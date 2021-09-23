iOS 15 update: Check if your iPhone is eligible, tips to keep in mind before installing it

iOS 15 released, Features, How to install, Eligible iPhones: Apple has begun releasing its latest operating system dubbed iOS 15 globally. Announced for the first time at Apple’s WWDC 2021 virtual event, the software update is reaching all eligible iPhone models starting iPhone 6s and up to the latest models consisting of the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro, the iPhone 13 mini, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Also Read - iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8 release in India today: How to download, compatible devices

With iOS 15 operating system, Apple brings a wide array of features including focus mode, new notification design, shareplay, new facetime features, wide range of memojis, among many others. iOS 15 started rolling out officially beginning September 20 globally, including the Indian market.

Many of you must have already installed the operating system but if you still haven't upgraded your eligible iPhones to iOS 15, here's how to install it without wasting a minute.

To install iOS 15, you must first have an eligible iPhone mode. Check the list of iOS 15 compatible iPhone devices:

iOS 15 supported iPhones

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11 series

iPhone XS

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 7

iPhone 6s

iPhone SE (2020)

How to install iOS 15 now

Step 1: Head over to the Settings menu in your iPhone

Step 2: Scroll down to the General option

Step 3: Check if your iPhone has received the iOS 15 update. Most likely your device would have received the update

Step 4: If yes, click on the Download option displayed on the screen

Step 5: Apple also provides the option to install the update while you are asleep. Select the best-suited option and install the iOS 15 update.

Once the iOS 15 update is installed, your iPhone will boot up. Getting the device updated to the latest operating system will take some time since the download size is around 3GB.

Before you are starting with the installation process, below are a few tips to keep in mind.

Tips to keep in mind before installing iOS 15

–Before installing iOS 15, connect your phone to a stable WiFi connection.

–Since the iOS 15 is a heavy update and measures around 3GB, so it is best to make some space by deleting unwanted phones, videos, and other documents.

–The installation will take some time, so it is better to download it at night when you are asleep.

–Ensure to backup all your personal data in iCloud before starting the installation.