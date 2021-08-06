iPhone 13 series can finally become reality next month. Just like the last few years, this year too Apple is expected to release four models under the latest iPhone series including the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro, the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the iPhone 13 mini. The upcoming iPhone 13 model will succeed the iPhone 12 series that launched last year after a long delay due to COVID-19 pandemic related production delays. Also Read - Apple wants to scan your iPhone photos for child sexual abuse content

Reports suggest that unlike in 2020, the launch of the next generation iPhone series is on track and will release in the month of September before Google launches its Pixel 6 series of smartphones. Google will launch the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro this fall.

Ahead of the official release, a lot have been revealed about the iPhone 13. If you go by all those reports circulating on the internet over the past several months, the iPhone 13 is going to quite a big upgrade over the predecessor iPhone 12.

iPhone 13 launch / release date

Apple is yet to officially reveal the launch date of the iPhone 13 series. If we go by rumours and leaks available on the web, the iPhone 13 launch could happen in the third week of September. We do not have a launch date yet. But what we do know is that the release of the iPhone 13 usually happens within two weeks of the launch of the new iPhone series. This clearly suggests that the iPhone 13 series could release in the first or maximum second week of October. The release date, again, hasn’t not been revealed yet.

With just over a month left for the launch of the new iPhone models, a new report suggests that Apple is working with more Chinese suppliers to ramp up iPhone 13 series production. In India, the iPhone manufacturing should be taken care of by Foxconn and Wistron just as the case is for the existing iPhones.

iPhone 13 specifications

-With the upcoming iPhone 13, Apple is said to solve the battery life issues that most iPhone users have been facing since several years. Reports suggest that Apple will solve the battery by incorporating smaller components that should leave some space for a bigger battery.

-Rumours suggest that iPhone 13 mini will come packed with a 2,406mAh battery while the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro will include a 3,095mAh battery. Lastly the iPhone 13 Pro Max is said to be backed by a much bigger 4352mAh battery capacity.

-In terms of design, the upcoming iPhone 13 is expected to look just as similar as the predecessor iPhone 12 with some minor changes here and there. Some reports suggest that for the iPhone 13, Apple could trim down the notch a bit. Finally.

-iPhone 13 series is said to be powered by Apple’s upcoming A15 Bionic chipset that will run all four next generation iPhone models including the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. A15 Bionic chipset will be developed by TSMC and some leaks suggest that the production of the chipset has already begun. Other reports suggest that the new chipset will be based on a 5nm manufacturing process jut as the A14 Bionic.

-Going by some reports, the iPhone 13 lineup will feature a LiDAR sensor. Other reports suggest that the sensor could be limited to Por models only. It is also likely that the upcoming iPhone models will offer an always-on display.

-As per rumours and leaks are concerned, the iPhone 13 will see a change in position of the lens when compared to iPhone 12. The camera lens on the upcoming iPhone models are said to be included diagonally.

-On the software front, all of the upcoming iPhone model will surely run on the latest iOS 15 operating system announced by Apple at WWDC 2021 edition earlier this year.

iPhone 13 price in India

Rumours and leaks have already tipped the pricing of the iPhone 13. As per a latest leak coming from TrendForce, the pricing of the iPhone 13 will be similar to the iPhone 12. This suggests that the successor to the iPhone 12 could launch with a starting price of Rs 79,990. However, we will suggest that you take this pricing with a pinch of salt considering Apple is yet to reveal the official price of the iPhone 13.