comscore WhatsApp Business app: How to register, features and more
  • Home
  • Features
  • Guide Whatsapp Business App How Registration Verification Features Android Ios
News

A guide to WhatsApp Business app: How it works, features and more

Features

From who can register to exclusive features, here's all you need to know about the WhatsApp Business app.

Whatsapp

WhatsApp Business app is a standalone app that allows users to create a business account to reach out to their customers. Available for both iOS and Android users, this app allows small business users to interact with their customers better with tools like automatic responses, sorted messages and more. Also Read - WhatsApp will stop working on THESE iPhones from October: Details here

For the unversed, WhatsApp offers two solutions for businesses: WhatsApp Business Application and WhatsApp Business Platform. While the app is absolutely free but offers limited features, the WhatsApp Business Platform is a paid service as it provides additional premium features like green tick, chatbots and more. Also Read - WhatsApp bans over 23 lakh Indian accounts in July: Here's why

Here are the details of the WhatsApp Business app that you need to know. Also Read - Meta to introduce paid features on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp

You can use the standard WhatsApp Messenger app and the WhatsApp Business app, given that they are registered with different phone numbers. Additionally, WhatsApp also allows users to transfer their chat history from WhatsApp Messenger to a Business account if the user plans to switch, however, the vice-versa is not possible.

WhatsApp Business app: Who is it for?

The messaging app allows small businesses to reach hundreds of interested customers, get their feedback and more by offering tools for customisation and integration.

whatsapp, whatsapp business

WhatsApp Business: How to register

To register for WhatsApp Business, you need to have a mobile phone or a landline number on which you can receive all the calls and SMS. WhatsApp says, “You must have all call-blocking settings, apps, and task-killers disabled.”

For registration, just visit the WhatsApp Business website via your mobile phone. Enter the contact number, and tap on “Done”. Enter the 6-digit registration code that you received on your phone.

WhatsApp Business app features

Unique features that you will get only if you have a WhatsApp Business account include quick automatic replies, away messages, and greetings messages. Business account holders can add Business categories, Business hours, Business addresses, a link to the website, and a product catalog. Users can also add a profile photo to name their brand more memorable.

Users can even share a direct link or a QR Code to promote their account. This can lead the customers to their WhatsApp profile directly. Additionally, they can also create a “Send Message” option in ads that can help customers contact the business owners directly. These ads can be shared on WhatsApp or Facebook.

Notably, all these features are free of cost for all users. The app allows just one user and up to 2 devices (1 phone, 1 desktop). As for contacts, users can contact users from their contact list who have WhatsApp, just like the standard WhatsApp app.

  • Published Date: September 2, 2022 5:39 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra hits BIS certification
Mobiles
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra hits BIS certification
Vivo X Fold Plus camera details emerge: All you need to know

Mobiles

Vivo X Fold Plus camera details emerge: All you need to know

How to capture a screenshot on your Apple device

How To

How to capture a screenshot on your Apple device

iPhone 14 Plus moniker shows up in a new case leak

Mobiles

iPhone 14 Plus moniker shows up in a new case leak

Tecno Megabook T1 laptop with 10th Gen Intel Core chip launched

Laptops

Tecno Megabook T1 laptop with 10th Gen Intel Core chip launched

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Tecno Megabook T1 laptop with 10th Gen Intel Core chip launched

Apple to make more iPod models obselete this month

Twitter bans more than 45K accounts in India for violating guidelines

Redmi 11 Prime 4G to launch in India on September 6

Android 14 will bring satellite connectivity directly to smartphones

WhatsApp Business app: A quick guidebook

Upcoming Smartphone Launches in September 2022, Check out the Video

WhatsApp Tips and Tricks, Use These Super tricks for smooth chatting

5G launch in India: Here are major announcements by Jio and Airtel

Top 5 Premium Wireless Earbuds of 2022, Watch video to see the list

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Top 5 Upcoming Smartphone Launches in September 2022, iPhone 14 Series, OnePlus and More

Features

Top 5 Upcoming Smartphone Launches in September 2022, iPhone 14 Series, OnePlus and More
Facebook Shuts Down its Standalone Gaming App From Oct 28, 2022; Know The Reason Why ?

News

Facebook Shuts Down its Standalone Gaming App From Oct 28, 2022; Know The Reason Why ?
WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: 5 Cool things that you must know while using the App

Features

WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: 5 Cool things that you must know while using the App
iPhone 14 Pro May not Launch In India, Watch video to know the reason

News

iPhone 14 Pro May not Launch In India, Watch video to know the reason