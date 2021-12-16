In a bid to boost semiconductor manufacturing in India, the Union Cabinet has approved incentives worth Rs 76,000 crore (greater than 10 billion USD) for the development of semiconductors and display manufacturing ecosystem in India. This takes the total sum allotted by the government for boosting electronics and semiconductor manufacturing in India to Rs 2,30,000 crore (USD 30 billion approx.). Also Read - Parliamentary Committee urges government to ban VPN services in India: Report

With this development, the government aims to boost semiconducting manufacturing in India to incentivise companies that manufacture semiconductor fabs, display fabs, compound semiconductors, sensors (including MEMS), semiconductor packaging and semiconductor design. In addition to this, the government plans to train 85,000 to 100,000 technicians and engineers, who will work in these manufacturing facilities.

As per the official release, this development is expected to pave the way for 'globally competitive incentive packages to companies in semiconductors and display manufacturing as well as design'. Notably, the move comes at a time when chip manufacturers such as TSMC and Intel are setting up more manufacturing capabilities to mitigate the ongoing global chip shortage.

Here are 10 things you should know about the government’s latest announcement