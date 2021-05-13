iOS 15 update expected compatibility for Apple iPhones, iPads and iPod

It is only a matter of few weeks before Apple opens the virtual gates to WWDC 2021 and we get to see what’s in store for Apple users. iOS 15 is one of the high-anticipated announcements at the event, expected to bring several upgrades in user experience and new features to iPhones. iPadOS 15 is also expected to tag along with a different set of updates for iPads. Also Read - 2021 iPad Pro almost matches M1 MacBook Air in benchmark tests

However, the billion-dollar question that comes up every year just before the WWDC needs to be asked again – which iPhones and iPads will miss out on the latest iOS update? The upcoming iPhone 13 series is obviously going to debut the new OS. Apple usually follows a five-year software support strategy for most of its iPhones and iPads. This sheds light on iPhones launched in 2015.

iOS 15 compatibility with iPhones

Based on several rumours and history, we expect to see Apple surely deliver the iOS 15 update to the following iPhone models:

– iPhone 12 series (iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max)

– iPhone SE 2nd generation

– iPhone 11 series (iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max

– iPhone XS series (iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max)

– iPhone X

– iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus

– iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus

The following models are expected to be exempt from iOS 15 update:

– iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus

– iPhone SE 1st generation

iPadOS 15 expected compatibility

– 2021 iPad Pro (11-inch and 12.9-inch)

– 2020 iPad 8th Gen

– 2020 iPad Pro (11-inch and 12.9-inch)

– 2018 iPad Pro (11-inch and 12.9-inch)

– 2019 iPad 7th Gen

– 2018 iPad 6th Gen

– 2017 iPad 5th Gen

– 2020 iPad Air

– 2019 iPad Air 3rd Gen

– 2019 iPad Mini 5th generation

– 2017 iPad Pro 1st generation (9.7-inch and 12.9-inch)

Apart from these iPhones and iPads, the iPod Touch 7th Generation is also due to get the iOS 15 update.

It seems that Apple could cut the cord on all A9-powered iPhone models but support the A9-powered iPads for another year. The A10 Fusion-powered iPhones will probably get their last iOS update this year for the iPhone 7 series. The popular iPhone XR is expected to get at least three more iOS updates in its lifecycle. We also expect Apple to bake several features to suit the modern iPhone 12 series. Rumours have it that iOS 15 could allow for customisable widgets and an improved lockscreen layout along with the usual privacy enforcements.