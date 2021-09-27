iPhone 13 first impressions: Sensible upgrades over iPhone 12

iPhone 13 was one of the most awaited smartphones of the year. Apple released the latest generation iPhones dubbed the iPhone 13 series earlier this year and now the devices are available for purchase in India. But should you buy the iPhone 13 or iPhone 12? We will talk about that in detail in the full review and in the upcoming comparison between the two iPhone models in the days to come. For now, here are our initial impressions. Also Read - New leak again hints at a complete iPhone 14 redesign

iPhone 13 review unit arrived over the weekend and since then, I have been using the device extensively as my primary. The iPhone 13 comes in several colour options – pink, starlight, blue, (PRODUCT) RED, and midnight. The one we got for review from Apple is the pink version. Among all, the pink colour option looks quite classy and premium. Also Read - Forget iPhone 13, grab iPhone 12 at an effective price of Rs 44,999 during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Design changes

Compared to the iPhone 12, Apple brings slight design changes in the iPhone 13. The notch gets smaller, which ensures bigger screen space, and the camera lenses are now placed in newer positions. The rear camera module consists of sensors that sit diagonal to one another paired with a single LED flash. Right in the middle of the back panel sits the Apple logo. Besides these changes, the overall design of the new iPhone model remains the same as the predecessor. Also Read - iPhone 13 first look: Colossal cameras, glossy finish

To recall, Apple introduced the notch in iPhones with the launch of the iPhone X back in the year 2017. Since then, the notch has remained as it is in newer iPhones, while Android phones shifted to a full screen and hole punch design.

Four years since the iPhone X series launch, Apple has finally cut the notch slightly. If you have been using the iPhone X or later models, you can easily figure out the smaller notch since there’s a significant cut. While it’s good to see Apple cutting down the notch (finally), we are still eagerly waiting to see a notch-less iPhone next year and some major invitations on the design front. Unverified reports suggest that the iPhone 14 will see a major design change next year with notch-less screen and more.

What is impressive is that the iPhone 13 is quite balanced and doesn’t feel heavy in the hands despite packing a bigger battery. It offers a compact form factor and is extremely comfortable to use and also fits perfectly in my jeans pocket, which surely isn’t the case with the Pro models. The iPhone 13 has a perfect size, not too small like the mini, nor too big like the Pro Max.

Battery and camera get better than ever

One of the best bits about the iPhone 13 is its battery. It offers a much-improved battery life when compared to its predecessor. The new iPhone lasted one full day very easily with heavy usage, which include video watching, browsing social media platforms – Twitter, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, making calls, messaging on WhatsApp and Teams, FaceTime Video calls, sending emails, and more. On a single charge, the iPhone 13 lasted for around 12:30 hours. I will share more details about battery life and charging in the full review next week.

Besides battery life, the camera performance of the iPhone 13 has also seen a massive upgrade, especially in low-light situations. Photos captured with the iPhone 13 show better details and natural colours when compared to the iPhone 12 in all lighting conditions, thanks to larger sensors. Portrait photos also appear to be more detailed with sharper edges and background adequately blurred out. Selfies, however, miss out on details in both good and low-light conditions.

iPhone 13 initial impressions

After using the new iPhone model extensively for two days, I believe that the iPhone 13 is a sensible upgrade over the predecessor. The smartphone offers a much-improved battery life and camera performance in most lighting conditions, especially in low-light situations.

Regardless to say, the iPhone 13 offers a seamless user experience, thanks to the hardware A15 Bionic chip powering it. Additionally, iOS 15 also brings a host of new features including face time group call, focus mode, share play option, notification shortcuts, among others.

I will have more to talk about the iPhone 13’s camera, battery, performance, and display in the full review next week. So, stay tuned!