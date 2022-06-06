Apple is all set to host its annual Worldwide Developers’ Conference (WWDC) 2022 tonight. The keynote event will begin 10AM PST or 10:30PM IST wherein CEO Tim Cook will introduce the company’s next-generation of operating systems and some more. Also Read - iOS 15 installed on 89% of iPhones introduced in last 4 years: Report

At the event, the company will introduce iOS 15-successor, that is, the iOS 16, which will power the next-generation of iPhone models including the iPhone 14 series that will launch sometime in September this year. In addition to this, Apple will also announce watchOS 9, macOS 12, tvOS 16, iPadOS 16, and updates to Siri. Also Read - Apple's VR headset to feature content created by Hollywood directors: Report

Apart from updating its existing product line, the company, as per reports, is expected to introduce realityOS, which is expected to power its much-awaited AR/VR headset. A lot of reports in the past had suggested that the company could unveil its AR/VR headset at the event, new reports suggest otherwise hinting towards the company restricting itself to focusing on software products only. Beyond this, we can also see a new M2-powered MacBook Air being launched at the event. Also Read - Apple's mixed reality headset will have content created by Hollywood directors

So, here is everything Apple is expected to announce at WWDC 2022 tonight:

iOS 16

Apple will introduce iOS 16 at the WWDC 2022, which is expected to debut with iOS 14 series that is expected to launch sometime in September this year. As per reports, iOS 16 is expected to bring an Always-On functionality to iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Max smartphones. While the operating system will not bring a major redesign to iOS ecosystem, it is expected to bring new health features, wallpapers and social networking platform-like features to iMessages. The upcoming OS update is also expected to bring new audio messaging features to iPhones.

iPad OS 16

Just like iOS 16, iPadOS 16 is expected to bring a revamped lock-screen and notification centre along with added functionalities to Focus Mode. Apart from this, iPadOS 16 is expected to bring major changes to windowing and multitasking functionality, which in turn will take the device a step closer to laptops.

watchOS 9

At WWDC 2022, Apple is expected to announced major changes to watchOS. The company is expected to update watch faces in watchOS 9 to take better advantage of Apple Watch’s bigger display. In addition to that, the company is also expected to bring a low-powered mode that will extend the battery life beyond the basic timekeeping. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that the new watchOS will also bring “significant improvements that affect day-to-day operating and navigation” of the Apple Watch. Additionally, the OS is tipped to bring new workout modes, detailed health management statistics and better sleep tracking capabilities among others.

macOS 12

Apple will also introduce a new macOS at WWDC 2022. macOS 13 Mammoth is expected to include a revamped System Preferences section and iPhone’s Focus Mode feature.

tvOS 16

Nothing much is known about the updates that Apple will bring to its tvOS. However, Gurman notes that tvOS 16 will get more smart-home tie-ins.

realityOS

Apart from the usual updates, Apple is expected to introduce something called realityOS at its upcoming event. This new OS will power the company’s much-awaited AR/VR headset. While details about the OS remain fuzzy as of now, but the realityOS patent points towards the OS powering a ‘wearable computer hardware’.

AR/VR headset

In addition to realityOS, Apple could also launch the device that the realityOS will be powering, that is, the company’s AR/VR headset. But new report suggest that the company could tease the device at the event and launch it formally later this year in order to focus on its software products. On the other hand, a report by MacRumours suggests that the headset has been delayed until next year due to thermal issues related to computing power with the processor.

Guess, we will have to wait until the keynote event tonight to know if the device will remain a no-show this year as well.

Apple’s M2 chipset

On the hardware side of things, Apple is expected to introduce a new Apple Silicon chipset dubbed as M2. While there aren’t plenty of details available as to what upgrades M2 will bring over the company’s M1 chipset, but given that Apple introduced updates to its M1 series chipsets a-year-and-a-half earlier, an update is long due now.

New Macs

Apple is also expected to launch two new Mac computers at the WWDC 2022. These new Macs are tipped to be powered by the company’s M2 chipset. While details are scarce at the moments, reports say that the company could introduce a new Mac Pro or a Mac Mini at the event.

M2-powered Macbook Air

Coming to laptops, Apple is expected to introduce a new MacBook Air at the event tonight. This new laptop is expected to be powered by, yes, you guessed it, its M2 chipset and come in space gray, silver, and gold colour variants. It is also expected to come with a MagSafe power connection and more Thunderbolt ports.

A new Apple TV

Lastly, Apple, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, is tipped to launch a new Apple TV in the second half of 2022 that “improves cost structure” and helps close the gap with its competitors. “Apple will launch a new version of Apple TV that improves cost structure in 2H22. I think that Apple’s aggressive strategy of integrating hardware, content, and service amid the recession will help close the gap with its competitors,” he wrote in a tweet.