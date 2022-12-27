comscore Infinix is committed to 'Make in India' initiative, will soon start manufacturing laptops in India: CEO
Infinix might start manufacturing laptops in India soon: CEO Anish Kapoor

Infinix CEO further revealed that the brand manufactures its smartphones and smart TVs in India.

  • Anish Kapoor hinted that the brand is likely to add one category of its own in 2023, just like in previous years.
  • Infinix Zero Ultra comes with 180W fast charging support, a 200MP triple rear camera setup and MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC.
Anish Kapoor, Infinix Mobiles CEO

Infinix made some incremental updates to its existing smartphone lineup with new features like a 120Hz refresh rate display, better cameras and more  and ended the year with a showstopper: Infinix Zero Ultra. On the sidelines of the launched, we sat down for a conversation with Infinix India CEO, Anish Kapoor wherein he said that the focus of the company was on innovating constantly. Also Read - Infinix Zero Book Ultra with Intel Core i9 to launch in India soon: Check specs

“We are constantly trying to innovate. Currently, we have established ourselves in the budget category with the Smart series, the Hot series, and there’s more that’ll be happening in the Note series, Zero series, laptops, and TVs, and more as we progress,” the Infinix India CEO, Anish Kapoor said in conversation with BGR.in. Also Read - Infinix Zero Ultra with 200MP camera, Infinix Zero 20 launched in India: Price, specs, more

Expanding into the mid-segment price range, the highlights of Infinix Zero Ultra include 180W fast charging support, 200MP triple rear camera setup and MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset. Also Read - Infinix Zero Ultra 5G to launch in India on December 20: Expected specs, price and more

Talking about making a mark in the highly competitive and price-centric market like India, Kapoor said that finding solutions for customers’ problems is how you make your place in the market. “The market will always be competitive. We are not trying to build only products but are trying to find solutions to the key areas where we can make a difference, ones that stand out to customers, like the Zero 20.”

“Products of this kind really stand out in the current context of the market,” Kapoor added. 

The Infinix CEO also revealed that the tech company is committed to India and is contributing actively to the country’s “Make in India” initiative. “We started our ‘Make in India’ contributions in 2017. We are one of those brands that sells everything that’s Made in India. We have invested in SMD lines where thousands of people are working days along with a capacity that’s capable of taking care of 8-10 million units. All these reflect that we are committed to the Make in India vision.”

He further revealed that the brand manufactures its smartphones and smart TVs are manufactured in India. As for the laptops, Kapoor clarified, “Laptops are not yet manufactured in India, which is the only category which is not in that space. However, we’re working on that as well. We’re trying to identify ways to quickly get that category to Make in India too.”

And how was the year 2022 for Infinix? To this, he responded, “2022 has been an amazing year. We’ve been able to create a lot of disruption of different kinds. The journey was exciting and the ability to get into a segment like laptops or receptional TVs and create products like this was the right journey.”

He further added, “I think 2022 has been great and we’re very excited to start 2023.”

Talking about the 2023 roadmap of Infinix, the company CEO hinted that the brand is likely to add one category of its own, just like in previous years. He further added, “There’s a lot of excitement planned for the brand. In the next quarter itself, you’ll see 6-7 more launches. We have a great lineup of products across smartphones, TVs, and laptops.”

  • Published Date: December 27, 2022 3:59 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 27, 2022 4:06 PM IST
