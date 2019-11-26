comscore How and where to buy FASTag, recharge and more
How and where to buy FASTag, recharge, validity and everything else you need to know

Starting December 1, electronic toll payment using FASTag will be mandatory for vehicles. Here is all you need to now.

As India moves towards digitalization, the Ministry of Highways and Roads has made it mandatory for all vehicles to switch to electronic toll payment. It will be applicable for both commercial and private vehicles starting December 1, 2020. The new electronic toll payment system introduced across the country is called FASTag. Here is everything you need to know about FASTag, how and where to buy, recharge and more.

What is a FASTag and what are its benefits

It is a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology-based sticker that needs to be affixed on your vehicle’s windscreen. The toll booth will have the RFID reader to scan the FASTags. So, when you are driving on highways and cross the toll booth, the toll charges will be automatically deducted without any manual intervention. This way, you can cross the toll plazas seamlessly without having to stop.

The FASTag payment method will save time, and also do away with the need to carrying cash and change every time around. Just like mobile wallets, you will have to recharge the FASTag account for the amount to be debited at toll plazas. For every transaction, you will also receive an SMS. Even when you have low balance or when you load money, you will be notified about the same.

Where to buy a FASTag?

You can buy FASTags from authorized banks such as Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC Bank, Syndicate Bank, SBI and HDFC Bank. You can also get one from select petrol pumps, RTOs, toll plazas and get one from Paytm as well. It comes with a validity of 5 years.

Does it need any documents?

It is important to note that you will need certain documents to purchase a FASTag. The list of documents include vehicle registration certificate, passport size photograph, voter ID card, Aadhaar card, PAN Card or passport. It is important to note that the tag can only be used with one vehicle.

How to recharge and limits

In order to recharge the FASTag account, you will need to download My FASTag app on Android. After you enter details, you will see the account balance and more. You can load money using net banking, credit and debit card, NEFT or RTGS.

Talking about recharge amount, you can load a minimum of Rs 100 and maximum of Rs 10,000. And if you have completed KYC, you will be able to load up to Rs 100,000. If you buy before the December 1 deadline, there are certain offers that you can take benefit of too.

  Published Date: November 26, 2019 4:08 PM IST

