the judge

Gaming

Epic Games starts questioning Apple, gets pulled up by the judge

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 might explore the affordable price range

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 might explore the affordable price range

Google Pixel 6 rumour roundup: Specs, display, Whitechapel SoC, everything we know so far

Features

Google Pixel 6 rumour roundup: Specs, display, Whitechapel SoC, everything we know so far

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

PUBG Mobile coming back to India as Battlegrounds Mobile India: Everything you need to know

Epic Games starts questioning Apple, gets pulled up by the judge

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 might explore the affordable price range

Battlegrounds Mobile India game officially announced; Krafton reveals new details

Google Play store's new privacy section will reveal data apps collect from users, how they use them

iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Legendary design, legendary price

Top 5 Android custom launchers to download and try in 2021

Google Pixel 6 rumour roundup: Specs, display, Whitechapel SoC, everything we know so far

WhatsApp privacy policy comes into effect on May 15: What happens if you don t accept it?

How To Book COVID-19 Vaccine Slot

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Pixel 6 rumour roundup: Specs, display, Whitechapel SoC, everything we know so far

Features

Google Pixel 6 rumour roundup: Specs, display, Whitechapel SoC, everything we know so far
Google Pixel 6 to get this interesting front camera feature as a Pixel first

News

Google Pixel 6 to get this interesting front camera feature as a Pixel first

हिंदी समाचार

OPPO Smart TV K9 Series Launched: दमदार फीचर्स के साथ पेश हुए स्मार्ट टीवी, कीमत काफी कम

Oppo ला रहा फोल्ड होने वाला स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या हो सकता है खास

WhatsApp पर आ रहा धांसू फीचर, अब Stickers इस्तेमाल करना होगा मजेदार

Samsung Galaxy A82 5G की खास जानकारी हुई लीक, मिल सकते हैं ये फीचर्स

Battlegrounds Mobile India के नाम से हो रही है PUBG Mobile की वापसी, लेकिन गेम खेलने के लिए कड़े होंगे नियम

Latest Videos

PUBG Mobile coming back to India as Battlegrounds Mobile India: Everything you need to know

News

PUBG Mobile coming back to India as Battlegrounds Mobile India: Everything you need to know
iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Legendary design, legendary price

Hands On

iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Legendary design, legendary price
Best Tips and Hacks To Book COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment for 18-45 Age Group

Features

Best Tips and Hacks To Book COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment for 18-45 Age Group
Xiaomi Mi 11X Review

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi 11X Review

News

PUBG Mobile coming back to India as Battlegrounds Mobile India: Everything you need to know
News
PUBG Mobile coming back to India as Battlegrounds Mobile India: Everything you need to know
Epic Games starts questioning Apple, gets pulled up by the judge

Gaming

Epic Games starts questioning Apple, gets pulled up by the judge
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 might explore the affordable price range

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 might explore the affordable price range
Battlegrounds Mobile India game officially announced; Krafton reveals new details

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India game officially announced; Krafton reveals new details
Google Play store's new privacy section will reveal data apps collect from users, how they use them

News

Google Play store's new privacy section will reveal data apps collect from users, how they use them

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers