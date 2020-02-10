How remote access has changed the way we work

Rahul Sanyal is the CEO of PriceGuru, a mobile comparison and e-commerce platform based in Mumbai. He’s brainstorming with his team of IT developers, marketing head, and sales ninjas. They are about to launch a new product, tweaking it based on the latest customer feedback. But this meeting is not happening in a boardroom. With developers in Kochi and Bengaluru, the marketing head in another part of Mumbai, and sales personnel in all major Indian cities, the people behind PriceGuru are collaborating remotely.

With such a wide geographic footprint, it’d be easy to mistake PriceGuru as a large company with expansive operations. And this might have been true — a decade ago. In actuality, PriceGuru is a lean startup run from the CEO’s home. Some members of the PriceGuru team also work from home, while others choose their favorite cafes, co-working spaces, or — if it’s a particularly beautiful day — they might work from a stunning beach in Goa. How is this possible? It began when visionaries introduced an updated approach to what has become a global, 24/7 marketplace. It has become the new norm, thanks to the technology that drives the remote work experience. Now we can work anytime, anywhere. And the results are nothing short of astonishing.

Changing the Game with Remote Access

In real estate, location is everything. Not so in today’s business environment, which is quickly incorporating disruptive technologies such as remote access. The freedom to work from anywhere, anytime opens the way for businesses and their employees to get — and stay — on the same page, with the result that more tasks can be accomplished faster, even as customers enjoy a more satisfying experience.

Utilizing the power of remote access, employees are able to connect to the company’s core network from across the street or around the globe. In this way, users can access any system they need, connect with teammates, respond to customers, and troubleshoot IT problems. Everything that used to be done in a traditional office — but faster and without the restrictions of set hours or locations.

The result is a win-win for everyone. Remote access tools are breaking logistical barriers by helping teams work cohesively, share ideas, manage projects, improve customer satisfaction, and create a culture of teamwork.

From Startups to Large Enterprises

It’s not just startups that are leveraging remote access. Mid-sized and large organizations have also joined the revolution. From innovative startups such as GitLab, Buffer, Basecamp, and Zappier, to large companies such as SAP, Red Hat, JP Morgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Philips. More companies are becoming remote-friendly. In fact, in 2019, 66 percent of companies allowed remote work and 16 percent were fully remote. And for good reason: Remote worker are on the job an average 1.4 days more each month, or approximately 17 days extra, over the course of a year. For businesses—big or small—increased productivity translates into opportunity and growth.

Reshaping the Workplace

Why are all sizes and types of companies happily moving away from the traditional business model? The benefits of embracing the remote access work environment are myriad—from increased speed and productivity to slashed costs and improved collaboration. Here’s a quick summary of how the remote revolution is helping businesses.

· Enhanced Productivity: Contrary to the old thinking, flexible working does not lower productivity levels. Employees are not shirking work. In fact, the freedom to work anytime, anywhere results in “astonishing productivity,” according to a Stanford University study. Working away from distracting employees, pointless meetings, and structured (and numerous) breaks helps employees focus on getting their work done faster—and smarter.

· Attracting Quality Talent: Even with the best technology, people make or break any organization. More and more employees prefer the remote work model. Offering this kind of flexibility just might be the easiest way to get the best talent on board.

· Lower Operations Costs: Remote access tools are making office space dispensable. With the ability to conduct business from anywhere, the cost of leasing spaces, utilities, maintenance, and devices can be slashed, potentially saving businesses billions of dollars.

· Greater Connectivity: Remote working tools help employees collaborate more effectively by streamlining communications day to day, enabling virtual meetings to achieve greater input and better solutions, and encouraging strong, ongoing working relationships.

· Agile Businesses: Remote access tools are helping drive agility—a must in today’s digital era. These have a key role in ensuring faster turnaround to meet dynamic customer demands, making businesses more responsive to external and internal customers.

While not all businesses will go completely remote, change is inevitable. Forward-thinking business leaders will have to incorporate a more flexible working culture to accommodate our changing marketplace. According to a report by Upwork, 73 percent of all teams will have remote employees by 2028. Now is the time for businesses to seek out fast, secure access tools and begin to incorporate strategies that will ensure future success.