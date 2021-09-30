comscore Internet to stop working for select uses from today: Why, who will be affected, what to do?
  • Home
  • Features
  • Internet to stop working for select uses from today: Why, who will be affected, what to do?
News

Internet to stop working for select uses from today: Why, who will be affected, what to do?

Features

This isn’t the first time that an incident like this is happening. Last year on May 30, the AddTrust External CA Root expired and that resulted in a bunch of organisations and people suffer. Similar can be the case this time as well.

internet shutdown

Image: Wikimedia Commons

Let’s Encrypt’s IdentTrust DST Root CA X3 certificate expires today, on September 30, and this can be a cause of concern for several Internet users around the world. Also Read - Internet to stop working for some from tomorrow: Check if you will be impacted

The expiration of the Let’s Encrypt’s IdentTrust DST Root CA X3 certification can lead to internet blackout for select users. “DST CA Root X3 we used as a cross-sign is expiring! A small number of subscribers may be affected,” Let’s Encrypt stated in an official tweet ahead of certificate expiration. Also Read - Mobile internet services suspended in parts of Haryana due to farmers’ protest

This isn’t the first time that an incident like this is happening. Last year on May 30, the AddTrust External CA Root expired and that resulted in a bunch of organisations and people suffer. Similar can be the case this time as well. Also Read - Internet down: Zomato, Paytm, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon, Myntra, many other global services suffered massive outage

Let’s Encrypt has been warning users of certificate expiration for a long time so they upgrade their old OS to the latest ones. So, devices including mobiles, laptops, smart TVs, among others running on an old operating system may get impacted with the certificate expiration.

Once the certificate expires, devices that are not updated will not be able to access the internet.

What is Let’s Encrypt?

Let’s Encrypt is mainly a non-profit organization that issues certificates to encrypt connections between the internet and your device. Whenever you enter a website that starts with HTTPS is a secure one and the credit for the security goes to the IdentTrust DST Root CA X3 certificate. The certificate ensures your data is secure on the internet and prevents hackers from misusing your personal information.

Why is the certificate expiring?

All certificates eventually expire and move to the latest one. So, the issue is not with Let’s Encrypt. The IdenTrust DST Root CA X3 certificate is expiring because all certificates eventually expire and devices running on older OS then they won’t receive the new certificates.

Explaining how these certificates work, scotthelme.co.uk stated, “these certificates are built into your OS and are generally updated as part of the normal process of updating your OS. The certificate in here that is going to cause a problem is this one, the IdenTrust DST Root CA X3.”

internet shutdwown, internet blackout

Image: Pixaby

Who all will be impacted?

All devices that are not updated on a regular basis to the latest versions will be impacted with the expiration. “The reason we’re having a problem at all is that clients don’t get updated regularly and if the client doesn’t get updated, then the new root CA that replaces the old, expiring root CA is not downloaded onto the device,” scotthelme.co.uk stated. So, if you haven’t updated your device for the longest time, you could face issues accessing the internet starting today.

What to do now?

As per reports, once the certificate expires, all Android devices running on versions older than 7.1.1 will not be able to access the internet. iPhones running on versions older than iOS 10 will be impacted by the certificate expiration.

To ensure that your device is not impacted, check the version it is running on immediately and upgrade it to the latest update right now.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: September 30, 2021 8:51 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Internet to stop working for select uses from today: Why, who will be affected, what to do?
Features
Internet to stop working for select uses from today: Why, who will be affected, what to do?
Free Fire redeem codes (active) today: Get free diamonds, pet, Elite Pass, DJ Alok character, more

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes (active) today: Get free diamonds, pet, Elite Pass, DJ Alok character, more

How to Download Aadhar Card Online: Follow the Step-by-Step Guide

How To

How to Download Aadhar Card Online: Follow the Step-by-Step Guide

Instagram tips & tricks: How to add links to Stories

How To

Instagram tips & tricks: How to add links to Stories

5G smartphones launched in India recently: Mi 11 Lite, Samsung Galaxy F42, iPhone 13, more

Photo Gallery

5G smartphones launched in India recently: Mi 11 Lite, Samsung Galaxy F42, iPhone 13, more

5G smartphones launched in India recently: Mi 11 Lite, Samsung Galaxy F42, iPhone 13, more

Photo Gallery

5G smartphones launched in India recently: Mi 11 Lite, Samsung Galaxy F42, iPhone 13, more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Internet to stop working for select uses from today: Why, who will be affected, what to do?

