India tested its first 5G call at an event in IIT Madras. The first call was caught on camera and was conducted by Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. This comes two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India’s first 5G testbed. Also Read - 5G will contribute $450 billion to India’s economy in coming 15 years, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Vaishnaw shared the achievement on Twitter and the first 5G call made in India. Vaishnaw, in a tweet, said, “Aatmanirbhar 5G. Successfully tested 5G call at IIT Madras. Entire end to end network is designed and developed in India.” Also Read - 6G connectivity to arrive in India by the end of this decade, says PM Modi on TRAI’s 25th anniversary

In the video, we can see Vaishnaw making a video call on the 5G network. The call was made to a user in the same room, most probably on the same 5G network. Also Read - BSNL introduces a new prepaid plan under Rs 100: Benefits, validity, price

During the event, Vaishnaw said, “This is the realisation of Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision. His vision is to have our own 4G, 5G technology stack developed in India, made in India and made for the world. We have to win the world with this entire technology stack.”

Aatmanirbhar 5G 🇮🇳 Successfully tested 5G call at IIT Madras. Entire end to end network is designed and developed in India. pic.twitter.com/FGdzkD4LN0 — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) May 19, 2022

When will 5G roll out in India

5G has been gradually rolling out across the globe for almost five years now. India will soon embark on its 5G journey too. So far, the 5G spectrum auction hasn’t happened. It is expected to happen in the next couple of months. If these expectations are met, the 5G rollout will start happening as early as the end of this year. Telecom carriers and even other major OEMs have been testing the network.

How will 5G impact your voice and video calls?

The 5G network is the fifth generation of cellular networks. There are claims that it is up to 100 times faster than 4G. Apart from raw speed, it will also offer ultra-low latency and greater bandwidth for usage in the IoT segment. It will be able to support services such as e-health, connected vehicles and traffic systems and advanced mobile cloud gaming.

Regarding fundamental attributes such as call quality and connectivity, 5G is expected to provide a much more stable experience. The voice and video quality will improve significantly over a 5G network.

5G’s impact on Gaming

5G network is expected to take online gaming to the next big step in its evolution. The network provides high throughput and ultra-low latency of 5G. 5G is expected to reduce latency from 20 milliseconds to 5 milliseconds. This means smoother and much more intuitive gameplay.

Gamers will get to experience cloud and mobile computing with broader access to popular titles, without having to own expensive hardware. Gamers will also finally get to see the real potential of Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR) and Extended Reality (XR) capabilities.