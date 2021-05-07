Google Pixel 6 rumour roundup: Specs, display, Whitechapel SoC, everything we know so far

Google’s Pixel devices are ideally showcased in the latter half of the year. While the previous iterations excelled in the camera department, this time around the Mountain View company seems to be experimenting with another segment with the new Pixel smartphones. Rumour mill heavily suggest that the upcoming Google Pixel 6 would be the first smartphone to feature a Google-designed Silicon processor. The rumoured GS01 chipset is said to be crafted in partnership with Samsung. Apparently, it’s not just Pixel 6 that will likely get showcased, as per reports, a supposed slightly cheap variant Pixel 5a is also said to be in pipeline. That said, there are plenty of rumours hovering around the new Pixel devices and in this article, we will be covering everything we have heard so far about the upcoming Pixel 6 phone. Also Read - Google Pixel 6 to come with new design, front camera changes, Pixel 5a launch date leaked

Google Pixel 6 release date, price (expected)

Rumour mill hasn’t spared details on the upcoming Google Pixel 6 release date, however, if Google is to follow the usual launch cycle, then we might witness the Pixel smartphone debut in October 2021. As for the pricing, the Pixel 5 was launched at $699 (roughly Rs 51,500), and reports predict that Google might likely stick with the former flagship’s pricing.

Google Pixel 6 hardware (rumoured)

As mentioned earlier, Google is said to be working on its own system-on-chip which is placed under the moniker Whitechapel. As per reports, the tech giant is said to have partnered with Samsung to develop the new silicon processor. The upcoming system-on-chip will likely offer a similar performance to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series. XDA Developers suggest that the GS101 chips or Whitechapel SoC will feature a “three cluster setup with a TPU (Tensor Processing Unit)” for machine learning applications. Meanwhile, 9to5Google reports that Google is working on two phones that will equip the Arm-based GS101, presumably the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G successor.

Google Pixel 6 camera (rumoured)

Google Pixel devices are well-known for their camera prowess and this year we expect no different. While the rumour mill hasn’t revealed details on camera configuration, the only thing that is being tipped is that the front camera to support 4K video recording. It isn’t clear whether Google will retain the telephoto lens or replace it with an ultra-wide lens on the Pixel 6. However, rumour indicates that the upcoming Pixel device might get an under-display front camera.

Google Pixel 6 design (rumoured)

Google had long been testing different design aesthetics, and we expect Pixel 6 to come with cosmetic changes too. The Pixel 5 incorporated ‘bio-resin plastic’ that allowed wireless charging, and reports suggest that the Pixel 6 might carry a similar design element. While most brands these days have opted for bullet-like camera design, whether Google joins the bandwagon or sticks to the old layout. We expect to get more details in this regard as we inch closer to fall.

Google Pixel 6 other specs, features

As for the rest of the specs, the Android 12 developer beta had earlier revealed that the phone might get an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone could have ultra-wideband technology (UWB) which is a short-range communications function that enables nearby devices to talk to each other and is useful for location tracking. In a recent Android 12 developer preview, XDA Developers spotted ‘Silky home’ functionality that looks more like Samsung’s One UI. As per the report, the system setting UI is said to change to one-handed use while enabling the functionality. Details regarding RAM, battery backup are scarce as of now, but we expect the rumour mill to be generous enough to share key insights about the new Google Pixel smartphones in the coming days.