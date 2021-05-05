iQOO 3 at Rs 24,990: Should you buy it at Flipkart Big Saving Days sale?

The Flipkart Big Saving Day has lots of exciting deals on smartphones to offers. Phones such as the Motorola Razr, Galaxy F62, iPhone 11 and some more are deals that a phone buyer cannot miss at the moment. Among the list of glorious deals on popular phones, there’s the iQOO 3 selling at a price of Rs 24,990. This was iQOO’s only offering in 2020 and was aimed at mobile gamers. Should you buy it now? Also Read - Realme X7 Max retail box reveals key specs: MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC it is

Flipkart is currently offering two storage variants of the iQOO 3 on sale. The base version with 128GB variant is selling at a price of Rs 24,990 while the 256GB variant comes at a price of Rs 27,990. Note that while these phones feature the Snapdragon 865 chip, neither of these models support 5G connectivity. iQOO only offered 5G support on the top-end variant of the iQOO 3, which is no more on sale. Also Read - How is the Smartphone Industry Trend in 2021?

iQOO 3 gets a massive discount on Flipkart

With a discounted starting price of Rs 24,990, the iQOO 3 is undoubtedly one of the cheapest, if not the cheapest, phone to use the Snapdragon 865 chip. With dedicated gaming hardware like shoulder buttons and fast charging, it is also one of its kind at this price. Also Read - Top 5G smartphones under Rs 20,000 in May 2021: Realme X7, Oppo A53s, and more

Here’s a list of all the pros and cons of getting the iQOO 3 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.

Pros

-With the Snapdragon 865 chip, the iQOO 3 is currently among the fastest Android phones you can buy under Rs 25,000. The Snapdragon 865 can play all games with ease and future-proofs the phone for mobile gamers.

– The shoulder trigger buttons are rare on smartphones these days and the iQOO 3 features them to provide convenience to gamers. Players can map these keys for specific function in popular games. The iQOO 7 series misses out in these, thereby making the iQOO 3 the only iQOO devices to feature these triggers.

– The 4400mAh battery is good enough for a day and with the bundled 55W charging solution, you can expect quick refills in around 30 minutes.

– The 6.4-inch 1080p AMOLED display lacks high refresh rate but is a treat to play games as well as watch movies. You also get an in-display fingerprint sensor.

– The iQOO 3 is also one of the few phones in its category to feature a telephoto camera, albeit with a 13-megapixel sensor. The 44-megapixel main camera also promises good still photography along with a decent 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

Cons

-While the iQOO 3 gets a Snapdragon 865 chip, it misses out on 5G connectivity. Hence, those seeking a future-proof smartphone need to reconsider before buying this phone.

– The iQOO 3 launched with iQOO UI based on Android 10 last year but the phone is yet to get the Android 11 update. iQOO hasn’t announced a date for the update release yet. Moreover, the iQOO 7 series has made the move to Vivo’s FunTouchOS 11, thereby raising doubts on the possibility of updating the phone in the future.

– Most importantly, the Realme X50 Pro selling at Rs 24,999 is a superior package when compared to the iQOO 3. The Realme phone offers a 90Hz AMOLED display, dual selfie cameras, the Snapdragon 865 chip with 5G support, and a faster 65W fast charging solution. The iQOO 3 struggles to make a case for itself here.