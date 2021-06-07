Income Tax return e-filing portal to go live today: Check key features, benefits and facilities, other details here

Income Tax has launched its new e-filing portal (www.incometax.gov.in) on Monday, June 7. The IT Department took the plug out of the old website on June 1, and the new website is now aimed to provide a modern, seamless, and a more convenient experience to taxpayers. Also Read - Attention taxpayers! Income Tax Return website down, new website launches on June 7

“We are as excited about the new portal as our users! We are at the final stages in the roll-out of the new portal and it will be available shortly. We appreciate your patience as we work towards making it operational soon,” the Income Tax department said via tweet. Also Read - Income Tax Alert, ITR E Online Portal will not work for 6 days: New e-filing portal to launch soon

Income Tax new website key features to look at

The new Income Tax e-filing portal is cited to be user-friendly and will avail instant processing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) and refund issues. Here are the key features of the new Income Tax website. Also Read - ITR Filing: How to file your Income Tax Return for FY 2019-20 online

1. As mentioned, the new Income Tax website will be user-friendly and will provide immediate processing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) to issue quick refunds to taxpayers.

2. A single dashboard will be there that will display all interactions and uploads or pending actions for follow-up action by taxpayers.

3. Free-of-cost ITR preparation software with interactive questions will be available to help taxpayers for ITRs 1, 4 (online and offline) and ITR 2 (offline). The facility for ITRs 3, 5, 6, 7 will be made available soon.

4. Taxpayers will be able to proactively update their profile to provide certain important details like salary, house property, business/profession which can be used in pre-filling their ITR. The detailed enablement of pre-filling with salary income, interest, dividend, and capital gains will be available after TDS and SFT statements are uploaded (due date is June 30th, 2021).

5. A new call center will be there as well for taxpayer assistance. It will provide answers to their queries. In addition, detailed FAQs, User Manuals, Videos, and chatbot/live agent will also be provided.

6. Functionalities for filing Income Tax Forms, Add tax professionals, Submit responses to Notices in Faceless Scrutiny or Appeals would be available.

7. A new online tax payment system will be implemented on the new IT portal and it will have payment options like RTGS/NEFT, net banking, UPI, and credit card. The Income Tax department has cited that the new tax payment system will be launched on June 18, 2021, after the advance tax installment date to help taxpayers avoid any inconvenience.

8. All the relevant features on the website will be added to the mobile app as well. The mobile version will be released following the initial launch of the portal to enable taxpayers familiarise themselves with the features on the new website.