HikeLand makes virtual world real with its early preview

"At a time of drastic social and cultural upheaval, when most of the world's population longed for an escape from reality, the OASIS provided it, in a form that was cheap, legal, safe, not (medically proven to be) addictive."

This line from page 58 of Ernest Cline's 2011 science fiction novel, Ready Player One, defines a virtual world that we have been longing for. Since reading the novel and watching the movie, I have been wondering who would take the first crack at creating such a world. Not identical but similar in ethos. While most bets were in favor of Facebook, Hike is really taking the risk. Called HikeLand, which debuts today as an early preview within Hike Sticker Chat app, is an attempt to bring offline experience to an online world.

What is HikeLand?

The similarities between HikeLand and Ready Player One end at idea. In terms of execution, they are two different virtual worlds altogether. While OASIS was about massive multiplayer online gaming, HikeLand wants to be the massive online social platform. The experience starts within the Hike Sticker Chat app by tapping on a world symbol. As soon as you open the app, this is the first thing you will notice. It is distinctly showcased with the word "New" on top of it.

When you enter HikeLand, the first thing you need to do is build your own HikeMoji. This becomes the virtual avatar that represents you in this online world. Once you have your HikeMoji, you enter HikeLand, which is currently an experience with two distinctive islands – Home and Big Screen. Kavin Bharti Mittal, Founder and CEO of Hike, told BGR India that these experiences will “change the way people hangout online”. In its early preview, Kavin says that Hike is only laying the groundwork for a virtual world that could be much different.

Hike has also been smart about the product implementation from the start. The whole platform is designed as a mobile-first experience and has a portrait interface and not landscape. Kavin told me that this design is based on the current Sticker Chat experience. However, the new streaming platform called Quibi has shown that UI and UX need not be limited to a particular orientation. Its implementation, called Turnstyle, has shown the way forward for UI to change from portrait to landscape and adapt the content shown on the screen.

Meet your virtual Home

Kavin is not ruling out the possibility of HikeLand becoming a landscape experience in the future. For now, it depends on vertical scrolling and works well. As soon as you enter HikeLand, you get your own virtual Home with options to customize it according to your own liking. There are eight themes to decorate your home right now and Hike plans to add more options soon. The idea of a home here is a virtual space where you can invite your friends and either chat or watch content together. In our current world limited by pandemic, you cannot invite your friends home. HikeLand let’s you do just that but on a virtual platform.

In the preview state, you can only invite one friend but Kavin told me that beta testers have already started asking for an option to invite more friends. This means HikeLand will also have to scale the proportion of home within the ecosystem. Once you are set, you can watch content on a TV mounted to the wall of your home. This TV is powered by YouTube for now but Hike plans to bring new content partners in the form of Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and others. Once you and your friend start watching something on your TV, you can continue to chat with them or call them from the app.

“Home is designed as a voice-led experience but video calling will be added in coming weeks,” Kavin said when we spoke via Google Meet. It is still not clear how video calling will work with HikeLand but it is likely to take the form of chat bubbles or PiP window.

