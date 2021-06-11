How to buy Bitcoin in India: Top 5 apps to buy, sell and trade the cryptocurrency

What is Bitcoin and how can you buy the cryptocurrency? Well, this is a million-dollar question to answer right now. In the recent times we have seen Bitcoin value jump on some days and dip on others. For the dipping Bitcoin value, somewhere (one of the reasons) Tesla CEO Elon Musk is to be blamed. It is due to his regular tweets and especially the recent one where Musk announced breakup with the cryptocurrency. Some of the other reasons for the sudden fall of Bitcoin value are Tesla backing off from accepting Bitcoin as official payment for its cars, China’s recent ban on cryptocurrency exchanges and some others. Also Read - This country becomes world’s first to approve Bitcoin as official currency

Of late, Bitcoin has become the talk of the town, and everyone wants to buy the cryptocurrency. On that note, let's take a look at top 5 apps to buy Bitcoin in India. Note: These apps are available on Google Play store and Apple App store.



WazirX: On Android and iOS

If you follow trend around Bitcoin you must have heard the name of WazirX. The app is available on Google Play store and Apple App store. WazirX allows users to invest using INR, US dollar, BTC, and even P2P. It allows users to secure their account using 2FA or App passcode. Users get the option to deposit any amount but that should be more than Rs 100 in the WazirX wallet via NEFT, RTGS, IMPS, and UPI.

CoinDCX: On Android and iOS

Just like WazirX, CoinDCX is also one of the most popular cryptocurrency trading apps to use to buy and sell Bitcoin. The CoinDCX allows users to buy or sell in up to 200+ trade coins. Using the CoinDCX app is easy and the process of signing up is simple. You can signup using a one-time password sent on the registered mobile number and email ID. Unlike WazirX, the app only supports INR to trade in cryptos. It allows users to deposit money into the account using NEFT, IMPS, RTGS, UPI, or even a simple bank transfer.

CoinSwitch Kuber: On Android and iOS

CoinSwitch Kuber is one of the best apps to trade cryptocurrency in India. To create an account on the users will need to register with their mobile number. Also note that no one will be able to start trading before completing the KYC process. This is the case with all these cryptocurrency trading apps. CoinSwitch Kuber is a simple to use app, offers a four-digit pin code to secure the account and allows deposits in INR via NEFT, bank transfer, and UPI.

Zebpay: On Android and iOS

Zebpay is one of the most popular and oldest cryptocurrency trading apps available in India. Similar to all other crypto trading apps this one too offers an easy signup and requires you to complete KYC to start trading. The application provides a refer-and-earn feature, this means if you manage to sell the idea of crypto trading via Zebpay to anyone and they sign up you will get 50 percent of the trading fees made through your links for one year.

Unocoin: On Android and iOS

Unocoin is also one of the best apps available in India to trade in crypto. To start with, you can signup with your mobile number and complete KYC (Know Your Customer) details. Users are charged a fee of 0.7 percent on buying and selling their assets, which in comparison is slightly higher than that of WazirX commands. Unlike WazirX again, Unocoin deposits allow a minimum amount of Rs 1,000. Unocoin offers some biometric security features such as finger ID and passcode, which keep your assets secure.