Free Fire redeem codes (active) today: Get free diamonds, pet, Elite Pass, DJ Alok character, more

Grab Nothing Ear 1 earbuds with Rs 500 discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Today's Tech News 29 September: Xiaomi 11 Lite NE and Samsung Galaxy F42 launched, Amazon Echo Show 15 unveiled

BGMI Lite launch soon: Check release date, expected features, and other details

Internet to stop working for select uses from today: Why, who will be affected, what to do?

Bullet Review : Know whether You should Buy The New Google Pixel Buds A-series Or Not, Watch Video

Amazon Glow, Echo Show 15, Astro robot, more launched: Everything announced

Samsung Galaxy F42 India launch tomorrow: What's confirmed, what could be the price?

iPhone 13 first impressions: Sensible upgrades over iPhone 12

Related Topics

Related Stories

Internet to stop working for select uses from today: Why, who will be affected, what to do?

Features

Internet to stop working for select uses from today: Why, who will be affected, what to do?
Internet to stop working for some from tomorrow: Check if you will be impacted

News

Internet to stop working for some from tomorrow: Check if you will be impacted
Mobile internet services suspended in parts of Haryana due to farmers protest

News

Mobile internet services suspended in parts of Haryana due to farmers protest
Internet down: Zomato, Paytm, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon, Myntra, many more global services suffered massive outage

News

Internet down: Zomato, Paytm, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon, Myntra, many more global services suffered massive outage
Amazon, NYT, Bloomberg, Spotify and more websites hit by global outage

News

Amazon, NYT, Bloomberg, Spotify and more websites hit by global outage

हिंदी समाचार

Motorola ने भारत में लॉन्च किया Revou-Q QLED स्मार्ट टीवी, गेमर्स के लिए है खास फीचर

OnePlus Nord 2 के बाद अब उड़े Warp चार्जर के चीथड़े, यूजर ने कहा- 'बाल-बाल बचे'

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 की डील्स हुई रिवील, सस्ते में खरीदें ये स्मार्टफोन

Free Fire Vs Free Fire Max: ये हैं 5 बड़े बदलाव, जो प्लेयर्स को आएंगे पसंद

Battlefield 2042 बीटा वर्जन की आई रिलीज डेट समेत मिनिमम और रिकमेंडेड रिक्वायरमेंट

Latest Videos

realme GT 5G Review in English | Best Gaming Smartphone ?

Reviews

realme GT 5G Review in English | Best Gaming Smartphone ?
Google Update: GMail, YouTube, Maps and Etc. Will Stop Working on Some Devices

News

Google Update: GMail, YouTube, Maps and Etc. Will Stop Working on Some Devices
Bullet Review : Know whether You should Buy The New Google Pixel Buds A-series Or Not, Watch Video

Features

Bullet Review : Know whether You should Buy The New Google Pixel Buds A-series Or Not, Watch Video
WhatsApp Tips : How To Back Up WhatsApp Chat History On Google Drive

Features

WhatsApp Tips : How To Back Up WhatsApp Chat History On Google Drive

News

Internet to stop working for select uses from today: Why, who will be affected, what to do?
Features
Internet to stop working for select uses from today: Why, who will be affected, what to do?
Free Fire redeem codes (active) today: Get free diamonds, pet, Elite Pass, DJ Alok character, more

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes (active) today: Get free diamonds, pet, Elite Pass, DJ Alok character, more
Grab Nothing Ear 1 earbuds with Rs 500 discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Wearables

Grab Nothing Ear 1 earbuds with Rs 500 discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale
Today's Tech News 29 September: Xiaomi 11 Lite NE and Samsung Galaxy F42 launched, Amazon Echo Show 15 unveiled

News

Today's Tech News 29 September: Xiaomi 11 Lite NE and Samsung Galaxy F42 launched, Amazon Echo Show 15 unveiled
BGMI Lite launch soon: Check release date, expected features, and other details

Gaming

BGMI Lite launch soon: Check release date, expected features, and other details

new arrivals in india

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers