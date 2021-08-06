comscore iPhone 13 launching next month (possibly): Expected release date, specs, design, price, and more
  • Home
  • Features
  • iPhone 13 launching next month (possibly): Expected release date, specs, design, price, and more
News

iPhone 13 launching next month (possibly): Expected release date, specs, design, price, and more

Features

Apple is expected to launch the iPhon 13 series next month including iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Here's what we know about iPhone 13 so far.

iphone-12-offer

iPhone 13 series can finally become reality next month. Just like the last few years, this year too Apple is expected to release four models under the latest iPhone series including the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro, the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the iPhone 13 mini. The upcoming iPhone 13 model will succeed the iPhone 12 series that launched last year after a long delay due to COVID-19 pandemic related production delays. Also Read - Apple wants to scan your iPhone photos for child sexual abuse content

Reports suggest that unlike in 2020, the launch of the next generation iPhone series is on track and will release in the month of September before Google launches its Pixel 6 series of smartphones. Google will launch the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro this fall. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 sale: Top deals on mobile phones to look at

Ahead of the official release, a lot have been revealed about the iPhone 13. If you go by all those reports circulating on the internet over the past several months, the iPhone 13 is going to quite a big upgrade over the predecessor iPhone 12. Also Read - Top gaming smartphones in August 2021 under Rs 40,000: iQOO 7 Legend, Poco F3 GT and more

iPhone 13 launch / release date

Apple is yet to officially reveal the launch date of the iPhone 13 series. If we go by rumours and leaks available on the web, the iPhone 13 launch could happen in the third week of September. We do not have a launch date yet. But what we do know is that the release of the iPhone 13 usually happens within two weeks of the launch of the new iPhone series. This clearly suggests that the iPhone 13 series could release in the first or maximum second week of October. The release date, again, hasn’t not been revealed yet.

iPhone 12

With just over a month left for the launch of the new iPhone models, a new report suggests that Apple is working with more Chinese suppliers to ramp up iPhone 13 series production. In India, the iPhone manufacturing should be taken care of by Foxconn and Wistron just as the case is for the existing iPhones.

iPhone 13 specifications

-With the upcoming iPhone 13, Apple is said to solve the battery life issues that most iPhone users have been facing since several years. Reports suggest that Apple will solve the battery by incorporating smaller components that should leave some space for a bigger battery.

-Rumours suggest that iPhone 13 mini will come packed with a 2,406mAh battery while the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro will include a 3,095mAh battery. Lastly the iPhone 13 Pro Max is said to be backed by a much bigger 4352mAh battery capacity.

-In terms of design, the upcoming iPhone 13 is expected to look just as similar as the predecessor iPhone 12 with some minor changes here and there. Some reports suggest that for the iPhone 13, Apple could trim down the notch a bit. Finally.

iPhone 12

-iPhone 13 series is said to be powered by Apple’s upcoming A15 Bionic chipset that will run all four next generation iPhone models including the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. A15 Bionic chipset will be developed by TSMC and some leaks suggest that the production of the chipset has already begun. Other reports suggest that the new chipset will be based on a 5nm manufacturing process jut as the A14 Bionic.

-Going by some reports, the iPhone 13 lineup will feature a LiDAR sensor. Other reports suggest that the sensor could be limited to Por models only. It is also likely that the upcoming iPhone models will offer an always-on display.

-As per rumours and leaks are concerned, the iPhone 13 will see a change in position of the lens when compared to iPhone 12. The camera lens on the upcoming iPhone models are said to be included diagonally.

Flipkart, Flipkart Big Saving Days, Flipkart Big Saving Days mobile offers, Poco, Xiaomi, Redmi, Asus, Google, Apple

-On the software front, all of the upcoming iPhone model will surely run on the latest iOS 15 operating system announced by Apple at WWDC 2021 edition earlier this year.

iPhone 13 price in India

Rumours and leaks have already tipped the pricing of the iPhone 13. As per a latest leak coming from TrendForce, the pricing of the iPhone 13 will be similar to the iPhone 12. This suggests that the successor to the iPhone 12 could launch with a starting price of Rs 79,990. However, we will suggest that you take this pricing with a pinch of salt considering Apple is yet to reveal the official price of the iPhone 13.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 6, 2021 6:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

iPhone 13 launching next month (possibly): Here's everything we know so far
Features
iPhone 13 launching next month (possibly): Here's everything we know so far
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 (Xbox Series X|S) review: Sit back, relax and enjoy

Reviews

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 (Xbox Series X|S) review: Sit back, relax and enjoy

BGMI Lite FAQ: When will it launch, fake APK links, and everything else we know

Features

BGMI Lite FAQ: When will it launch, fake APK links, and everything else we know

Blaupunkt 50-inch Android Smart TV launched at Rs 36,999

Smart TVs

Blaupunkt 50-inch Android Smart TV launched at Rs 36,999

Top 5 smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000 in August 2021: Check the list

Photo Gallery

Top 5 smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000 in August 2021: Check the list

Top 5 smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000 in August 2021: Realme 8 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Poco X3 Pro

Photo Gallery

Top 5 smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000 in August 2021: Realme 8 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Poco X3 Pro

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

BSNL Rs 201 prepaid plan launched in more circles along with Rs 187 STV, Rs 1,499 STV

Xiaomi Mi 11X gets big price cut in Mi Independence Sale until August 9

Realme Narzo 30 Pro gets Realme UI 2.0 update in India: Know what s new

Motorola Edge Lite launches: Specifications, prices and more

Apple wants to scan your iPhone photos for child sexual abuse content

iPhone 13 launching next month (possibly): Here's everything we know so far

Top 5 gaming smartphones to buy in August 2021 under Rs 40,000!

BGMI Lite FAQ: When will it launch, fake APK links, and everything else we know

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) coming to iOS soon: 5 key takeaways

The 5 best free and secure video calling apps of 2021

Related Topics

Related Stories

iPhone 13 launching next month (possibly): Here's everything we know so far

Features

iPhone 13 launching next month (possibly): Here's everything we know so far
Apple wants to scan your iPhone photos for child sexual abuse content

News

Apple wants to scan your iPhone photos for child sexual abuse content
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021
Apple Arcade brings MasterChef: Let s Cook, Super Stickman Golf 3 and more

Gaming

Apple Arcade brings MasterChef: Let s Cook, Super Stickman Golf 3 and more

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire 4th Anniversary अपडेट में जुड़ने वाले Characters, Pets, Gun और Game Mode की लिस्ट, जानें पूरी डिटेल

फोन खो जाने पर ऐसे ब्लॉक करें Paytm, Phone Pe और Google Pay अकाउंट

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 सीरीज 10 अगस्त को होगी लॉन्च, मिलेगा Smart Pen का सपोर्ट

Valorant Mobile समेत इन टॉप 10 गेम का प्लेयर्स स्मार्टफोन पर कर रहे इंतजार

Google Pixel 5a की कीमत हुई लीक, इस तारीख को लॉन्च होगा दमदार फोन

Latest Videos

Top 5 gaming smartphones to buy in August 2021 under Rs 40,000!

Features

Top 5 gaming smartphones to buy in August 2021 under Rs 40,000!
Amazon Great Freedom Festival begins: Top deals on iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy M42, iQOO Z3, more

News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival begins: Top deals on iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy M42, iQOO Z3, more
Best Smartphone Deals in Flipkart Big Saving Days

Features

Best Smartphone Deals in Flipkart Big Saving Days
RedmiBook Series Launched in India! All you need to know

News

RedmiBook Series Launched in India! All you need to know

News

BSNL Rs 201 prepaid plan launched in more circles along with Rs 187 STV, Rs 1,499 STV
Telecom
BSNL Rs 201 prepaid plan launched in more circles along with Rs 187 STV, Rs 1,499 STV
Xiaomi Mi 11X gets big price cut in Mi Independence Sale until August 9

Deals

Xiaomi Mi 11X gets big price cut in Mi Independence Sale until August 9
Realme Narzo 30 Pro gets Realme UI 2.0 update in India: Know what s new

News

Realme Narzo 30 Pro gets Realme UI 2.0 update in India: Know what s new
Motorola Edge Lite launches: Specifications, prices and more

Mobiles

Motorola Edge Lite launches: Specifications, prices and more
Apple wants to scan your iPhone photos for child sexual abuse content

News

Apple wants to scan your iPhone photos for child sexual abuse content

new arrivals in india

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Best Sellers