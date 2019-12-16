Hike Messenger: Top 5 features introduced in 2019

While WhatsApp continues to be the biggest instant messaging platform, competitors like Hike Messenger aren’t far behind. This is at least true when it comes to introducing new features to make conversations fun and secure. Over the past one year, the company has been looking to build a new social feature that uses AI for more personalized experiences. Here is a look at top 5 features introduced on Hike Messenger platform in 2019.

Hike Messenger: Top 5 features

Hike Sticker Chat

Introduced in April this year, the Hike Sticker Chat makes your conversations engaging. It reduces dependency on the keyboard for typing a message. And with features like AI and machine learning, you get sticker suggestions, quick follow, quick reply and text to sticker options which adds a fun factor to your conversations. According to recent numbers released by Hike, the sticker chat now has 2 million weekly active users in less than a year, with users spending over 33 minutes per day on sticker chats.

HikeMoji

Earlier this year in November, Hike introduced HikeMoji. These are personalized emojis that one can use to express themselves. In a way, HikeMoji is similar to AR Emoji on Samsung phones, and, Animoji and Memoji on Apple iPhones. There are over 100 exclusive stickers in English, Hindi and 7 regional languages. And you can even create a customized version of your own.

Simply click a selfie using the create HikeMoji option in the app. Once that is done, you can build the character by adding clothes, glasses, cap and tweak facial features like add a beard, set hairstyle and more. Once the HikeMoji avatar is created, you can use the same in your chat conversations to express yourselves.

Auto Backup

Users generally format their phones before switching to a new one, or when the existing one starts slowing down. These are the times when they lose their chat conversations and other data such as photos and videos. With auto-backup feature, users no longer need to worry about losing the data.

The automatic backup happens instantly, it does not consume any data, and it is better than local storage. What’s more, you can seamlessly switch between Android and iOS with all your data, something that even WhatsApp doesn’t offer.

Hike Web

With Hike Web, you can stay connected with your friends and continue your chat conversations from your PC or laptop’s web browser. Unlike WhatsApp where the phone needs to connected to the internet for web chats, that’s not the same here. After you login to Hike Web, even if your phone is switched off, you can still continue with your chats without any worries.

Secure chats

Privacy and security of your chat conversations is always important. In August this year, Hike Messenger introduced 128-Bit AES and 2048-bit RSA Encryption. These ensure that all your data and chat conversations are secured and encrypted.