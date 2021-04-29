comscore iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Legendary design, legendary price
  • Home
  • Features
  • iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Legendary design, legendary price
News

iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Legendary design, legendary price

Features

The iQOO 7 Legend looks unlike anything on the market but is as powerful as some of the most capable Android phones you can buy in 2021.

iQOO 7 Legend

Do you recall the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition? Yes, the one with Papaya Orange stripes bordering the edges of the phone? It was excited to behold and made OnePlus do another McLaren version a year after. Sadly, the trend died in 2020 with the onset of COVID-19 but iQOO is trying to revive it in a tricky 2021 with the iQOO 7 Legend. In fact, iQOO is offering it as the only colour variant of the Legend in India. Also Read - iQOO 7 Legend first look: BMW colours outside, superpower inside

Those BMW M Motorsport stripes surely grab eyeballs, especially on the pearl white finish. Combined with the Vivo-inspired design theme and a solid build quality, the iQOO 7 Legend looks unlike any anything on the market right now. When you glance at the specs sheet and the price, it becomes difficult to control the buying impulse. Starting at Rs 39,990, this is the most affordable phone with a Snapdragon 888 chip (the Xiaomi Mi 11X is expensive by Rs 10). Also Read - Best Snapdragon 870 equipped Indian smartphones to buy in April 2020

iQOO sent me a review sample of the Legend and in these troubled COVID times outside, I took the iQOO 7 Legend for a quick spin. Here are my first impressions. Also Read - iQOO 7 Legend vs Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro: Most affordable Snapdragon 888 phones

Design

iQOO 7 Legend

In a sea of boring gradient-showered slabs, the iQOO 7 Legend is distinct by some margin. Unlike the Chinese variants, India only gets the BMW M edition, i.e., a matte white rear with a tricolour stripe in BMW M shades running across. In compliance with the tradition of Chinese brands obsessed with English quotes, the iQOO 7 Legend carries one on its BMW stripes – “Fascination meets Innovation”. Hmm.

While I was unable to find fascination for the quote, I found truckloads of the same for the entire design. The BMW-ness separates an otherwise generic design we are used to seeing on several Vivo, Oppo, and Realme devices. Compared to a OnePlus 9R and a Xiaomi Mi 11X, the iQOO 7 Legend looks pretty (in my opinion, this is subject to variation).

iQOO 7 Legend

It is built nicely too – metal frame holding glass panels on either sides. Little touches such as the blue-coloured power key and fine inscriptions like “Dual speaker” at the bottom add to the premium-ness. That said, all the glass and metal add up to a heavy overall weight of 209 grams and this is something I felt while using. The fit and finish are top-notch.

It is worthwhile to mention that Vivo is giving a lot of stuff in the box – something very unusual for an expensive phone these days. You get a pre-applied screen protector, a 66W charging adapter and cable, a plastic case (not a good quality one), and some BMW cards inside.

iQOO 7 Legend

Sadly, the iQOO 7 Legend misses out on the shoulder keys that we saw on the iQOO 3 last year. Additionally, the pill-shaped charger port is also gone.

Features and specifications

iQOO is presenting the iQOO 7 Legend as a gaming phone and it has some ambitious numbers as well as names to help its case. Snapdragon 888 as the chip, 120Hz AMOLED display, and a 66W fast wired charging – you will find everything in here. And sure enough, it feels its part once you start using it.

iQOO 7 Legend

Unlike last year’s iQOO 3, the iQOO 7 Legend is relying on Vivo’s FunTouchOS 11 based on Android 11. This is far from the gaming feels that iQOO’s previous interface offered and feels no different than a Vivo X60 Pro. FunTouchOS 11 does not look as modern as OxygenOS or some other custom Android experiences, but it is well optimised.  In fact, I was unable to find any iQOO elements throughout the interface, except for the shortcut to iQOO’s website.

iQOO 7 Legend

A few moments with the iQOO 7 Legend, however, proved that this is a fast phone by all means. Basic social media apps like Twitter and Facebook did not exhibit any struggle while a quick session of Call of Duty: Mobile demonstrated the Snapdragon 888’s capabilities. The 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch response rate proved extremely beneficial while I was scoring kills in the Crossfire map. That said, there’s a lot of gaming and general usage left in order to let me deliver a verdict on the phone’s performance.

