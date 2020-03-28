comscore Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Series 5G phone coming in 2020 | BGR India
  • Home
  • Features
  • India will get Snapdragon 6 Series powered 5G smartphone this year: Qualcomm
News

India will get Snapdragon 6 Series powered 5G smartphone this year: Qualcomm

Features

With Snapdragon 6 Series, Qualcomm wants to accelerate 5G to wider market and make it affordable at the same time. This could become the game changer that Xiaomi and Realme needs to put 5G in the hands of more users.

5G-Stock-Logo-Main-1

India will get its first 5G smartphone powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Series mobile platform this year. This mobile platform, which is yet unannounced, will make 5G smartphones affordable and accessible in the emerging markets. The new mobile platform will join Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 765G mobile platforms tasked to make 5G, a reality for consumers. Rajen Vagadia, President of Qualcomm India, during a telephonic interview with BGR India, confirmed the company’s plan.

Related Stories


The launch of 5G smartphones powered by Snapdragon 6 Series mobile chipset is subject to market scenario. It might get delayed if the ramp up post Coronavirus is slower. However, the company is looking to help its partners make 5G more affordable and accessible. Qualcomm has become the torchbearer for 5G mobile telephony. It has single handedly driven the transition from 4G to 5G around the world.

While the company initially focused on making 5G available on mobile devices via Snapdragon 8 Series, it has expanded the product lineup. At IFA 2019, it announced plans to launch 5G mobile platforms in the Snapdragon 7 and Snapdragon 6 Series. It delivered on that promise with the launch of Snapdragon 765G mobile platform at Snapdragon Summit in December last year. With Snapdragon 6 Series, Vagadia says Qualcomm will put 5G capable devices in the hands of more consumers. All the three mobile platforms are designed to accelerate 5G adoption across different markets.

qualcomm, qualcomm snapdragon 6 series, 5g, 5g in india, affordable 5g smartphones

5G for the masses with Snapdragon 6 Series

In an interview last year, Vagadia had said that 5G devices will precede the availability of network in India. Now, he says 5G devices will not only be available but will also be affordable in India before 5G deployment from telecom operators. India has already seen the launch of 5G smartphones in the form of Realme X50 Pro 5G and iQOO 3 5G. Both devices are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with Snapdragon X55 5G modem. However, the company sees launch of a number of new devices powered by Snapdragon 765G in the coming months.

Redmi K30 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 865 SoC launched: Price, features and other details

Also Read

Redmi K30 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 865 SoC launched: Price, features and other details

“The visibility we have is quite a few of the 700 series products are headed towards India,” Vagadia said on the call. He also added that the roadmap would have been different if there had not been an outbreak of pandemic. “I think there is still a lot of time left within this year itself where you will see some meaningful launches on 700 series,” he added.

The big takeaway being that a 5G smartphone powered by Snapdragon 6 Series will be cheaper than one powered by Snapdragon 7 Series. For Qualcomm, the transition is all about creating an economy of scale. For instance, India got its first 4G smartphone nearly two years before wide availability of the network. However, the transition in the 5G space is happening at an even quicker pace. Xiaomi and Realme have already confirmed plans to bring a 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 7 Series chipset.

Nokia 8.3 is the first 5G smartphone from HMD Global: Check price, features

Also Read

Nokia 8.3 is the first 5G smartphone from HMD Global: Check price, features

When Qualcomm makes its Snapdragon 6 Series chipset with 5G support official, these companies are expected to demand a supply. Vagadia also told us that these chipsets should not be seen just for their 5G capabilities. While 5G is important and marks a “G” transformation, the bigger picture will be enhancements across the board. They will have faster download and upload speeds over existing 4G networks and faster Wi-Fi speeds. If previous chipsets are any indicator then we should see significant improvements to image signal processors as well.

5G is not just a concept. “5G is here and it is here in a meaningful way,” Vagadia said. While Indian telecom players are at least a year away from bringing 5G, the introduction of new 5G capable devices will push them to accelerate their plans. A 5G smartphone may not mean a game changer right now but it will keep you ahead of the curve. If not in India, you will be able to experience 5G speeds in other markets like Korea, China or the US without having to buy a new device.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 28, 2020 11:07 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Apple launches COVID-19 website, app with screening tool
News
Apple launches COVID-19 website, app with screening tool
Sony wants to make playing games on PS5 "as easy as Netflix"

Gaming

Sony wants to make playing games on PS5 "as easy as Netflix"

Zoom iOS app sent data to Facebook even if users didn't have an account

News

Zoom iOS app sent data to Facebook even if users didn't have an account

OnePlus 8 press renders leaked; show a triple-camera setup

News

OnePlus 8 press renders leaked; show a triple-camera setup

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Oppo Enco Free Review

HP Chromebook x360 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G smartphone with quad-cameras launched

Apple launches COVID-19 website, app with screening tool

Zoom iOS app sent data to Facebook even if users didn't have an account

OnePlus 8 press renders leaked; show a triple-camera setup

Global phone sales fell by 14 Percent in February due to coronavirus outbreak: Report

5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Series 5G phone coming in 2020

Coronavirus: Here s how you can help in fighting from home

How AI will change the way social products are experienced

How to use Monster touch buttons on IQOO 3

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G smartphone with quad-cameras launched

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G smartphone with quad-cameras launched
OnePlus 8 press renders leaked; show a triple-camera setup

News

OnePlus 8 press renders leaked; show a triple-camera setup
Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Series 5G phone coming in 2020

Features

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Series 5G phone coming in 2020
Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option spotted online

News

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option spotted online
Redmi K30 Pro sold out in 30 seconds in its first sale

News

Redmi K30 Pro sold out in 30 seconds in its first sale

हिंदी समाचार

Realme X2 Pro को मिला नया सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट, कई प्रॉब्लम हुए सॉल्व

Mi 10 Lite 5G स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, कम कीमत में मिलता है 5जी फीचर

Coronavirus challenge: टिकटॉक बनाने वाले लड़के को हुआ कोरोनावायरस! चाटी थी पब्लिक टॉयलेट सीट

Samsung Galaxy Fold स्मार्टफोन को मिला नया सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट

Google Pixel 5 का रेंडर आया सामने, बदल जाएगा सब कुछ

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G smartphone with quad-cameras launched
News
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G smartphone with quad-cameras launched
Apple launches COVID-19 website, app with screening tool

News

Apple launches COVID-19 website, app with screening tool
Zoom iOS app sent data to Facebook even if users didn't have an account

News

Zoom iOS app sent data to Facebook even if users didn't have an account
OnePlus 8 press renders leaked; show a triple-camera setup

News

OnePlus 8 press renders leaked; show a triple-camera setup
Global phone sales fell by 14 Percent in February due to coronavirus outbreak: Report

News

Global phone sales fell by 14 Percent in February due to coronavirus outbreak: Report