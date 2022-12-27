Got yourself new iPhone 14? Here is how to get started

Congratulations on getting an iPhone 14. You maybe bought it online or picked it up at a local store, or maybe someone gifted it to you. At last, the phone is now in your hands. The next step is to set it up. You may be familiar with the process, but in case this is your first iPhone, we are here to help you do that. Also Read - Jio 5G now reaches Andhra Pradesh in these cities: Check details

We will walk you through simple steps that you can do to set up your iPhone. It could be any model — iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14, iPhone 13, or iPhone 12. From turning on the iPhone to using it for Instagram, we have got you covered in this guide.

Things to do before you begin setting up your iPhone 14

If you have an older iPhone, setting up a new iPhone 14 will be a lot easier than having an Android phone as your daily driver. Back up your data to iCloud on your older iPhone and to Google Drive on your Android phone. Needless to say, your phone should have enough battery to perform the backup process. While you do not necessarily need to back up everything to iCloud if you have an older iPhone, it is always safe to perform a backup of the entire device.

For an Android device, Google Drive will let you restore most of your data to an iPhone. But there is an option to move data from an Android device at one of the stages during the setup process. That process requires either linking to the Google Drive or a cable that can connect both the iPhone and the Android device.

Setting up the iPhone 14

Now comes the exciting part. Turning on the iPhone and setting it up gets me excited every time. After you have unboxed the iPhone and removed all the covers, turn on the iPhone 14 by pressing the power button for some time. An Apple logo will appear on the screen. The next screen will greet you in different languages. Swipe up to begin the process.

First, you will be required to choose a language. You could leave the language set to English or you can change it the language of your choice. The iPhone supports Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, and several other Indian languages. Now, select your region. If you are in India, it will automatically show up on the screen. Move ahead with the process by tapping Next.

Quick Start

On the next screen, you will see the Quick Start option. This option is meant for users who already have an iPhone. The new iPhone 14 will automatically transfer data from the old iPhone, or even an iPad after a few simple steps. Just make sure your old iPhone or iPad remains turned on the entire time the transfer process takes place. Connect the old device to the Wi-Fi network and keep it near the iPhone 14.

The next step will need authentication. Your old device may use Face ID or Touch ID for that. After authentication, you can either point the camera of the old iPhone at the pattern of the new iPhone to scan the QR code or enter the verification code displayed on the new iPhone 14. Activation will take a few minutes.

The iPhone 14 will prompt you to perform a set of more actions. You will need to connect the iPhone 14 to the existing Wi-Fi network just so both the old and new devices are on the same network. After that you may choose to set up eSIM on the iPhone 14. You can either decide to transfer from another iPhone or choose to set it up later. If you go for the first option, you will need to double-press the power button on the side of the old iPhone. Now, set up Face ID on your iPhone 14. You will now be asked to choose the data you want to tranfer. Depending on the data that you choose at this stage, the transfer time will be decided.

Manual Set Up

In case you have an Android device or you decide to set up your iPhone 14 manually, you will need to tap the Set Up Manually option on the Quick Start screen. Everything will need a manual intervention in this process. You will need to connect to a Wi-Fi network manually, followed by giving acceptance to the Data & Privacy prompt. After this, you will need to set up Face ID on your iPhone 14. At this stage, you will need to provide a six-digit passcode that will serve as the universal authentication for when Face ID won’t work. The next screen will prompt you to choose how you want to restore your apps and date. The options available are iCloud backup, restore from Mac or PC, transfer directly from iPhone, move data from Android, or don’t transfer apps and data.

If you choose the iCloud backup option, you will be required to enter the credentials for the account. This is followed by code verification on an already-signed device. Alternatively, you could use OTP verification if your mobile number is registered with Apple. The next step involves you accepting the Terms and Conditions of iPhone usage. A few following screens will ask you to customise settings, update to the latest iOS version, set up Siri and Screen Time. You will also need to give permission to whether you want to share your app analytics with developers. The next few steps ask you to choose the theme of the iPhone and the default view of the iOS interface.

You are all set. Swipe up to start using your iPhone 14. Some apps and data will transfer while you continue using your iPhone.