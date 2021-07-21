GTA Online, the action-adventure multiplayer game gets updated every now and then. But once in a while, Rockstar Games pushes a major update that surely turns the heads around in the GTA gaming community. Grand Theft Auto Online Los Santos Tuners is one such hefty update that has just been released. Also Read - GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update: New cars, LS Car Meet and more

The latest update brings some of the long-awaited features and is meant for all those devotees of car culture. Gamers will witness a bunch of add-ons and changes with the new Los Santos Tuners update- from modifiable vehicles, modern music, to space for gearheads to let them test drive some of the fastest cars in the game. Also Read - GTA Online: Top 5 fastest cars: Ocelot Pariah, Grotti Itali RSX, Pfister 811 and more

“Los Santos Tuners delivers an action-packed new update for all fans of GTA Online, featuring the LS Car Meet, a brand new club and social space for players to get together and show off their customized personal vehicles, test new cars with friends on a private track, watch others mod their cars in real-time, and more player-requested features, plus 10 new highly customizable cars in a range of tuner-inspired styles, a new Auto Shop property, six epic new robbery-style Contracts, new races, a host of new quality of life updates, and much more,” Rockstar Games mentioned in the official post. Also Read - GTA 6 release date: New GTA leaked screenshots show new features, many interesting details

Here is everything Los Santos Tuners brings for its fans-

GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update- LS Car Meet, new races, Mod Shop, modifiable vehicles, and more

LS Car Meet

It is an underground meet-up spot hidden in a run-down warehouse in Cypress Flats. One can become a member by buying a spot at GTA $50,000. As a member of LSCM, players will be able to access new race modes, wheels, liveries, and tons of ranks of unrankable clothing. LS Car Meet is operated by Mimi, the de facto ambassador for LS car customisation. The most important feature with the fresh update is the Test Track, a dedicated safe environment where players can drive or test rides without any buggy interference from other players or cops. Other features include- access to test ride unreleased vehicles, six new races, flex in the Prize Ride Challenge.

“LS Car Meet Members will have access to rotating selections of Test Rides, Prize Rides, and Challenges. New vehicles, updates to Robbery Contracts and more collectibles on the shores of the city are also on the way in the weeks to come,” the developer stated.

New modifiable vehicles, Mod Shop

The new update drops in 10 new ‘highly modifiable vehicles’ that include- Annis Euros, Annis ZR350, Obey Tailgater S, Dinka RT3000, Karin Calico GTF, Dinka Jester RR, Vulcar Warrener HKR, Annis Remus, Karin Futo GTX, and Vapid Dominator GTT. There are seven more in the pipeline that will be released at later dates. All these vehicles have a special Trade price that one can unlock by raising their repo with the LS Car Meet. In addition, there will be a shared Mod Shop that will allow players to customize their vehicles and watch others as they modify.

Prize rides, and more

Rockstar Games notes that at LS Car Meet, each week players will be able to put their skills and cars to test by selecting three test rides vehicles through their paces on the Test Track. Further, they will be able to take on weekly Prize Ride Challenges to win a rotating selection of Prize Rides.

“Look for the Prize Ride perched atop the LS Customs-branded Slamtruck and complete the Weekly Challenge for a chance to ride away in a brand-new ride,” the developer mentioned.

In this week’s challenge, Rockstar is offering the ‘scorching hot’ Annis Remus which will be available till July 27. The Test Rides vehicles include- new Karin Calico GTF and Annis Euros. The unreleased Pfister Comet S2 will pave its way next week. However, you can test these vehicles right away on the Test Track. Besides this, players will get a chance to collect fresh music mix to add to the in-car radio dial by locating Media Sticks.

The GTA Online update is available on the dedicated Rockstar Games launcher app, Steam, Epic Games, PS4, and Xbox One.