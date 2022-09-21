This is how to save money on iPhone 13, iPhone 12 deals during sale

At midnight tomorrow, the festive season sales of both Flipkart and Amazon will go live for exclusive members. For Flipkart, nearly all deals from the Big Billion Days will be accessible to Plus members a day before, while Amazon Prime members will be able to buy products at discounts a day ahead of the Great Indian Festival sale. The one-year-old iPhone 13 will be available for at least a Rs 20,000 discount. This is probably the best time to get the new iPhones and if you are going to buy one, you must know that there are ways to shave off more money from the offer price. Also Read - Apple MacBook Air M1 will be down to lowest price in Flipkart sale

While Flipkart has the best offer on iPhone 13, Amazon will sell the iPhone 12 at one of the lowest prices ever. The deal prices for both phones are not exactly out but both Flipkart and Amazon have dropped hints. The iPhone 13 could be available for anywhere between Rs 40,990 and Rs 49,990 on Flipkart, while Amazon will sell the iPhone 12 anywhere between Rs 30,000 and Rs 39,999. But you won’t have to pay those amounts if you consider additional offers on Flipkart and Amazon. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Best deals on flagship smartphones

How to save more on your iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 deals

Exchange discounts – Over and above the upfront discounts on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 during the Amazon and Flipkart sales, there are exchange offers that you must go for if you have an old, used phone that you want to get rid of. If you want extra discounts on the iPhone 13 or the iPhone 12, sell your old phone. However, remember to do your research on who is offering the best exchange value. Both Flipkart and Amazon have announced there will be a bonus on exchange offers, so you are likely to get Rs 3,000 – Rs 4,000 over and above the value of your used phone. For some phones, the exchange offer deals on Amazon and Flipkart may be the best you could get, but for the rest, try to get estimates from other trade-in websites, such as Cashify. Also Read - Upcoming iOS 16.1 update fixes ugly battery percentage icon on iPhones

Exclusive credit cards – One of the reasons why buying a product during festive season sales makes sense is the credit card discount. Shopping websites tie up with various banks to offer cashback and discounts on your purchases. But these discounts are always capped at a certain limit. For instance, a 10 percent discount or cashback on buying an iPhone 13 with an assumed price of Rs 49,990 should be Rs 4,999, but since the cap is Rs 1,500. To maximise your savings, you could go for a branded credit card. For Flipkart, you should go for the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and for Amazon, you should apply for an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

Both cards earn you a cashback of 5 percent on most of your purchases on their respective websites. And the best part is that this cashback is not capped. So if you are buying the iPhone 13, you will get Rs 2,499 back as 5 percent of the offer price. In comparison with the regular offer, you are saving Rs 1,000 more on the iPhone 13 deal on Flipkart if you use a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. Similarly, buying the iPhone 12 from Amazon using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card will save you more money than using the card that is temporarily a part of the sale.