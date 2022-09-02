WhatsApp Business app is a standalone app that allows users to create a business account to reach out to their customers. Available for both iOS and Android users, this app allows small business users to interact with their customers better with tools like automatic responses, sorted messages and more. Also Read - WhatsApp will stop working on THESE iPhones from October: Details here

For the unversed, WhatsApp offers two solutions for businesses: WhatsApp Business Application and WhatsApp Business Platform. While the app is absolutely free but offers limited features, the WhatsApp Business Platform is a paid service as it provides additional premium features like green tick, chatbots and more. Also Read - WhatsApp bans over 23 lakh Indian accounts in July: Here's why

Here are the details of the WhatsApp Business app that you need to know. Also Read - Meta to introduce paid features on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp

You can use the standard WhatsApp Messenger app and the WhatsApp Business app, given that they are registered with different phone numbers. Additionally, WhatsApp also allows users to transfer their chat history from WhatsApp Messenger to a Business account if the user plans to switch, however, the vice-versa is not possible.

WhatsApp Business app: Who is it for?

The messaging app allows small businesses to reach hundreds of interested customers, get their feedback and more by offering tools for customisation and integration.

WhatsApp Business: How to register

To register for WhatsApp Business, you need to have a mobile phone or a landline number on which you can receive all the calls and SMS. WhatsApp says, “You must have all call-blocking settings, apps, and task-killers disabled.”

For registration, just visit the WhatsApp Business website via your mobile phone. Enter the contact number, and tap on “Done”. Enter the 6-digit registration code that you received on your phone.

WhatsApp Business app features

Unique features that you will get only if you have a WhatsApp Business account include quick automatic replies, away messages, and greetings messages. Business account holders can add Business categories, Business hours, Business addresses, a link to the website, and a product catalog. Users can also add a profile photo to name their brand more memorable.

Users can even share a direct link or a QR Code to promote their account. This can lead the customers to their WhatsApp profile directly. Additionally, they can also create a “Send Message” option in ads that can help customers contact the business owners directly. These ads can be shared on WhatsApp or Facebook.

Notably, all these features are free of cost for all users. The app allows just one user and up to 2 devices (1 phone, 1 desktop). As for contacts, users can contact users from their contact list who have WhatsApp, just like the standard WhatsApp app.