As the probable launch date for the iPhone 13 series comes up, the rumour belt has churned up a lot of stuff on these next-gen iPhones. From the early renders of the tiny-notched iPhone to details on its charging stuff, we have come a long way into the iPhone 13’s journey. Apple is yet to reveal or hint at anything but tipsters aren’t resting until they reveal the majority of Apple’s next big iPhone. Also Read - Face ID to reach Macs, all iPhones and iPads in a couple of years

If you have followed the rumours, it will be no surprise that Apple is planning a rerun of the four-model iPhone lineup this year after 2020’s iPhone 12 series. There will be two Pro versions succeeding the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, while the vanilla models will replace the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini. Also Read - iPhone 12 for iPhone 11 launch price at Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, iPhone 12 Mini alse sees discount

Instead of listing down the entire who revealed what and when, we have prepared a brief listing that lists down all we have known about the iPhone 13 series so far. Also Read - iPhone 13 to come with faster charging as compared to iPhone 12

iPhone 13 series: What we know so far

Design: With the iPhone 13 series, Apple is redoing the basic iPhone X design for the second year in a row. The flat edges and surfaces will stay from the iPhone 12 series. What changes is the infamous bathtub notch that shrinks on all the models, as Apple is said to push the earpiece out of it. The vanilla iPhone 13 models will see rearranged rear cameras in a bid to refresh the package.

Display: The OLED display tech will be carried over from the iPhone 12 series. The standard iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini will see a smaller display notch only. The Pro and Pro Max versions are expected to get the ProMotion technology with a 120Hz refresh rate. The LTPO display tech used for the iPhone 13 Pro models could enable the Always On Display functionality.

Performance: Apple is expected to debut its next-gen A15 Bionic platform on the iPhone 13 series. This chip will support 5G and is also expected to power the next iPhone SE. With iOS 15 already in testing, these phones could launch with iOS 15 onboard.

Battery: The exact battery capacities for any of the iPhone 13 models are still unknown. However, leaks have suggested better battery life than the current-gen iPhone 12 models. Moreover, a recent tip from MyDrivers says that there will be support for 25W fast charging. Max Weinbach also says that the MagSafe magnets will be stronger and the wireless charging coils will be bigger for improved efficiency and better heat management.

Cameras: This is where the biggest upgrades are happening. The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will be getting autofocus ultra-wide cameras, which could pave way for the iPhone to do macro photography. These Pro variants will also be able to better night photography with improved low light performance. The iPhone 13 standard variants may get the same bigger sensor from the iPhone 12 Pro Max with Sensor Shift Stabilization with improved autofocus performance.

Expected pricing:

The iPhone 12 series started at a price of Rs 69,990 last year and Apple is likely to continue the same pricing strategy for this year’s models. Some rumours suggest that the standard iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini could see lower prices than last year’s iPhone 12 series. The Pro variants could continue to see prices go north courtesy of all the new bits Apple is pouring into them. Hence, expect the iPhone 13 Pro to see prices higher than Rs 1,20,000.