Huawei Watch GT 2 vs Watch GT 2e: How to choose the right smartwatch?
Huawei Watch GT 2 vs Watch GT 2e: How to choose the right smartwatch?

Huawei Watch GT 2 and Watch GT 2e are not different but choosing between them could be a chore. We are here to help you.

  Published: July 27, 2020 9:53 PM IST
Huawei emerged as the biggest smartphone player in China with a market share of 46 percent at the end of second quarter of this year. With over 60 percent market share in 5G smartphone sales in its home market, according to Counterpoint Research, the company is challenging the global sentiment. It is not clear whether Huawei is involved in any wrongdoing or is it just a victim of the US government’s pressure campaign. For now, it is weathering the situation really well in China but globally, it seems to be losing steam. Also Read - Garmin fitness devices, app face outage due to technical issue

With lack of Google Mobile Services, Huawei’s excellent hardware is becoming a tough sell in Europe. In India, the second largest smartphone market, Huawei has taken a different approach. It has not launched the P40 series and has instead focused on wearables and hearables. The company then launched Huawei GT 2e as an affordable alternative to Huawei Watch 2. It recently launched Huawei Freebuds 3i as a toned down version of Freebuds 3. You may not be able to use Huawei P40 series well if you rely on Google services. Also Read - Huawei Freebuds 3i launched in India for Rs 9,990; check features

But you can use Huawei Watch GT 2 series and Freebuds 3 series regardless of your primary device. This strategy might pay dividends in the long run if the company gets all the major apps on its AppGallery. We have seen smartphones lead to sales of accessories. Huawei might reverse the course here. If you are planning to get either of Huawei’s smartwatch and wondering how to choose, we have you covered. Also Read - Qualcomm has a plan for wearables and smartphone makers are buying it

Purpose

Watch continues to remain one of the most personal objects worn by people. As a result, your personal choice should matter a lot more than usual while choosing your next watch. While there are a number of ways to distinguish watches, I’ll restrict this to style here. There are basically four styles: casual, dress, fashion and luxury. When it comes to smartwatches, I think the style can be further drilled down to sport and casual. In my opinion, Huawei Watch GT 2 looks like a hybrid between dress and casual watch. With its silicone strap, it looks like any other casual watch with a stainless steel frame. However, pair it with a quality leather strap, the watch truly becomes a dress watch.

Huawei Watch GT 2e Review: A capable sports smartwatch priced at Rs 11,999

Huawei Watch GT 2e Review: A capable sports smartwatch priced at Rs 11,999

In comparison to Watch GT 2e, this one sits decently flat on the wrist. It makes a better statement than its more affordable sibling. The Huawei Watch GT 2e, on the other hand, looks big, chunky and gives you that sports or field watch vibe. This is not the watch that you would like to see under the cuff. Huawei Watch GT 2 has a circular watch face that measures nearly 46mm in diameter. Huawei Watch GT 2e is nearly 47mm in diameter and thus wants to be seen out and about. So, that makes it ideal for use at the gym or while running or while engaging in any outdoor activity. You can do these activities with the Watch GT 2 but that is not the primary focus. If you want style, go for Watch GT 2 and if you want to workout, get yourself the Watch GT 2e.

Display, Functions and Battery Life

Both Huawei Watch GT 2 and Watch GT 2e feature a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. They are plenty bright and offer excellent color reproduction. They also include Kirin A1 chip, which allows for strong battery life and stable Bluetooth connection. The primary use cases of both the devices are almost identical. They show notification from almost all the apps on your phone. However, they are just displayed and you cannot interact with them. So, when a WhatsApp message comes in, you can read it on your wrist but you cannot respond immediately. If you want a smartwatch that becomes a second window to your smartphone then these are among the best.

Huawei claims up to two weeks battery life with either of the two models. However, I would say you can get through a week without having to carry the proprietary charging cradle. This is with having always-on display enabled, heart rate monitoring for 24×7, sleep tracking among other features. One of the features both the models support is SpO2. This measures the amount of oxygen-carrying hemoglobin in the blood relative to the amount of hemoglobin not carrying oxygen. While it should not be considered as medically approved, this will help you know normal blood oxygen level. When you see the values below normal, it acts as the moment to go consult your doctor.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Review: Great design and impressive battery life

Huawei Watch GT 2 Review: Great design and impressive battery life

Both the watches are capable of tracking 15 professional workout modes. However, with Huawei Watch GT 2e, you get 85 custom workout modes. When the world goes back to normal, our daily routine will be much different from what it is now. In other words, rock climbing, skateboarding will be more common. You know which other activity will be common: dance. Apple added the ability to track dance workouts with watchOS7 at WWDC last month. Huawei Watch GT 2e supported this feature from the day of its launch. While working out, these smartwatches show VO2 Max data and also rate the intensity of workout.

I particularly like the guided running mode where you run against a virtual avatar on your wrist. It uses the pace data stored from different runs and helps you get faster or better. One of the features available only with Huawei phones running EMUI 10.1 is called remote shutter. Huawei has one of the best cameras for long exposure. With this feature, you can mount the camera on a tripod and trigger the shutter from your watch. I still find the Huawei Watch GT 2 to be more suited for my needs than the Watch GT 2e. However, a friend, who happens to do a lot of physical activities to stay in shape thinks the Watch GT 2e is better. These also support menstrual tracking but these could be too large in terms of size. Hopefully, Huawei will launch the 42mm version as a challenger to Samsung Galaxy Watch in the country.

Price

At the time of writing, Huawei Watch GT 2 is listed at Rs 14,990 on Amazon India. Huawei Watch GT 2e, on the other hand, is listed for Rs 11,990. To sweeten the deal, there is also a red wireless neckband style headset available for free. For a lot of users, the Watch GT 2e would be a good deal. While the Watch GT 2 offers a good balance between fitness features and design, the Watch GT 2e goes all out to be a fitness-centric smartwatch. In this current scenario, I would always recommend a fitness smartwatch over one that aims to be a dress smartwatch.

  Published Date: July 27, 2020 9:53 PM IST

Huawei Watch GT 2 vs Watch GT 2e: How to choose the right smartwatch?

Qualcomm has a plan for wearables and smartphone makers are buying it

BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

Hammer says it lost Rs 1.2 crore in revenue during April lockdown

Canon India executive C Sukumaran talks about EOS R5, R6, and more

Best Sellers