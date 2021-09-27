comscore iPhone 13 first impressions: Sensible upgrades over iPhone 12
  • Home
  • Features
  • iPhone 13 first impressions: Sensible upgrades over iPhone 12
News

iPhone 13 first impressions: Sensible upgrades over iPhone 12

Features

iPhone 13 first impressions: Apple released the latest generation of iPhones dubbed the iPhone 13 series earlier this month and now the devices are available for purchase in India. We spent two days with the iPhone 13 and here are our initial impressions of the iPhone 13.

iphone 13

iPhone 13 was one of the most awaited smartphones of the year. Apple released the latest generation iPhones dubbed the iPhone 13 series earlier this year and now the devices are available for purchase in India. But should you buy the iPhone 13 or iPhone 12? We will talk about that in detail in the full review and in the upcoming comparison between the two iPhone models in the days to come. For now, here are our initial impressions. Also Read - New leak again hints at a complete iPhone 14 redesign

iPhone 13 review unit arrived over the weekend and since then, I have been using the device extensively as my primary. The iPhone 13 comes in several colour options – pink, starlight, blue, (PRODUCT) RED, and midnight. The one we got for review from Apple is the pink version. Among all, the pink colour option looks quite classy and premium. Also Read - Forget iPhone 13, grab iPhone 12 at an effective price of Rs 44,999 during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Design changes

Compared to the iPhone 12, Apple brings slight design changes in the iPhone 13. The notch gets smaller, which ensures bigger screen space, and the camera lenses are now placed in newer positions. The rear camera module consists of sensors that sit diagonal to one another paired with a single LED flash. Right in the middle of the back panel sits the Apple logo. Besides these changes, the overall design of the new iPhone model remains the same as the predecessor. Also Read - iPhone 13 first look: Colossal cameras, glossy finish

iPhone 13 First Look, iPhone 13 price in India, iPhone 13 camera, iPhone 13 features, iPhone 13 specifications, iPhone 13 design, iPhone 13 camera, iPhone 13 battery, iPhone 13 sale, Apple

To recall, Apple introduced the notch in iPhones with the launch of the iPhone X back in the year 2017. Since then, the notch has remained as it is in newer iPhones, while Android phones shifted to a full screen and hole punch design.

Four years since the iPhone X series launch, Apple has finally cut the notch slightly. If you have been using the iPhone X or later models, you can easily figure out the smaller notch since there’s a significant cut. While it’s good to see Apple cutting down the notch (finally), we are still eagerly waiting to see a notch-less iPhone next year and some major invitations on the design front. Unverified reports suggest that the iPhone 14 will see a major design change next year with notch-less screen and more.

What is impressive is that the iPhone 13 is quite balanced and doesn’t feel heavy in the hands despite packing a bigger battery. It offers a compact form factor and is extremely comfortable to use and also fits perfectly in my jeans pocket, which surely isn’t the case with the Pro models. The iPhone 13 has a perfect size, not too small like the mini, nor too big like the Pro Max.

iPhone 13 First Look, iPhone 13 price in India, iPhone 13 camera, iPhone 13 features, iPhone 13 specifications, iPhone 13 design, iPhone 13 camera, iPhone 13 battery, iPhone 13 sale, Apple

Battery and camera get better than ever

One of the best bits about the iPhone 13 is its battery. It offers a much-improved battery life when compared to its predecessor. The new iPhone lasted one full day very easily with heavy usage, which include video watching, browsing social media platforms – Twitter, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, making calls, messaging on WhatsApp and Teams, FaceTime Video calls, sending emails, and more. On a single charge, the iPhone 13 lasted for around 12:30 hours. I will share more details about battery life and charging in the full review next week.

Besides battery life, the camera performance of the iPhone 13 has also seen a massive upgrade, especially in low-light situations. Photos captured with the iPhone 13 show better details and natural colours when compared to the iPhone 12 in all lighting conditions, thanks to larger sensors. Portrait photos also appear to be more detailed with sharper edges and background adequately blurred out. Selfies, however, miss out on details in both good and low-light conditions.

iPhone 13 First Look, iPhone 13 price in India, iPhone 13 camera, iPhone 13 features, iPhone 13 specifications, iPhone 13 design, iPhone 13 camera, iPhone 13 battery, iPhone 13 sale, Apple

iPhone 13 initial impressions

After using the new iPhone model extensively for two days, I believe that the iPhone 13 is a sensible upgrade over the predecessor. The smartphone offers a much-improved battery life and camera performance in most lighting conditions, especially in low-light situations.

Regardless to say, the iPhone 13 offers a seamless user experience, thanks to the hardware A15 Bionic chip powering it. Additionally, iOS 15 also brings a host of new features including face time group call, focus mode, share play option, notification shortcuts, among others.

I will have more to talk about the iPhone 13’s camera, battery, performance, and display in the full review next week. So, stay tuned!

