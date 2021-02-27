comscore Don’t Google Search these vulnerable topics: You will thank us later
BLA21 cibil.com ageas federal zee hindustan
  • Home
  • Features
  • Don’t Google Search these vulnerable topics: You will thank us later
News

Don’t Google Search these vulnerable topics: You will thank us later

Features

In an age where cybersecurity is a crucial aspect of our lives, here are a few simple things you should avoid searching on Google to stay safe.

Google Play Store on Galaxy M02s

Representational Image: Search box in Google Play Store

What’s the easiest way to find out about something? Simple! Just do a Google Search. The ability to look for anything in the world by just tapping the Google Search bar has spoilt us, unlike anything. However, that has also left us vulnerable to the danger of getting robbed or hacked. There are several unimaginable ways to get hacked and making a Google Search is, sadly, one of them. Also Read - Google Recorder Web app released, allows Pixel users to access all recordings on desktop

Hackers often tend to figure out the most common queries people make online and try to dupe people using such phrases. This is despite Google trying its best to keep users safe from harm. Hence, looking for basic things such as contact details of customer care, or downloading an app outside of the Google Play Store could fetch you harm instead of help. Also Read - Google and Facebook will now have to pay news publications for content as per new Australian News Media law

We take a look at some of the activities you should try avoiding in order to keep yourself safe while you Google Search to your heart’s content. Also Read - Android brings Schedule Messages, Password Checkup and many more nifty features

Five Google Search terms that could land you in danger

google search

Image: Pixabay

Customer Care Number

You should always check for Customer Care contacts on a company’s official website. Finding one on Google could land you on a realistic-seeming fake page with fake details. In some cases, victims have ended up giving away their bank credentials or other crucial bits, thereby leading malicious predators to rob them of their important bits.

Bank website

Searching for bank websites on Google could often lead you to imitation sites with links that may seem real. You may end up putting in your credentials and realise moments later about your mistake. Always prefer knowing and typing your bank’s URL to head straight to their service.

App, file or software

You may be tempted in downloading an app from some website that could grant you free in-game currency in PUBG Mobile or Candy Crush. Don’t do that. You never know what that app or file may be hiding inside it. As soon as you install it on your phone or PC, it may start sending all your data to malicious sources.

Dubious offers

Found a brand-new iPhone 12 for just Rs 10,000 on an ad link on Google? Never click on such links despite showing up on the top or bottom of a Google Search page. You should always report such ads or links in case you stumble upon one. These links could lead you to a bad website that may lead to further trouble.

Coupon code

Who doesn’t like a fat discount on their product of choice with a free coupon? I myself do. However, it is advisable to refrain from searching coupons on Google. Hackers may often lure innocent users into giving up credentials in exchange for an attractive coupon code.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 27, 2021 2:26 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 27, 2021 2:27 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Motorola to soon launch three new smartwatches: Here's what we know
Wearables
Motorola to soon launch three new smartwatches: Here's what we know
Redmi Note 10 to OnePlus 9 and more: Smartphones to launch in March 2021

Mobiles

Redmi Note 10 to OnePlus 9 and more: Smartphones to launch in March 2021

BARS from Facebook is TikTok for rappers: Here s what you need to know

Apps

BARS from Facebook is TikTok for rappers: Here s what you need to know

PlayStation 5 to support expandable SSD storage, higher fan speed

Gaming

PlayStation 5 to support expandable SSD storage, higher fan speed

Top 5 UPI Apps to send and receive money

Photo Gallery

Top 5 UPI Apps to send and receive money

Top 5 UPI apps you can use to transfer money in India: GPay, Paytm, more

Photo Gallery

Top 5 UPI apps you can use to transfer money in India: GPay, Paytm, more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Motorola to soon launch three new smartwatches: Here's what we know

BARS from Facebook is TikTok for rappers: Here s what you need to know

Free Fire Project Cobra now live: Here's what it has in store for you

Samsung Galaxy A32, Galaxy A52, and Galaxy A72 support page live ahead of India launch

Here are the most-shipped, popular smartphones in 2020

Don t Google Search these vulnerable topics: You will thank us later

Here's how you can see who viewed your Facebook profile

Android 12 update coming in 2021: Five interesting features worth waiting

PUBG New State: Five simple points a PUBG Mobile fan should know

LiDAR on iPhones, iPads: Is it beneficial, will it come to Android devices?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Don t Google Search these vulnerable topics: You will thank us later

Features

Don t Google Search these vulnerable topics: You will thank us later
Google Recorder Web app released: Here's how to use it

News

Google Recorder Web app released: Here's how to use it
Google, Facebook asked to pay for news, says new Australian law: What it means?

News

Google, Facebook asked to pay for news, says new Australian law: What it means?
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
Android users get Password Checkup, dark mode on Google Maps and more new features

News

Android users get Password Checkup, dark mode on Google Maps and more new features

हिंदी समाचार

Telegram मेंं जुड़े WhatsApp वाले कई फीचर्स, चैटिंग का बदलेगा अंदाज

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale 7000 रुपये से कम में खरीदें ये टॉप 5 स्मार्टफोन

Samsung से Xiaomi तक, इन प्रीमियम फोन्स की कीमत में भारी कटौती

Jio Phone यूजर्स को बड़ा गिफ्ट, अब दो साल तक नहीं कराना होगा रिचार्ज

आधार कार्ड से PAN को ऐसे करें लिंक, नहीं तो देना पड़ सकता है 10 हजार का जुर्माना

Latest Videos

How can you see who viewed your Facebook profile?

Features

How can you see who viewed your Facebook profile?
Nokia 3.4 review: Is it worth buying at Rs 11,999?

Reviews

Nokia 3.4 review: Is it worth buying at Rs 11,999?
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G unboxing and first look: Decent performer for the price

Hands On

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G unboxing and first look: Decent performer for the price
Top 5 Alternatives of Samsung Galaxy F62

Features

Top 5 Alternatives of Samsung Galaxy F62

News

Motorola to soon launch three new smartwatches: Here's what we know
Wearables
Motorola to soon launch three new smartwatches: Here's what we know
BARS from Facebook is TikTok for rappers: Here s what you need to know

Apps

BARS from Facebook is TikTok for rappers: Here s what you need to know
Free Fire Project Cobra now live: Here's what it has in store for you

Gaming

Free Fire Project Cobra now live: Here's what it has in store for you
Samsung Galaxy A32, Galaxy A52, and Galaxy A72 support page live ahead of India launch

News

Samsung Galaxy A32, Galaxy A52, and Galaxy A72 support page live ahead of India launch
Here are the most-shipped, popular smartphones in 2020

News

Here are the most-shipped, popular smartphones in 2020

new arrivals in india

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers