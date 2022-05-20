comscore India makes its first 5G call: Here's how 5G will impact video calls, gaming
  • Home
  • Features
  • India Makes Its First 5g Call Heres How 5g Will Impact Voice Video Calls Gaming
News

India makes its first 5G call: Here's how 5G will impact your life

Features

Regarding fundamental attributes such as call quality and connectivity, 5G is expected to provide a much more stable experience

5G network

5G has a lot of potential to change our future. Image: Flickr

India tested its first 5G call at an event in IIT Madras. The first call was caught on camera and was conducted by Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. This comes two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India’s first 5G testbed. Also Read - 5G will contribute $450 billion to India’s economy in coming 15 years, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Vaishnaw shared the achievement on Twitter and the first 5G call made in India. Vaishnaw, in a tweet, said, “Aatmanirbhar 5G. Successfully tested 5G call at IIT Madras. Entire end to end network is designed and developed in India.” Also Read - 6G connectivity to arrive in India by the end of this decade, says PM Modi on TRAI’s 25th anniversary

In the video, we can see Vaishnaw making a video call on the 5G network. The call was made to a user in the same room, most probably on the same 5G network. Also Read - BSNL introduces a new prepaid plan under Rs 100: Benefits, validity, price

During the event, Vaishnaw said, “This is the realisation of Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision. His vision is to have our own 4G, 5G technology stack developed in India, made in India and made for the world. We have to win the world with this entire technology stack.”

When will 5G roll out in India

5G has been gradually rolling out across the globe for almost five years now. India will soon embark on its 5G journey too. So far, the 5G spectrum auction hasn’t happened. It is expected to happen in the next couple of months. If these expectations are met, the 5G rollout will start happening as early as the end of this year. Telecom carriers and even other major OEMs have been testing the network.

How will 5G impact your voice and video calls?

The 5G network is the fifth generation of cellular networks. There are claims that it is up to 100 times faster than 4G. Apart from raw speed, it will also offer ultra-low latency and greater bandwidth for usage in the IoT segment. It will be able to support services such as e-health, connected vehicles and traffic systems and advanced mobile cloud gaming.

Regarding fundamental attributes such as call quality and connectivity, 5G is expected to provide a much more stable experience. The voice and video quality will improve significantly over a 5G network.

5G’s impact on Gaming

5G network is expected to take online gaming to the next big step in its evolution.  The network provides high throughput and ultra-low latency of 5G.  5G is expected to reduce latency from 20 milliseconds to 5 milliseconds. This means smoother and much more intuitive gameplay.

Gamers will get to experience cloud and mobile computing with broader access to popular titles, without having to own expensive hardware.  Gamers will also finally get to see the real potential of Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR) and Extended Reality (XR) capabilities.

 

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 20, 2022 1:29 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Uber India hikes cab fares to help drivers amid rising fuel prices
News
Uber India hikes cab fares to help drivers amid rising fuel prices
Infinix Note 12 Turbo, Infinix Note 12 launched in India: Check details

Mobiles

Infinix Note 12 Turbo, Infinix Note 12 launched in India: Check details

Apple's AR/VR headset may launch soon: Expected specifications, Price and more

News

Apple's AR/VR headset may launch soon: Expected specifications, Price and more

Infinix Note 12 series Doctor Strange Edition to debut today in India: All we know so far

Mobiles

Infinix Note 12 series Doctor Strange Edition to debut today in India: All we know so far

Marvel Snap, a digital card game by former Hearthstone developers announced

Gaming

Marvel Snap, a digital card game by former Hearthstone developers announced

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Infinix Note 12 Turbo, Infinix Note 12 launched in India: Check details

Uber India hikes cab fares to help drivers amid rising fuel prices

Apple's AR/VR headset may launch soon: Expected specifications, Price and more

Apex Legends Mobile emerges as most downloaded game on Apple's App Store in THESE countries

TikTok planning a major push into gaming, starts conducting tests in THIS country

India makes its first 5G call: Here's how 5G will impact your life

Best Smartphones to buy under Rs 30000

5 Things to Know about Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

Air conditioner Tips and Tricks

How to Use Sad or Crying Filter on Snapchap step by step tutorial

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo Y75 फोन 44MP सेल्फी कैमरे के साथ भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Jio के इन यूजर्स को फ्री मिल रहा 1.5GB डाटा और अनलिमिटिड कॉलिंग

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Code for 20 May: आज के कोड में स्किन और पेट समेत पाएं कई धांसू आइटम, ऐसे करें रिडीम

PUBG: New State Mobile Season 3 हुआ रोल आउट, मिलेंगे Underbridge मैप समेत ये नए फीचर्स

Infinix Note 12 और Note 12 Turbo हुए लॉन्च, कम कीमत में मिलेगा 8GB RAM वाला तगड़ा गेमिंग फोन

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy A52s, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and More Check out the Best Smartphones under Rs 30,000

Features

Samsung Galaxy A52s, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and More Check out the Best Smartphones under Rs 30,000
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Quick Look: 5 Things to Know Before Buying the Smartphone

Features

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Quick Look: 5 Things to Know Before Buying the Smartphone
Tips to Help you make your room cool faster with Air Conditioner on in Summers, Check out the Tips and Tricks

Features

Tips to Help you make your room cool faster with Air Conditioner on in Summers, Check out the Tips and Tricks
Realme Narzo 50 PRO 5G Launched in India: Check out the First Impression of this smartphone Here

Hands On

Realme Narzo 50 PRO 5G Launched in India: Check out the First Impression of this smartphone Here

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999