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: September 27, 2021 6:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Free Fire Max vs Free Fire: 5 key differences we will see
Gaming
Free Fire Max vs Free Fire: 5 key differences we will see
How to update Google Chrome browser to the latest version

How To

How to update Google Chrome browser to the latest version

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: iPhone 12 under Rs 50,000, discount on Poco X3 Pro, Oppo A53s, more

Deals

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: iPhone 12 under Rs 50,000, discount on Poco X3 Pro, Oppo A53s, more

New leak again hints at a full iPhone 14 redesign

Mobiles

New leak again hints at a full iPhone 14 redesign

Forget iPhone 13, grab iPhone 12 at an effective price of Rs 44,999 during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Photo Gallery

Forget iPhone 13, grab iPhone 12 at an effective price of Rs 44,999 during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Forget iPhone 13, grab iPhone 12 at an effective price of Rs 44,999 during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Photo Gallery

Forget iPhone 13, grab iPhone 12 at an effective price of Rs 44,999 during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google warns Chrome users of a huge security threat: Check if you are affected, how to stay safe

Free Fire Max release tomorrow: 5 things we know about the newer version of Garena Free Fire

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, F19s Special Edition, Enco Buds Blue India launch today

WhatsApp to stop working for these Android phones, iPhones: Check if your phone is in the list

Google turns 23rd birthday today, creates an animated cake doodle

iPhone 13 or iPhone 12? Find should be your next iPhone

Realme Narzo 50A vs Redmi 10 Prime: Which is better under Rs 15,000?

Quick explained: EU s standard charging port proposal for phones is bad news for iPhones

iOS 15 rolling out now: Check if your iPhone is eligible, tips to keep in mind before installing

Call of Duty Mobile Season 8 2nd-anniversary: Battle Pass, new map, weapon updates, rewards, and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

New leak again hints at a full iPhone 14 redesign

Mobiles

New leak again hints at a full iPhone 14 redesign
iPhone 13 or iPhone 12? Find should be your next iPhone

Features

iPhone 13 or iPhone 12? Find should be your next iPhone
Quick explained: EU s standard charging port proposal for phones is bad news for iPhones

Features

Quick explained: EU s standard charging port proposal for phones is bad news for iPhones
iPhone 13 series now up for sale in India: Check prices, offers and more

Mobiles

iPhone 13 series now up for sale in India: Check prices, offers and more
iPhone 12 Pro Max available with AirPods Pro combo deal at Rs 23,000 discount

Deals

iPhone 12 Pro Max available with AirPods Pro combo deal at Rs 23,000 discount

हिंदी समाचार

MarQ M3 Smart: फ्लिपकार्ट ने लॉन्च किया खुद का बजट स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और खासियत

Xiaomi Civi हुआ लॉन्च लॉन्च, 120Hz OLED स्क्रीन समेत मिलेगा 64MP बैक कैमरा

Oppo F19s हुआ लॉन्च, 48MP कैमरा के साथ मिलती है 5000mAh बैटरी

Google Chrome zero-day hack: गूगल ने दी हैक की चेतावनी, तुरंत करें क्रोम अपडेट

Free Fire में इंडियन सर्वर के लिए फ्री मिल रहे AWE Duke Swallowtail समेत कई धांसू रिवॉर्ड

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Tips : How To Back Up WhatsApp Chat History On Google Drive

Features

WhatsApp Tips : How To Back Up WhatsApp Chat History On Google Drive
Want To Restore Deleted Pictures And Videos From Google Photos ? Here Is How To Do It

Features

Want To Restore Deleted Pictures And Videos From Google Photos ? Here Is How To Do It
Want To Separate Vocals And Music From A Song ? Here Is How You Can Do It

Features

Want To Separate Vocals And Music From A Song ? Here Is How You Can Do It
Enable Dark Mode On Google Search For Web: Here's How You Can Do It

Features

Enable Dark Mode On Google Search For Web: Here's How You Can Do It

News

Google warns Chrome users of a huge security threat: Check if you are affected, how to stay safe
News
Google warns Chrome users of a huge security threat: Check if you are affected, how to stay safe
Free Fire Max release tomorrow: 5 things we know about the newer version of Garena Free Fire

Gaming

Free Fire Max release tomorrow: 5 things we know about the newer version of Garena Free Fire
Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, F19s Special Edition, Enco Buds Blue India launch today

Mobiles

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, F19s Special Edition, Enco Buds Blue India launch today
WhatsApp to stop working for these Android phones, iPhones: Check if your phone is in the list

Apps

WhatsApp to stop working for these Android phones, iPhones: Check if your phone is in the list
Google turns 23rd birthday today, creates an animated cake doodle

News

Google turns 23rd birthday today, creates an animated cake doodle

new arrivals in india

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers