Here's what Indian analysts think about EU's decision to adopt USB Type-C for iPhones

The European Parliament has reached an agreement that Apple, and other smartphone makers will have to put USB-C charging ports on iPhones as well as other gadgets by the end of 2024. As per the new rules, users will no longer need a separate charging device and cable every time they buy a new device. This latest move will lead to re-use of chargers and will help consumers save up to 250 million euro a year on unnecessary charger purchases.

Since long back Brussels been pushing for a single mobile charging prompted by complaints from iPhone and Android users about having to switch to different chargers for their devices.

"I think this makes sense as number of devices per user that needs to be periodically charged has more than doubled in the past year, so having a common charging port makes a lot of sense both from users and environment point of view," Tarun Pathak, Research Director, Counterpoint Research told BGR.in.

In a press release, the European Parliament stated clearly that the law will be in place “by autumn 2024.” By this date, all devices covered by the law and sold in the EU will have to use USB-C for wired charging.

The new rule stands to bring major changes for Apple users. The rules will apply to “all small and medium-sized portable electronic devices”, which will include mobile phones, tablets, cameras, keyboards, speakers, headphones, headsets and earbuds.

“This is another attempt to standardize the electronics accessory ecosystem. Consumers will welcome this move since this doesn’t force them to go for proprietary standards by any brand. Apple will be not too glad with the new rule. MFI accessories and licensing of proprietary accessories is a revenue stream for Apple this takes it away to some extent,” Navkender Singh, Research Director, IDC noted.

Apple is reportedly already testing USB-C iPhones that could make it to market as early as 2023. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also said other Lightning products like AirPods and MagSafe chargers would also make the switch to USB-C at some point.

“I think this is a positive move as it will lead to standardization of chargers. With some brands already decoupling chargers, such move could help someone emerging as a 3rd party focusing only on chargers brining the obvious benefits,” said Faisal Kawoosa, Founder & Partner at Techarc.