iPhone 13 or iPhone 12? Know which should be your pick

iPhone 13 or iPhone 12? We explain which model makes for a better deal for you and why. If you wish to buy the iPhone 13 or the iPhone 12 in India, read to know which should be your choice.

Should I buy the iPhone 13 or opt for a year-old iPhone 12 instead? That’s probably the question that most consumers owning an old iPhone have in mind right now. There are certainly two kinds of people – one, who are clear about upgrading their old iPhone to the iPhone 13, and two, who are still in a dilemma and figuring out which between the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 12 makes for a better deal for them. Let’s try to help you make a better decision. Also Read - iPhone 13 series now up for sale in India: Check prices, offers and more

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12: Differences

The iPhone 13 is a meaningful upgrade over the iPhone 12. If not major, Apple brings in some nifty changes like – bigger battery, refined camera performance, smaller notch (not as small as we expected), powerful processor, more storage for the base model, and also a slight change in the camera module design when compared to the predecessor. Also Read - iPhone 13 discount offer: Get up to Rs 46,000 off on new iPhones, how to avail the deal

With those subtle design changes, the iPhone 13 looks much cleaner than its predecessor. Apple cuts on that wide notch in the new iPhone and also redesigns the camera module a bit. Overall, the iPhone 13 surely looks much classier when compared to last year’s iPhone 12.

Both iPhone models offer the same 6.1-inch screen size with a resolution of 2778 x 1284 pixels and a 12-megapixel TrueDepth selfie shooter, which sits right inside the smaller notch. In most other departments, the iPhone 13 looks like a slightly upgraded version over the predecessor.

The new iPhone comes with Apple’s latest A15 Bionic chipset paired with starting with 128GB storage, going up to 512GB. The iPhone 12, on the other hand, comes packed with an A14 Bionic chip paired starting with 64GB storage. It is good to see Apple finally get rid of the 64GB model.

The A15 Bionic is surely a better and improved chip when compared to the predecessor, but then the A14 isn’t all that less powerful. When we tested the iPhone 12 last year, it offered a seamless experience with no lags or stutter and was also able to handle multitasking and gaming sessions very well. Read our iPhone 12 review here. We will be able to talk more about the iPhone 13 performance and how much it has gotten better in real life once we get the device in for review.

In addition to the performance bit, the camera and the battery departments also get refined. In terms of specifications, the iPhone 13 offers a 12-megapixel main sensor with ƒ/1.6 and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens with ƒ/2.4. The iPhone 12, in comparison, includes a 12-megapixel primary lens and a 16-megapixel ultrawide angle lens.

The Cupertino tech giant claims that the camera performance of the iPhone 13 has been tuned for both daylight photography as well as low-light and that’s mainly because of bigger sensors. In fact, it is said that iPhone 13 offers the biggest ever sensor in a dual-camera iPhone. It brings a host of new camera modes such as – portrait selfie mode, cinematic mode, and the shift optical image stabilization feature comes from the iPhone 12 Pro models.

The battery department has also been improved drastically. While Apple doesn’t officially reveal the battery capacity of its iPhones, teardown shows the iPhone 13 packs a 3227mAh battery, which is much bigger than the 2815mAh battery in iPhone 12. The new iPhone is said to last nearly 2-3 hours longer than the iPhone, which should be a great deal for iPhone lovers, since unsatisfactory battery life has always been an issue with iPhones.

The iPhone 13 also brings iOS 15 out-of-the-box with some useful features such as focus mode, notification redesign, share play, facetime group calls, and more. Apple has already pushed iOS 15 for all eligible models including the iPhone 12. So, you may not see too many differences in terms of the user interface.

iPhone 13 or iPhone 12? Which should be your pick

The iPhone 13 is a pretty good upgrade over the iPhone 12. So, people who do not have budget constraints and spend over Rs 80,000 on their phones should definitely go for the iPhone 13. However, if you have a limited budget, the iPhone 12 makes for a pretty good deal. In fact, the deal gets even better with the recent price drop.

Soon after the iPhone 13 launch event ended earlier this month, Apple dropped the prices of the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini by up to Rs 14,000. Currently, the retail price of the iPhone 12 starts at Rs 65,900 for the base 64GB internal storage version. The 128GB and 256GB storage variants now come at a price of Rs 70,900 and Rs 80,900, respectively.

Third-party e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart are offering additional bank discounts on the iPhone 12, which makes for a much better deal. You can get the iPhone 12 for a much lower price in exchange for your old iPhone.

In comparison, the iPhone 13 starts at Rs 79,900 for the 128GB storage, while the 256GB and 512GB come at a price of Rs 89,900 and 1,09,900, respectively. In fact, you will be surprised to know that iPhone 13 series is the most expensive in India and that’s because they are imported devices, and the Indian government levies high duty on them. However, the trade-in or exchange option is available for iPhone 13 as well, which should help bring down the price slightly.

  Published Date: September 25, 2021 9:47 AM IST
  Updated Date: September 25, 2021 9:56 AM IST