The swift performance does take a toll on the battery but in the last 48 hours, the 66W Flash Charge solution has come handy for quick refills.

iQOO 7 Legend

I am yet to test out the promising rear cameras but initial impressions paint a lot of similarity with the Vivo X60 Pro. The 48-megapixel main camera seems to take more natural-looking photos in comparison to Vivo X60 Pro.

iQOO 7 Legend First Impressions

iQOO 7 Legend

Starting at Rs 39,990, the iQOO 7 Legend is a tempting deal for a mobile gamer. You are getting the Snapdragon 888’s performance at the price of a Snapdragon 870-equipped phone. Despite its focus on gaming, it seems to have commendable cameras and a beneficial fast charging solution. Best of all, it is painted in BMW M Motorsport colours amp up its glam quotient.

Keep an eye on our full review of the iQOO 7 Legend within the next few days.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 29, 2021 4:57 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Legendary design, legendary price
Features
iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Legendary design, legendary price
Google Assistant will now learn to pronounce names better

News

Google Assistant will now learn to pronounce names better

Vivo V21 5G in pictures: 44MP selfie camera with OIS, MediaTek 800U SoC, 33W fast charge

Photo Gallery

Vivo V21 5G in pictures: 44MP selfie camera with OIS, MediaTek 800U SoC, 33W fast charge

Vivo V21 5G in pictures: 44MP selfie camera with OIS, 33W fast charge

Photo Gallery

Vivo V21 5G in pictures: 44MP selfie camera with OIS, 33W fast charge

Confused what to watch on Netflix? New Play Something feature is here to help

Entertainment

Confused what to watch on Netflix? New Play Something feature is here to help

Facebook 'accidently' hid #resignModi searches, now restored

News

Facebook 'accidently' hid #resignModi searches, now restored

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Google Assistant will now learn to pronounce names better

Facebook 'accidently' hid #resignModi searches, now restored

PUBG Lite shutting down services: Here's the reason

Zee Digital launches Progressive Web Apps for its 13 brands

Apple posts record sales in earnings call for fiscal Q2 2021, thanks to iPhone 12, Mac

iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Legendary design, legendary price

How to Download Videos from Moj App

Best websites to watch Hindi movies online for free during COVID-19 pandemic time

Top 5 Realme 8 5G alternatives

Xiaomi Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition launch today: All you need to know

Related Topics

Related Stories

iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Legendary design, legendary price

Features

iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Legendary design, legendary price
iQOO 7 Legend vs Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro: Affordable Snapdragon 888 phones

Features

iQOO 7 Legend vs Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro: Affordable Snapdragon 888 phones
iQOO 7 vs OnePlus 9R: Battle of 5G smartphones, which is better?

Features

iQOO 7 vs OnePlus 9R: Battle of 5G smartphones, which is better?
iQOO 7 vs Xiaomi Mi 11X: Which is a better Snapdragon 870 phone?

Features

iQOO 7 vs Xiaomi Mi 11X: Which is a better Snapdragon 870 phone?
iQOO 7, iQOO 7 Legend launched in India: Price, specs and more

News

iQOO 7, iQOO 7 Legend launched in India: Price, specs and more

हिंदी समाचार

BGR.in प्रोडक्ट ट्रांसपेरेंसी वाली भारत की पहली टेक वेबसाइट, अन्य प्रोडक्ट कैटेगरी में भी विस्तार

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, मिलेगा 48MP कैमरा

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G स्मार्टफोन के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स लीक, जानें खास बातें

Vivo V21 5G हुआ लॉन्च, मिलता है 64MP का रियर और 44MP फ्रंट कैमरा

Poco F3 GT के नाम से लॉन्च होगा ये स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या होंगे स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Latest Videos

How to Download Videos from Moj App

Features

How to Download Videos from Moj App
Top 5 Realme 8 5G alternatives: Here are some options you can try

Features

Top 5 Realme 8 5G alternatives: Here are some options you can try
Weekly News Roundup: Xiaomi's Mi 11 Series, Apple's New iMac, WhatsApp Pink, and much more.

News

Weekly News Roundup: Xiaomi's Mi 11 Series, Apple's New iMac, WhatsApp Pink, and much more.
Top 5 laptops under Rs 30,000 in India for work from home

News

Top 5 laptops under Rs 30,000 in India for work from home

News

Google Assistant will now learn to pronounce names better
News
Google Assistant will now learn to pronounce names better
Facebook 'accidently' hid #resignModi searches, now restored

News

Facebook 'accidently' hid #resignModi searches, now restored
PUBG Lite shutting down services: Here's the reason

Gaming

PUBG Lite shutting down services: Here's the reason
Zee Digital launches Progressive Web Apps for its 13 brands

Apps

Zee Digital launches Progressive Web Apps for its 13 brands
Apple posts record sales in earnings call for fiscal Q2 2021, thanks to iPhone 12, Mac

News

Apple posts record sales in earnings call for fiscal Q2 2021, thanks to iPhone 12, Mac

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers