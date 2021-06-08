How to download Free Fire OB28 update: Get APK and OBB download links, Rampage New Dawn, UZI weapon, new character, and more

Free Fire OB28 update is now available for download on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The latest update brings a host of improvements to the game besides new add-ons including character, mini games, firearms, etc. Here are all the details on Free Fire OB28 patch notes, new elements, weapons, and more. Also Read - Free Fire Hope Ascension spin event: How to win M1887– Hand of Hope gun skin, items, weapon loot crate
Free Fire OB28 patch notes- Clash Squad Season 7, Rampage New Dawn, Mini UZI weapon, new character, pet, and more
The latest Free Fire OB28 update carries several improvements and brings incentives for the players. Upon updating the game to its newest version, players will get 2x Diamond Royale and 2x Weapon Royale vouchers for logging into the latest version, Sportskeeda noted. Also Read - How to get Garena Fire redeem codes for June 3: Win Rewards Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crates , Weapon Royale Vouchers, and more
Free Fire OB28 patch notes
As mentioned in the Garena Free Fire website here is the entire list Also Read - Free Fire x Street Fighter V crossover to kick off in July: Here's what it will bring to the game
Clash Squad – Rank Season 7
The new season will commence on June 9.
“Clash Squad Season 7 is here! Rank up to Gold III or above to receive the Clash Squad exclusive item – The Golden M1014!,” Garena noted.
There will be a new rank – “Grandmaster” in Clash Squad. where the top 1000 Heroic players will be promoted and will get a chance to win the Grandmaster Badge!”
New Rank – Grandmaster
-Grandmaster I – top 1~100 Players.
-Grandmaster II – top 101~300 Players.
-Grandmaster III – top 301~1000 Players.
Battle Royale (Classic)
Vending Machine
Loot and Purchase Limit Adjustment.
Added Ammo and Armor Repair Kit in the Vending Machine.
Increased purchase limit on some items.
Optimized the loot on the ground.
Revival Points (Difficulty Adjustment)
- Time to capture the revival point: 14s->33s
- Revival Point cooldown: 150s->180s.
- Revival Points per game: 9->8
Rank Points Adjustment
Increased the total rank points output ever match for all ranks.
Training Island
- Increased the capacity of the Training Grounds from 20->25
- Added Air Ship in the social zone, enter the airship via the portal next to the fountain.
- Added Bumper Cars in the Race Track.
- Added a lap timer in the Race Track.
- Added a Leaderboard in the combat zone.
- Pet Rumble mode
Game features update includes matchmaking, new minigame, and new skills.
Matchmaking will be available on June 9.
Four new mini-games added to scientists’ tasks.
A new skill “Trap” is available for the pranksters.
Weapon and Balance (Available in Battle Royale & Clash Squad)
- New Grenade – Ice Grenade
- Explosive Damage: 100
- Explosion Radius: 5m
- Ice Frost Radius: 5m
- Ice Frost Duration: 10s
- Deep Freeze- Players inside Ice Frost will reduce 10% movement speed, 20% rate of fire, and receive 5~10 damage/s based on the duration inside the Ice Frost. Ice Frost will affect allies.
New Weapon – Mini UZI (Available in Battle Royale & Clash Squad)
- Base Damage: 17
- Rate of Fire: 0.055
- Magazine: 18
- Attachments: none
M1917
- Stats Adjustment
- Minimum damage: 36->45
- Effective Range: +25%
Kord
- Accuracy: +28%
- Rate of fire in Machine Gun Mode: +25%
- Damage Multiplier to Gloo Wall, Oil Barrel, and Vehicles: +100->+120%
M60- Weapon stats adjustment
- Damage Machine Gun Mode: +5
- Damage Multiplier to Gloo Wall, Oil Barrel, and Vehicles: +60%
Kar98k
- Damage to Arms and Legs: +25%
- Damage to Body: -10%
- Armor Penetration: 0%->+40%
New characters and pets
- D-Bee
Bullet Beats- When firing while moving, movement speed increases by 5/7/9/11/13/15%, accuracy increases by 10/13/17/22/28/35%.
Dr. Beanie (pet)
When in crouch position, movement speed increases by 30/40/60%.
Gameplay and System
- Additional Utilities & Grenade Slot
- The new setting “Two Grenade Slots” is now available in the settings menu.
Optimisations
In-Game Voice commands now available.
Paloma (Ammo Type Adjustment)
Arms Dealing- Now works with ALL ammo types except for 40mm Ammo.
30/60/90/120/150/180->45/60/75/90/105/120 will not take up inventory space.
Clu (Scan Radius Adjustment)
Tracing Steps-
– Scan Radius: 30/35/40/40/45/50m->50/55/60/65/70/75m
– Scan Duration: 5/5.5/6/6/6.5/7s->5/5.5/6/6.5/7/7.5s
– CD: 50s-> 75/72/69/66/63/60s
– Enemy positions are shared with teammates at level 4->1
Laura (Accuracy Multiplier Adjustment)
- Sharpshooter- Accuracy increases by 10/14/18/22/26/30->10/13/17/22/28/35% while scoped in.
Free Fire OB28 update: How to get the latest update via APK and OBB download links
As mentioned in Sportskeeda, players will require to download both APK and OBB links to enjoy the Free Fire latest version. Players can download the files from MediaFire.
Step 1: Once the download is done, head to settings and enable ‘Install from unknown source.’ Then install the APK file.
Step 2: After that rename the OBB to “main.2019114401.com.dts.freefireth.” Sportskeeda suggests not to alter the extension.
Step 3: Once renamed, copy the file to Android/OBB/com.dts.freefireth, after the file is copied, you will be able to try the latest version.