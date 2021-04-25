iQOO will host its second smartphone launch on April 26 and this time, the company is bringing two smartphones at different prices. These phones will be a part of the iQOO 7 series and will primarily target mobile gamers. While iQOO has revealed certain features and specs, there’s already a lot more we know about these phones, including the expected pricing for India. Also Read - iQOO 7 Legend BMW M Motorsport edition confirmed for India, know what’s different

As revealed officially, there will be an iQOO 7 and a beefed-up iQOO 7 Legend. The iQOO 7 Legend will come in a special BMW M Motorsport edition along with a couple of regular gradient colour editions. The iQOO 7 5G is said to be a renamed iQOO Neo 5 from the Chinese market. The entire iQOO 7 series is expected to start from as low as Rs 34,999, challenging the OnePlus 9R and Vivo X60. Also Read - iQOO 7 phone series launch date in India revealed: Here's when it is arriving

iQOO 7 5G: All we know

– The iQOO 7 5G is essentially a renamed iQOO Neo 5 from the Chinese market. The phone carries the same Vivo-inspired design and even the same specifications. Also Read - iQOO 7 series will be available to buy via Amazon India, confirms company

– The iQOO 7 will join the increasing list of Snapdragon 870-powered Android smartphones in India. Hence, buyers can expect high-end performance matching the flagships from 2020.

– iQOO is also offering a display chip similar to several 2020 flagship smartphones. This is likely to bring support for MEMC that claims to make gameplay smoother. The display also gets 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate and 1000Hz instant touch sampling rate.

– The main rear camera on the iQOO 7 will offer a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 sensor with OIS assistance.

– With a 66W Flash Charge solution, iQOO claims a full charge in under 30 minutes.

– Price for the iQOO 7 is expected to start from Rs 34,999, as leaked on Amazon India.

iQOO 7 Legend: More than just a BMW edition

– The most prominent feature on the iQOO 7 Legend is the presence of a BMW M Motorsport special edition that has won the Red Dot Award for design. The Legend will also be available in regular colours.

– The iQOO 7 Legend achieves an AnTuTu score of over 8,30,00 – thanks to the Snapdragon 888 chip. The Snapdragon 888 is only available on the OnePlus 9 series, Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11 Ultra and Vivo X60 Pro+.

-The iQOO 7 Legend will have a similar 120Hz AMOLED display with peak brightness levels of 1300 nits, 300Hz touch sampling rate and 1000Hz instant touch sample rate.

– The battery on the iQOO 7 Legend uses the same 66W Flash Charge solution to fill up the battery fully in 22 minutes.

-The iQOO 7 Legend also gets the same 48-megapixel main OIS camera but gains an extra Portrait lens (zoom camera).

– There’s no formal revelation of the price but you can expect it to cost lesser than the OnePlus 9 and closer to the Xiaomi Mi 11 X Pro.