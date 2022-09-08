iPhone 14 series shipments in India estimated to rise 50 percent, thanks to aggressive pricing

Apple has launched four new iPhones at its Far Out Event in Cupertino– iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 starts at Rs 79,900 and the price is Rs 89,900 for the iPhone 14 Plus. The iPhone 14 Pro starts at Rs 1,29,900 while the iPhone 14 Pro Max at Rs 1,39,900. With its latest iPhone 14 series, Apple is on course to achieve its best-ever performance in its initial launch quarter. As per CyberMedia Research (CMR), Apple iPhone 14 series shipments in India is estimated to rise 50 percent over previous generations. Also Read - After iPhone 14 launch, Apple kills off iPhone 11, iPhone 13 Pro and more

As per CMR, the iPhone maker shipped a record 5.4 million iPhones to India last year. The report also said that the Apple iPhone 12 was the most popular iPhone throughout the year, with a 40 percent market share. Separately, a report from Canalys shows that Apple was the most popular manufacturer in the world in Q4 2021, with a 22 percent market share globally. Also Read - iOS 16, WatchOS 9 are coming to iPhones, Apple Watch Series on September 16

“Driven by early local manufacturing. With aggressive marketing and affordability initiatives during the upcoming festive season sales, Apple is on track to attain around 4 percent market share in the hyper-competitive smartphone market,” Prabhu Ram, Head – Industry Intelligence Group, CMR told BGR.in. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14, Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8, Airpods Pro launched: Highlights of ‘Far out’

Apple is also reportedly planning to start manufacturing iPhone 14 in India. The Cupertino based tech ginat is shifting iPhone 14’s manufacturing out of China owing to ongoing geopolitical tensions between the US and China. Apart from reducing Apple’s dependency on China, this move will provide a major manufacturing boost to India. However, for consumers in India, it may not really mean cheaper iPhones.

Earlier this year, Apple also set a target of manufacturing iPhones worth Rs 47, 000 crore in India in the fiscal year 2022-23. The made-in-India iPhone 14 will be available by Diwali. Notably, Apple hasn’t announced the iPhone 14’s plans to be manufactured in India. Apple is already manufacturing iPhone 13 in India at the manufacturing plant of its partners–Foxconn, Wistron, and Pegatron. Made in iPhones will further boost the supply of iPhone 14 series in the country.

“India is among the 20+ countries in the world where the premiumization trend has just started. Easy finance, buy now pay later, and shift from mid-tier to premium is happening. Though the premium smartphone market (>$400 retail) is only 7 peercent now in India of the total smartphone market but it is likely to hit 10 percent next year in 2023 and is growing much faster (+14 percent) than the overall smartphone market (7 percent). Apple is likely to again exit India with its highest ever share and revenue in India and will also lead the premium segment for the third consecutive year in India,” Tarun Pathak, Research Director, Counterpoint Research noted.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available on September 16 and October 7, respectively in India. iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available on September 9 and September 16, respectively in India.

“It is going to be another big quarter and record year for Apple. Spending on premium devices is growing hence next 6 months will give good volumes to Apple,” Navkender Singh, Research Director, IDC concluded.