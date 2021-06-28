Happy Birthday Elon Musk! 5 interesting facts about Tesla CEO on his 50th birthday

Happy Birthday Elon Musk! Tesla CEO and social media sensation (Twitter to be specific) turns 50 years old today. Musk was born in Pretoria, which is one of South Africa’s three capital cities. Born on on June 28, 1971, to Errol and Maye Musk Elon Musk holds the citizenship of three countries – South Africa, Canada and The United States of America. Musk currently lives in Los Angeles, California. On his 50th birthday, here are 5 interesting facts about Musk that we are sure you didn’t know. Also Read - PUBG Mobile joins hands with Tesla: What's new for PUBG, Battlegrounds Mobile India?

Happy Birthday Elon Musk: 5 interesting facts

Elon Musk created a video game when he was 12

Did you know that Elon Musk created a video game called 'Blastar' at age 12? That's right. Musk wrote the computer programming for the game which was science fiction inspired game similar to Space Invaders. Blastar game was later published by a South African company who paid Musk $500 for its source code.

Elon Musk dropped of Stanford in 2 days

After earning two bachelor's degrees at the University of Pennsylvania, Musk moved to California to study Physics at Stanford. And unfortunately, at Stanford, Musk dropped out in just two days. This was to build his company, Zip2 Corporation.

Elon Musk has eight companies till date

Elon Musk has founded a total of eight companies till date. These companies include – Zip2, PayPal, SpaceX, Tesla, Hyperloop, OpenAI, Neuralink, and The Boring Company.

Musk’s annual salary at Tesla is $1

Did you know that Elon Musk just draws an annual salary of $1 from Tesla? That’s right. Most of his fortune comes from the share in stock. In fact, there was a time when Musk lived off just $1 buying hot dogs and oranges in bulk.

Musk almost sold Tesla

That’s right. Back in 2013, Elon Musk almost sold Tesla to Google for $11 billion. At that time, Tesla wasn’t the company it is today and hence, Musk reached out to Alphabet CEO Larry Page for a takeover. Interestingly, Musk also reached out to Apple CEO Tim Cook to sell Tesla but Cook refused to meet him.